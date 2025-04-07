WorkWell 2025: A Career + Wellness Conference For Women In PR, Media & Business
Business Apr 07, 2025
Women in PR North America’s flagship conference celebrates 10 years of impact, and a future defined by purpose, wellbeing, and leadership.
On May 7, 2025, industry leaders, innovators, and wellness advocates will gather at Toronto’s iconic Old Mill Hotel for an unforgettable retreat-style event: the inaugural WorkWell Conference, hosted by Women in PR North America. Set against the serene backdrop of nature and river views, the conference is more than just a professional gathering – it’s a celebration of growth, resilience, and redefined success in a fast-changing world.
Buy Tickets HERE
About Women In PR North America
Women in PR North America is a powerful, cross-border network uniting Canadian Women in Public Relations (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA). Together, they form an influential organization committed to empowering women in public relations, media, investor relations, and communications-related industries across the Americas.
Founded by Talia Beckett Davis, Managing Director of Pink Pearl Public Relations, Women in PR North America was built on the belief that women deserve the tools, connections, and visibility to thrive in leadership roles. Talia is also the creator of the Public Relations Academy, and shares industry insights through her platform Fempreneur.com, including a podcast and blog dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs.
Under her leadership, the organization has become a catalyst for change – connecting industry leaders, developing innovative programs, and inspiring the next generation of PR professionals. Through high-impact conferences like the WorkWell Conference, as well as mentorship programs, leadership summits, and portfolio-building courses led by industry experts, Women in PR fosters a collaborative learning environment where success is celebrated, and every voice is valued.
The Conference: A Space to Recharge, Connect, and Lead With Purpose
Hosted at the historic Old Mill Hotel, the day-long conference blends high-impact learning with rejuvenation. Attendees will find themselves surrounded by a like-minded community of professionals and thought leaders, all focused on building careers and companies that thrive without burnout.
The event opens with remarks from Talia Beckett Davis, Founder of Women in PR North America, and is emceed by Stephanie Li, Principal of Spotlight West Communications – both respected voices in the PR world. ANOKHI’s Founder & CEO Raj Girn will be the opening keynote speaker.
Power Panels With Purpose-Driven Leaders
From AI to authenticity, each panel is crafted to help attendees fast-track their career success while embracing holistic wellbeing.
Panel 1: The Future of Women in Leadership: AI, Innovation, and Stakeholder Trust
How Leaders Can Navigate Change & Build Meaningful Connections
AI and automation are reshaping industries, while stakeholder expectations continue to evolve. This panel explores how leaders can embrace innovation, foster trust, and navigate the complexities of an increasingly changing world—all while staying true to their values and vision.
Speakers:
- Amanda Tang, Head, Investor Relations at TMX Group
- Liz Culley-Sullo, Director, Public Relations at BrainBox AI
- Vasiliki Papadopoulos, Vice President Corporate and Public Affairs, ChangeMakers
Panel 2: Thriving Under Pressure: How Industry Leaders Prioritize Health & Well-Being
From Burnout to Balance: Strategies for Sustainable Success
In high-pressure industries, well-being often takes a backseat. This panel brings together experts to discuss how leaders can regulate stress, optimize performance, and build a career or business that supports both success and personal fulfillment.
Speakers:
- Tia DeVincenzo, Intuitive Health Coach
- Laura Boyko, Owner of BeWell Therapy
- Lisa Cripps, President of Marrelli Trust Company Limited
- Jennifer Campbell, Partner at Fogler, Rubinoff LLP
Moderator: Ranchelle Van Bryce, CEO and Founder of Ignite Your Success
Buy Tickets HERE
Panel 3: The Art of Storytelling & Personal Branding: Elevate Your Influence
How to Craft a Narrative That Gets You Noticed & Drives Impact
A powerful story can open doors, shape perceptions, and inspire action. Whether leading a company, movement, or personal brand, this session will explore how to leverage storytelling to boost credibility, visibility, and long-term influence.
Speakers:
- Monica Rivera, Founder of YOU WANNA DO WHAT?!
- Marisa Robshaw, Sr. Industry Manager, CPG Personal Care, Beauty, Health
- Julie Cole, Co-Founder and Senior Director Public Relations at Mabel’s Labels Inc.
- Emily Lyons, Founder of Femme Fatale Media
Moderator: Kristina Holle, Owner of The Authentic You Coaching
Panel 4: Emotional Intelligence & Resilience: The Hidden Superpower of Industry Leaders
How EQ Can Strengthen Leadership, Communication & Decision-Making
In moments of challenge and change, emotional intelligence (EQ) is the key to resilience. Learn how top leaders use EQ to manage uncertainty, navigate difficult conversations, and foster stronger relationships—turning obstacles into opportunities for growth.
Speakers:
- Sara Rezaee, Executive Vice President and Head of Creator at Edelman
- Diane Wolf, Registered Psychotherapist and Stress Specialist
- Lynn Nicholls, Psychic Medium and Intuition Expert
- Monique Hutchins, Managing Director of DSA Corporate Services
Moderator: Blair Kaplan Venables, Founder of The Global Resilience Project
Panel 5: Creativity & Innovation: Breaking Through the Noise in a Rapidly Changing World
How Leaders Can Stay Ahead, Spark New Ideas & Drive Meaningful Impact
With constant change and information overload, how do leaders and brands stand out? This panel explores creative problem-solving, media trends, and innovative leadership strategies to help you capture attention and create lasting influence.
Speakers:
- Shannon Malone-deBenedictis, Owner of Padlin Creative
- Raj Girn, The Open Chest Confidence Academy & Anokhi Life
- Ranchelle Van Bryce, CEO and Founder of Ignite Your Success
- Stephanie Li, Founder & Principal of Spotlight West Communications
Moderator: Liz Culley-Sullo, Director, Public Relations at BrainBox AI
Why You Should Be There
WorkWell 2025 is not just another conference – it’s a strategic investment in your future. Whether you’re looking to scale your business, build a powerful brand, or lead with more clarity and confidence, this is where it begins.
Attendees will walk away with:
✅ Real-world tools to navigate change
✅ Insights from top-tier leaders
✅ Strategies to align personal wellness with professional growth
✅ A supportive community that uplifts and inspires
As Women in PR North America celebrates a decade of empowering women, WorkWell 2025 reminds us that success isn’t just about titles or metrics – it’s about balance, impact, and leading from within.
Tickets:
General Admission, VIP Passes, Student Sponsorships, Table Sponsorships and more options available!
Buy Tickets HERE
To register or learn more, visit: womeninpr.com
Follow along on social: #WorkWell2025 #WomenInPRNorthAmerica #LeadWellLiveWell
