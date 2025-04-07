WorkWell 2025: A Career + Wellness Conference For Women In PR, Media & Business

Women in PR North America’s flagship conference celebrates 10 years of impact, and a future defined by purpose, wellbeing, and leadership.

On May 7, 2025, industry leaders, innovators, and wellness advocates will gather at Toronto’s iconic Old Mill Hotel for an unforgettable retreat-style event: the inaugural WorkWell Conference, hosted by Women in PR North America. Set against the serene backdrop of nature and river views, the conference is more than just a professional gathering – it’s a celebration of growth, resilience, and redefined success in a fast-changing world.

About Women In PR North America

Women in PR North America is a powerful, cross-border network uniting Canadian Women in Public Relations (Women in PR Canada) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA). Together, they form an influential organization committed to empowering women in public relations, media, investor relations, and communications-related industries across the Americas.

Founded by Talia Beckett Davis, Managing Director of Pink Pearl Public Relations, Women in PR North America was built on the belief that women deserve the tools, connections, and visibility to thrive in leadership roles. Talia is also the creator of the Public Relations Academy, and shares industry insights through her platform Fempreneur.com, including a podcast and blog dedicated to supporting women entrepreneurs.

Under her leadership, the organization has become a catalyst for change – connecting industry leaders, developing innovative programs, and inspiring the next generation of PR professionals. Through high-impact conferences like the WorkWell Conference, as well as mentorship programs, leadership summits, and portfolio-building courses led by industry experts, Women in PR fosters a collaborative learning environment where success is celebrated, and every voice is valued.

The Conference: A Space to Recharge, Connect, and Lead With Purpose

Hosted at the historic Old Mill Hotel, the day-long conference blends high-impact learning with rejuvenation. Attendees will find themselves surrounded by a like-minded community of professionals and thought leaders, all focused on building careers and companies that thrive without burnout.

The event opens with remarks from Talia Beckett Davis, Founder of Women in PR North America, and is emceed by Stephanie Li, Principal of Spotlight West Communications – both respected voices in the PR world. ANOKHI’s Founder & CEO Raj Girn will be the opening keynote speaker.

Power Panels With Purpose-Driven Leaders

From AI to authenticity, each panel is crafted to help attendees fast-track their career success while embracing holistic wellbeing.

Panel 1: The Future of Women in Leadership: AI, Innovation, and Stakeholder Trust

How Leaders Can Navigate Change & Build Meaningful Connections

AI and automation are reshaping industries, while stakeholder expectations continue to evolve. This panel explores how leaders can embrace innovation, foster trust, and navigate the complexities of an increasingly changing world—all while staying true to their values and vision.

Speakers:

Amanda Tang, Head, Investor Relations at TMX Group

Liz Culley-Sullo, Director, Public Relations at BrainBox AI

Vasiliki Papadopoulos, Vice President Corporate and Public Affairs, ChangeMakers

Panel 2: Thriving Under Pressure: How Industry Leaders Prioritize Health & Well-Being

From Burnout to Balance: Strategies for Sustainable Success

In high-pressure industries, well-being often takes a backseat. This panel brings together experts to discuss how leaders can regulate stress, optimize performance, and build a career or business that supports both success and personal fulfillment.

Speakers:

Tia DeVincenzo, Intuitive Health Coach

Laura Boyko, Owner of BeWell Therapy

Lisa Cripps, President of Marrelli Trust Company Limited

Jennifer Campbell, Partner at Fogler, Rubinoff LLP

Moderator: Ranchelle Van Bryce, CEO and Founder of Ignite Your Success

Panel 3: The Art of Storytelling & Personal Branding: Elevate Your Influence

How to Craft a Narrative That Gets You Noticed & Drives Impact

A powerful story can open doors, shape perceptions, and inspire action. Whether leading a company, movement, or personal brand, this session will explore how to leverage storytelling to boost credibility, visibility, and long-term influence.

Speakers:

Monica Rivera, Founder of YOU WANNA DO WHAT?!

Marisa Robshaw, Sr. Industry Manager, CPG Personal Care, Beauty, Health

Julie Cole, Co-Founder and Senior Director Public Relations at Mabel’s Labels Inc.

Emily Lyons, Founder of Femme Fatale Media

Moderator: Kristina Holle, Owner of The Authentic You Coaching

Panel 4: Emotional Intelligence & Resilience: The Hidden Superpower of Industry Leaders

How EQ Can Strengthen Leadership, Communication & Decision-Making

In moments of challenge and change, emotional intelligence (EQ) is the key to resilience. Learn how top leaders use EQ to manage uncertainty, navigate difficult conversations, and foster stronger relationships—turning obstacles into opportunities for growth.

Speakers:

Sara Rezaee, Executive Vice President and Head of Creator at Edelman

Diane Wolf, Registered Psychotherapist and Stress Specialist

Lynn Nicholls, Psychic Medium and Intuition Expert

Monique Hutchins, Managing Director of DSA Corporate Services

Moderator: Blair Kaplan Venables, Founder of The Global Resilience Project

Panel 5: Creativity & Innovation: Breaking Through the Noise in a Rapidly Changing World

How Leaders Can Stay Ahead, Spark New Ideas & Drive Meaningful Impact

With constant change and information overload, how do leaders and brands stand out? This panel explores creative problem-solving, media trends, and innovative leadership strategies to help you capture attention and create lasting influence.

Speakers:

Shannon Malone-deBenedictis, Owner of Padlin Creative

Raj Girn, The Open Chest Confidence Academy & Anokhi Life

Ranchelle Van Bryce, CEO and Founder of Ignite Your Success

Stephanie Li, Founder & Principal of Spotlight West Communications

Moderator: Liz Culley-Sullo, Director, Public Relations at BrainBox AI

Why You Should Be There

WorkWell 2025 is not just another conference – it’s a strategic investment in your future. Whether you’re looking to scale your business, build a powerful brand, or lead with more clarity and confidence, this is where it begins.

Attendees will walk away with:

✅ Real-world tools to navigate change

✅ Insights from top-tier leaders

✅ Strategies to align personal wellness with professional growth

✅ A supportive community that uplifts and inspires

As Women in PR North America celebrates a decade of empowering women, WorkWell 2025 reminds us that success isn’t just about titles or metrics – it’s about balance, impact, and leading from within.

Tickets:

General Admission, VIP Passes, Student Sponsorships, Table Sponsorships and more options available!

To register or learn more, visit: womeninpr.com

Follow along on social: #WorkWell2025 #WomenInPRNorthAmerica #LeadWellLiveWell