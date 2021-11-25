Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 6 Gifts For The Home Office
Work Life Nov 25, 2021
We continue our Holiday Gift Guide 2021 with some smart ideas for the office. Whether it’s at home or at a new work space, these gifts (all from South Asian companies!) are perfect for the mover and shaker.
Holiday Gift Guide 2021 – Gifts For The Home Office: Indian Monsoon Jar Candle, $29 USD. Photo Credit: www.scrumptiouswicks.comLighting a candle helps create a soft ambiance to any space, especially during long work days from home. When you are stressed out and need some calming vibes, let aromatherapy be your guide! Founded by Sonya who is a self-proclaimed “candle obsessive”created these candles that would last longer then the usual timeline. There is no better candle than one reminiscent of an Indian Monsoon which lets soft scents of fresh rain on summer’s eve waft by.
Great for someone who life is non-stop. Add to creating a serene and calming office space. Don’t forget to a few incense cones, also available at Reverse Karma.
While discovering the Japanese Kutsurogi lifestyle from a foot cushion she was gifted, Bhargavi Varma knew this is something that her Canadian friends would love. Along with Vanessa Chopra and Connie Contardi, they created The Kushie. A fabulous foot warmer which will keep your toes toasty warm especially during those cold days when the meetings just won’t stop.
Founder Monica Sunny started her business when she had her three sons. “I wanted to instill the love of chai and a tradition of having family chai-time. We started sharing this ritual with family and friends which ultimately led to the creation of The Chai Box”. If there is one thing WFH has been great for, it is constant access to a kitchen. This gift keeps giving with numerous spicy, warm cups of various chai flavours. Perfect for that person who needs a cup of tea to get going. This makes your coffee/tea breaks the perfect escape from the busy day.
Ranga Pen Company was founded in 1970 by by M.S.Pandurangan at Thiruvallur which is approximately 45 km from Chennai, India. He learned the art of pen making at as a teenager and has since expanded into this unique business. Gift a sleek pen that is sure to dress up any work space and add an element of luxury to your meetings.
The Coutinho family bought Avondale Sky Winery and Restaurant at the tail end of November 2019 from the winery founders Stewart and Lorraine. Louis and Avila Coutinho promised to continue the vision of this successful winery and are moving forward with their amazing roster of wines. They also have a restaurant which will be fully opened in the Spring of 2022 featuring a fascinating collection of pairable cuisine including Cardamom and Ginger Kheer. So whether you have landed that client, hit that milestone or finished a project, this wine is perfect for any of your business celebrations. It will make for the perfect pour for personal toasts with your colleagues or a quick vritual cheers!
Enjoy these fab gifts where ever you work!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.thechaibox.com, www.thekushie.com, www.avondalesky.com
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Key Tips To Help With Team Cohesion At The Workplace
-
Two Sisters Tell Us How They Went From Social To A Store With Little Sister Baking
-
How Two Sisters Used TikTok To Launch Glow Away SKIN During The Pandemic
-
Mindful Ways To Prepare Yourself For Your Move Back To The Office
-
Luxury Realtor Sahil Punni Of Homelife G1 Realty Tells You What To Expect In A Post-Pandemic Real Estate Market
-
The High Cost of Unwellness: Mental Health Issues In The Workplace Is Costing Us More Than You Think
-
Marketing Hall Of Fame Recipient Sharifa Khan Shares The 4 Biggest Misconceptions Companies Have When They Are Trying To Get Our Attention
-
Raj Baddhan Has Big Plans For The Airwaves As The Newly-Minted CEO Of Lyca Media
-
You Need To Be Here! The Open Chest Confidence Academy Breaks Registration Records With Raj Girn's First Free Masterclass
-
Speak Up! These Are The Reasons Women Need To Talk To Their Friends About Their Money
-
Capturing Your Midlife Magic: A Step-By-Step Process To Rediscovering Your True Calling
-
Find Out How TIDL Sport Convinced MMA Icon Conor McGregor To Believe In Their Brand
-
Dr. Amy Shah Tells Us Why Exhaustion Doesn't Have To Be Your New Normal In Her Latest Book "I'm So Effing Tired"
-
Masala Bhangra Rings In 20 Years & Keeps The World Moving During The Pandemic
-
SRC Partners Tells Us How They Are Bridging Cultural Gaps In The Entertainment Industry
-
The COVID-19 "Shecession" Can Be Devastating For Women’s Livelihood
-
Neetu Godara, Co-Founder Of SoCIAL LITE Vodka Talks About How Persistence Got Her A Winning Drink
-
Work Life: Chatting With One Of IKEA's Hottest Designers Akanksha Deo Sharma
-
Menstruation Matters: FemCare Fights To End Period Poverty By Getting Products To Those Who Can't Afford It
-
"Get Out Of Your PJs!" And Other Telecommuting Tips Right Here
-
Rana Khaled & Rizwan Malik Hustle The Real Estate Scene In "Hot Market" On HGTV
-
How Nandini Jolly, Founder & CEO of CryptoMill CyberSecurity Solutions Is Focused On Protecting Your Data
-
Astrologer Nadiya Shah Shares The Beauty Of The Zodiac With Her New Book "The Body & The Cosmos"
-
Global Beauty Entrepreneur Shalini Vadhera Shares Her Mission Of Empowerment With Ready Set Jet
-
How Alzheimer's Gave Tarana Dance School A Fresh New Purpose
-
The Dark Side Of Entrepreneurship: When You've Got The Client From Hell
-
FoodFund Inc. A Food Sustainability Startup Bags $100K At Telus Pitch
-
Key Financial and Life Tips To Get You And Your Kids Ready For School
-
Must-Have Hot Tech Gadgets For September!
-
The Hottest June 2017 Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Tech Comparison: Samsung Galaxy J2 Versus The Nexbit Robin Smart Phone
-
May Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
Tech Comparison: Huawei MediaPad T2 10.0 Pro Versus The Lenovo ThinkPad X1
-
April 2016 Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
March 2016 Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
Tech Comparison: Sony Xperia Z6 Versus Huawei P9
-
February 2016 Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
Signs Restaurant Breaks Barriers And Creates Support With An All Deaf Staff
-
January 2016 Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
Tech Comparison: Xiaomi M5 versus Lenovo K4 Note
-
December 2015 Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
Tech Comparison: Samsung Galaxy View vs Acer Predator 8
-
November 2015 Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
Indian Engineers Take A Bite Out Of Apple Inc.!
-
Tech Comparison: HTC One A9/HTC Aero vs LG V10
-
October 2015 Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
Tech Comparison: Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ vs The iPhone 6s/6s Plus
-
Tech Comparison: Moto X Play Smartphone and the Sony Xperia C5 Ultra Smartphone
-
September 2015 Tech Gadgets Roundup
-
Tech Gadgets Comparison: The Lenovo Ideapad Miix 300 Versus the HP Pro Tablet 608 G1
-
Cool Tech Gadgets for July