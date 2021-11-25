We continue our Holiday Gift Guide 2021 with some smart ideas for the office. Whether it’s at home or at a new work space, these gifts (all from South Asian companies!) are perfect for the mover and shaker.

Indian Monsoon Jar Candle

Holiday Gift Guide 2021 – Gifts For The Home Office: Indian Monsoon Jar Candle, $29 USD. Photo Credit: www.scrumptiouswicks.comLighting a candle helps create a soft ambiance to any space, especially during long work days from home. When you are stressed out and need some calming vibes, let aromatherapy be your guide! Founded by Sonya who is a self-proclaimed “candle obsessive”created these candles that would last longer then the usual timeline. There is no better candle than one reminiscent of an Indian Monsoon which lets soft scents of fresh rain on summer’s eve waft by.

Waterfall Incense Burner

Great for someone who life is non-stop. Add to creating a serene and calming office space. Don’t forget to a few incense cones, also available at Reverse Karma.

Blush Crush Kushie

While discovering the Japanese Kutsurogi lifestyle from a foot cushion she was gifted, Bhargavi Varma knew this is something that her Canadian friends would love. Along with Vanessa Chopra and Connie Contardi, they created The Kushie. A fabulous foot warmer which will keep your toes toasty warm especially during those cold days when the meetings just won’t stop.

Chai Sampler Box

Founder Monica Sunny started her business when she had her three sons. “I wanted to instill the love of chai and a tradition of having family chai-time. We started sharing this ritual with family and friends which ultimately led to the creation of The Chai Box”. If there is one thing WFH has been great for, it is constant access to a kitchen. This gift keeps giving with numerous spicy, warm cups of various chai flavours. Perfect for that person who needs a cup of tea to get going. This makes your coffee/tea breaks the perfect escape from the busy day.

Ranga Bamboo Pen

Ranga Pen Company was founded in 1970 by by M.S.Pandurangan at Thiruvallur which is approximately 45 km from Chennai, India. He learned the art of pen making at as a teenager and has since expanded into this unique business. Gift a sleek pen that is sure to dress up any work space and add an element of luxury to your meetings.

2015 Sparkling L’Acadie

The Coutinho family bought Avondale Sky Winery and Restaurant at the tail end of November 2019 from the winery founders Stewart and Lorraine. Louis and Avila Coutinho promised to continue the vision of this successful winery and are moving forward with their amazing roster of wines. They also have a restaurant which will be fully opened in the Spring of 2022 featuring a fascinating collection of pairable cuisine including Cardamom and Ginger Kheer. So whether you have landed that client, hit that milestone or finished a project, this wine is perfect for any of your business celebrations. It will make for the perfect pour for personal toasts with your colleagues or a quick vritual cheers!

Enjoy these fab gifts where ever you work!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.thechaibox.com, www.thekushie.com, www.avondalesky.com