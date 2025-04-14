Caught In The Crossfire: How South Asian Canadian Businesses Are Tackling Tariff Challenges
Business Apr 14, 2025
The recent and significant tariff tensions between the United States and Canada have sent shockwaves across various industries, impacting businesses of all sizes. Among those significantly affected are South Asian-owned businesses, which are crucial to the North American economic landscape. Whether operating in retail, manufacturing, logistics, or technology, these businesses face increased costs, disrupted supply chains, and shifting consumer demand due to the weighty impact of fluctuating trade policies. Impact of US-Canada Tariffs
This article examines how South Asian entrepreneurs navigate economic challenges and their strategies to sustain their businesses amid tariff hikes.
The Growing Influence of South Asian-Owned Businesses in North America
The South Asian business community is significant in Canada and the United States. According to a 2021 report by Statistics Canada, over 250,000 businesses in Canada are owned by South Asian immigrants, contributing billions of dollars to the economy. In the United States, Indian and Pakistani entrepreneurs own more than 10% of all small businesses in major metropolitan areas, including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
Key industries dominated by South Asian entrepreneurs include:
- Textiles & Garments: Many South Asian businesses trade in imported apparel and fabrics from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
- Technology & IT Services: South Asians own many IT startups and consultancy firms.
- Food & Grocery Retail: South Asian grocery chains, spice importers, and restaurant owners rely heavily on cross-border trade.
- Trucking & Logistics: A significant employment sector for South Asians, particularly in Ontario and California.
However, the US–Canada tariff tensions have disrupted these industries in multiple ways.
How Tariffs Are Affecting South Asian Businesses
- Increased Costs in the Import-Export Trade
With Canada and the US imposing new tariffs on steel, aluminum, dairy, and other products, business costs have surged.
Statistical Impact:
- In 2023, the U.S. imposed a 10% tariff on Canadian aluminum and a 25% tariff on steel, affecting thousands of small manufacturers who source raw materials from Canada.
- The Canadian government retaliated with equivalent tariffs, increasing the costs for businesses importing American products.
Example: Many South Asian garment businesses in Toronto and Vancouver import textiles from South Asia but rely on US-based textile manufacturers for finishing processes. According to a report from the Canadian Apparel Federation, increased tariffs on raw materials have raised production costs by nearly 20%.
- Supply Chain Disruptions in Logistics & Transportation
Increased tariffs and border delays have severely affected the trucking industry, which employs many South Asians.
Example: Punjabi-owned trucking companies in Ontario, which transport goods between Canada and the US, are struggling with higher fuel costs and border delays, resulting in increased delivery times and reduced profit margins.
Statistical Impact:
- The Canada-U.S. trucking industry handles over $700 billion in trade annually, and even minor tariff changes can increase operational costs by 5-10%.
- South Asian trucking firms, which comprise approximately 40% of Canada’s trucking workforce, face tighter profit margins due to higher customs fees and duties on imported vehicles.
- Food & Retail Sector Challenges
South Asian grocery store chains and restaurants heavily rely on imported spices, dairy, and packaged goods from the US and South Asia. Tariffs on processed food products and supply chain disruptions have driven up costs.
Example: A Pakistani grocery store chain in Brampton reported that, due to tariff changes, the cost of importing rice and lentils from the US increased by 15% in the last quarter, forcing them to raise prices, reducing customer sales.
Statistical Impact:
- The Canadian food and beverage industry imports nearly $6 billion of products from the U.S. annually. Any tariff hikes directly impact small business owners.
- Due to retaliatory tariffs on dairy products, South Asian restaurant owners are paying 10-20% more for imported spices and dairy products.
- Challenges for E-Commerce & Digital Entrepreneurs
With rising costs in supply chain logistics, South Asian entrepreneurs in e-commerce and digital retail face increased shipping expenses and customs duties.
Example: A Toronto-based Indian entrepreneur selling South Asian jewelry online has faced higher shipping costs for US-based customers, reducing their competitive advantage.
How South Asian Businesses Are Adapting to the Tariff Crisis
Despite these challenges, South Asian entrepreneurs impressively innovate and adapt by implementing various strategies.
- Exploring Alternative Supply Chains
- Many businesses are sourcing products from Mexico or South America to avoid US- Canada tariffs.
- Some textile and clothing companies are relocating to Vietnam and Indonesia, offering lower tariff rates than China and the US.
Example: A South Asian textile company in Mississauga has shifted 40% of its imports from the US to India and Mexico, avoiding heavy tariffs on cotton fabrics.
- Strengthening Digital & E-Commerce Sales
- Entrepreneurs are shifting to direct-to-consumer (DTC) models, using platforms like Shopify, Amazon, and Etsy to reduce reliance on US-based wholesalers.
- Using drop-shipping methods from Asian suppliers to cut warehousing costs.
Example: A Punjabi-owned fashion retailer in Vancouver began selling directly from an Indian warehouse to Canadian customers via e-commerce by passing US tariffs altogether.
- Lobbying & Policy Advocacy
- South Asian business associations are lobbying government officials to negotiate better trade deals and lower tariffs.
- Organizations such as the Canada-India Business Council (CIBC) and the Indo-Canada Chamber of Commerce (ICCC) advocate for trade agreements that reduce tariff barriers for South Asian entrepreneurs.
- Expanding Beyond US & Canadian Markets
- Many businesses now target European, Middle Eastern, and Australian markets with lower tariffs.
- More South Asian businesses are partnering with local distributors in new markets to expand their international presence.
Example: A Toronto-based South Asian spice brand now exports directly to Dubai and London, diversifying its revenue streams beyond North America.
Resilience in the Face of Trade Challenges
The US–Canada tariff war has undoubtedly posed significant challenges for South Asian-owned businesses, increasing costs and disrupting their supply chains. However, the adaptability and entrepreneurial spirit of the South Asian business community are not just helping them navigate these hurdles but also inspiring others. Through supply chain diversification, digital expansion, and policy advocacy, they are proving their resilience in the face of trade challenges. Impact of US-Canada Tariffs
By leveraging alternative trade routes, e-commerce platforms, and global partnerships, South Asian entrepreneurs in North America are proactively positioning themselves for long-term success despite the trade uncertainties ahead.
Key Takeaways
✅ Tariffs have raised costs for South Asian businesses in textiles, logistics, food, and e-commerce.
✅ South Asian trucking and logistics companies face higher operational expenses.
✅ Entrepreneurs are adapting by sourcing from alternative markets and increasing direct-to-consumer sales.
✅ South Asian business groups lobby for fair trade policies to reduce tariff burdens.
As trade policies evolve, South Asian businesses in North America must remain flexible, proactive, and globally focused to thrive in the changing economic landscape.
Author
Internationally celebrated, award-winning media personality and author of several business and lifestyle articles, Tushar Unadkat, is the CEO, Creative Director of MUKTA Advertising, Founder, and Executive Director of Nouveau iDEA, Canada. He holds a Master of Design from the University of Dundee, S...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
WorkWell 2025: A Career + Wellness Conference For Women In PR, Media & Business
-
South Asian Women In North American Retail: Pioneers In Beauty, Food, Finance & More
-
From Margins To Mainstream: Are South Asians Changing Politics Forever?
-
Beyond Mom-and-Pop: How Second-Gen South Asians Are Turning Family Shops Into Empires
-
Single & Ready To Mingle This Valentine’s? Check Out Some South Asian Dating Apps Everyone’s Raving About!
-
Four Inspiring Stories: How These South Asian Canadians Earned the Order of Canada
-
Justin Trudeau Resigns: What It Means for Canadians & South Asian Communities
-
Building Generational Wealth in North America: A Guide for South Asians to Guarantee Success!
-
Bollywood to Boardrooms: 5 Ways South Asians Are Redefining Business Trends In North America!
-
5 Ways South Asian Brands Can Boost Holiday Sales Online
-
Remembering Ratan Tata: The Visionary Who Helped Shape India's Path to Becoming a Global Superpower
-
From Content Creation To Healthcare, Here Are The AI Platforms Revolutionizing South Asia Industries
-
How Canada's LMIA Shakeup (Effective Sep 26, 2024) Impacts South Asians Hoping To Get A Canadian Work Visa
-
10 Side Hustle Ideas For Busy Desi Moms In North America
-
How South Asian Businesses In North America Are Adopting Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Practices (And You Can Too!)
-
Back-to-School Shopping Trends: Capitalizing On Opportunities for South Asian Brands
-
Exploring The Economic Power of India & Its Superpower Position in the World
-
Marketing Mastery: Celebrating Cultural Diversity For Business Success
-
From Roots to Riches: The Business Ascendancy of South Asians In North America
-
AI Trailblazers: South Asian Entrepreneurs Spearheading Technological Advancements
-
South Asian Heritage Month: How 6 Successful Businesswomen Broke Barriers
-
Honoring South Asian Heritage Month: Celebrating 6 Businessmen And Their Remarkable Achievements in Canada
-
2024 Essential Business Communication Trends for Leaders
-
Unlocking Success: The Power of Spiritual Quotient in the Corporate World
-
Did You Know Holi Could Spark Entrepreneurial Ventures?
-
Opening Ramadan's Business Potential to Canada's Growing Muslim Community
-
South Asian Call Centres & AI: A Match Made In Heaven?
-
Unemployed And Depressed: How To Keep Tabs On Your Mental Health When You Lose Your Job
-
Bangladeshi Garment Workers Clash With Police Over Wage Protest
-
5 Ways To Monetize Your Knowledge Online
-
10 Ways The "Human Interest" Approach Helps Battle Corporate Politics & Biases
-
Live Tinted Founder & CEO Deepica Mutyala Shares Why Being Real Is The Key To Her Business Wins
-
We Tell You Why Neerja Patel and Dr. Zabina Bhasin Are '100 Women To Know In America'
-
10 Female-Owned South Asian Brands You Need To Check Out
-
Pizza Pizza Marketing Director Amber Winters Explains How Inclusivity Grows Employee Confidence
-
Why Tina Singh’s Bold Helmets Is Next Level Inclusivity
-
How Sonya Gill's Ecommerce Store THE LNK Is Bringing South Asian Retailers To Your Doorstep
-
The 2 Titans: Dr. Ajay Virmani & Dr. Steve Gupta, Are Making Canadian Proud
-
The Key To This CEO’s Success? Embrace The Chaos
-
Dr. Rumeet Billan Incoming CEO Of Women Of Influence Wants You To Stop Using #GirlBoss
-
Has The Housing Bubble Burst? Here's What You Need To Know
-
From Law To Love: How Did Jasbina Ahluwalia Create One Of The OGs Of South Asian 1:1 Matchmaking Personalized Services?
-
Creators Of "Thirsty Suitors" Are Fixing The Lack Of South Asian Avatars In The Gaming World
-
The Economic Collapse Of Sri Lanka: Here’s What You Should Know
-
Why Reetu Gupta Newly-Appointed Chairwoman of The Gupta Group, Wants Women To Believe In Their Wins
-
Why Elon Musk's Twitter Grab Is Dangerous For Us Desis
-
South Asian Heritage Month 2022: 10 South Asians Shaking Up The Tech Space
-
Taking A Closer Look At Presenteeism — When You're At Work But Not Really There
-
Rohit Bhargava Dissects The Authentic Way We Can Expand Our Perspectives In His Latest Book "Beyond Diversity"
-
Our 2021 Roundup: How Two Sisters Used TikTok To Launch Glow Away SKIN During The Pandemic
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Speak Up! These Are The Reasons Women Need To Talk To Their Friends About Their Money
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2021: 6 Gifts For The Home Office
-
Key Tips To Help With Team Cohesion At The Workplace
-
Two Sisters Tell Us How They Went From Social To A Store With Little Sister Baking
-
Mindful Ways To Prepare Yourself For Your Move Back To The Office
-
Luxury Realtor Sahil Punni Of Homelife G1 Realty Tells You What To Expect In A Post-Pandemic Real Estate Market
-
The High Cost of Unwellness: Mental Health Issues In The Workplace Is Costing Us More Than You Think
-
Marketing Hall Of Fame Recipient Sharifa Khan Shares The 4 Biggest Misconceptions Companies Have When They Are Trying To Get Our Attention
-
Raj Baddhan Has Big Plans For The Airwaves As The Newly-Minted CEO Of Lyca Media
-
You Need To Be Here! The Open Chest Confidence Academy Breaks Registration Records With Raj Girn's First Free Masterclass