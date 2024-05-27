In North America, the celebration of South Asian Heritage Month holds special significance, highlighting the rich cultural tapestry and contributions of South Asian communities to the fabric of society. This commemoration not only honors the heritage and achievements of South Asians but also serves as a platform to recognize the remarkably successful South Asian women in business who have broken barriers and blazed trails across various industries.

South Asian Heritage Month in Canada traces its origins back to the early 2000s when community leaders and activists advocated for greater recognition of South Asian culture and history. In April 2001, the Parliament of Canada officially designated May as Asian Heritage Month, encompassing the diverse cultures and contributions of Asian Canadians, including those of South Asian descent. This designation was a significant milestone in acknowledging the pivotal role of South Asians in shaping Canada’s multicultural identity.

The celebration of South Asian Heritage Month in Canada marks a myriad of events, activities, and initiatives that showcase the rich cultural heritage and achievements of South Asian communities. From cultural festivals and art exhibitions to film screenings and culinary showcases, the month-long celebration serves as a platform for dialogue, education, and cultural exchange.

Against this backdrop of celebration and recognition, it’s essential to shine a spotlight on the extraordinary achievements of South Asian women in the realm of business. These trailblazing women have overcome barriers of gender, ethnicity, and societal expectations to achieve remarkable success and make lasting contributions to their respective industries.

From the tech sector to finance, healthcare to fashion, South Asian women are making their mark as visionary leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and influential changemakers. Their stories of resilience, determination, and ingenuity serve as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and future generations of women leaders.

In the dynamic landscape of North American business, South Asian women are emerging as formidable forces, shattering stereotypes and redefining success on their terms. From tech startups to healthcare, finance to fashion, South Asian women are making their mark across diverse industries, showcasing their entrepreneurial spirit, resilience, and innovation. Let’s delve into the stories of some of these trailblazing women who are paving the way for future generations.

Anjali Sud is the CEO of Tubi, the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the U.S. Previously, she served as CEO of Vimeo for several years, where she played a pivotal role in shaping the company’s growth and direction. Anjali has extensive experience in the digital media industry, including roles such as General Manager and Head of Marketing at Vimeo. Additionally, her contributions to various organizations include serving as a Henry Crown Fellow at The Aspen Institute, a Board Member at Dolby Laboratories, and a Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum. Anu Duggal, founding partner of the Female Founders Fund, established in 2014 to support female-led startups, has raised over $4 billion in seed capital and invested in 45+ companies like Zola and Billie. Recognized in Fortune’s “40 Under 40” and Business Insider’s “Top 4 Venture Firms Investing in Women,” Anu is a VC trailblazer. She hosts “The 2%” podcast, speaks at prestigious events like the Milken Institute, and co-founded Exclusively before FFF. Anu holds an MBA from London Business School and a BA from Vassar College. Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo and the author of My Life in Full, is the chief architect of Performance with Purpose. This legacy encourages PepsiCo to do what’s right for the business by responding to the world’s needs. Payal Kadakia, based in New York, is an entrepreneur, artist, and author. She founded The Sa Dance Company in 2009 and served as its Artistic Director while also co-founding ClassPass in 2011, revolutionizing fitness. With a background in digital strategy and business development, including roles at Warner Music Group and Bain & Company, Payal is committed to empowering individuals through innovation and creativity. Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code, also leads the Marshall Plan for Moms, advocating for policies to support mothers in economic recovery. A trailblazing activist, Saujani was the first Indian American woman to run for U.S. Congress. Her upcoming book, “Pay Up: The Future of Women and Work,” delves into these issues. With over a decade of activism promoting women’s economic empowerment, Saujani continues to fight for gender equality, particularly in the tech sector and in supporting moms during the pandemic. She resides in New York City with her husband, Nihal, their sons, Shaan and Sai, and their bulldog, Stanley. Sonia Syngal served as CEO of Gap Inc. from 2020 to 2022, overseeing brands like Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta. She led the company with over 100,000 employees and expanded Old Navy’s sales from $7B to $8B while growing its store count and online presence. Before becoming CEO, Sonia held various leadership roles within Gap Inc. and worked in Fortune 500 companies like Sun Microsystems and Ford Motor Co. She holds a master’s degree in Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Stanford University and a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Kettering University. Additionally, she is involved with organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of America and The Gap Foundation and has contributed to environmental initiatives through the Fashion Pact.

These remarkable women exemplify the strength, resilience, and ingenuity of South Asian women in the business world. Through their leadership, innovation, and commitment to excellence, they are achieving success for themselves and inspiring and empowering future generations of women to pursue their dreams and break barriers in business and beyond. Their stories serve as powerful reminders that diversity and inclusion are ethical imperatives and drivers of innovation and growth in today’s global economy.

As we celebrate South Asian Heritage Month, let us also celebrate the accomplishments of South Asian women in business who are redefining success, breaking barriers, and shaping the future of entrepreneurship and innovation in North America. Their achievements enrich the cultural tapestry of our society and serve as a testament to the power of diversity, inclusion, and empowerment in driving progress and prosperity for all.

Featured Image:

Top (L-R): Anjali Sud , Anu Duggal, Indra Nooyi

Bottom (L-R): Payal Kadakia, Reshma Saujani, Sonia Syngal

Photo Credit: All images are from Instagram with the exception:

– Indira Nooyi – https://www.cwhf.org/inductees/indra-nooyi

– Sonia Syngal – By Benzeeful – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=78269651