‘Detective Aunty’ & 9 Other Must-Read Spring 2025 Books By South Asian Authors

Spring is in the air, and you know what that means — flowers blooming, chai in the sunshine, and a fresh lineup of books by South Asian authors that will tug at your heartstrings, make you laugh, and keep you up way past bedtime. I’ve rounded up 10 exciting new releases that you need to add to your TBR this season. Let’s dive in!

1. Messy Perfect by Tanya Boteju

Author: Tanya Boteju | Release Date: April 1, 2025 | Genre: Young Adult Fiction

Cassie Perera is the picture of perfection — or so it seems. Top of her class, devout Catholic, and her parents’ pride and joy. But when her former friend Ben returns to St. Luke’s after being bullied out years ago, Cassie’s old guilt rears its ugly head. Determined to make amends, she throws herself into forming a secret Gender and Sexuality Alliance with the nearby public school. As if juggling that, school, and her parents’ sky-high expectations weren’t enough, Cassie is also grappling with feelings she’s never dared to explore. Can she embrace her messy, imperfect self before her tightly wound life unravels completely?

Why You’ll Love It: A heartfelt, coming-of-age story that’s equal parts funny and poignant. Cassie’s journey of self-discovery is raw, real, and absolutely unputdownable.

2. Coven by Soman Chainani

Author: Soman Chainani | Release Date: April 1, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy

Hester, Anadil, and Dot are legends in the Endless Woods—vigilante detectives, fierce protectors, and lifelong besties who always get the job done. But their streak of solving impossible cases hits a snag when they’re summoned to Red Isle, a mysterious world where the Light and Dark Lands are teetering on the brink of war. Both sides blame each other for a chilling spree of deaths, and the Coven is tasked with finding the real culprit before chaos erupts.

As the witches dig deeper, they discover that the true danger may be lurking much closer than they ever imagined. Can their unbreakable bond withstand the secrets and betrayals waiting to be uncovered?

Why You’ll Love It: A thrilling fantasy graphic novel that blends high-stakes mystery with powerful themes of friendship, loyalty, and light overcoming darkness. Perfect for fans of The School for Good and Evil series.

3. Six Days in Bombay by Alka Joshi

Author: Alka Joshi | Release Date: April 15, 2025 | Genre: Literary Fiction

Sona, an Anglo-Indian nurse, was only supposed to care for the enigmatic artist Mira Novak during her recovery. But when Mira dies suddenly under suspicious circumstances, Sona becomes the prime suspect. Armed with a cryptic note and four mysterious paintings, Sona embarks on a globe-trotting quest — from Bombay to Prague, Paris, and Florence — to uncover Mira’s secrets and clear her own name. But as Sona pieces together Mira’s tangled past, she’s forced to confront her own identity and the painful memories she’s tried to leave behind.

Why You’ll Love It: A rich, atmospheric mystery that blends art, history, and self-discovery. Perfect for fans of The Henna Artist and stories that transport you across continents.

4. The Guilt Pill by Saumya Dave

Author: Saumya Dave | Release Date: April 15, 2025 | Genre: Thriller

Maya Patel has it all — or so it seems. A thriving startup, a perfect husband, influencer status, and now, a newborn baby. But behind the filtered perfection, Maya is drowning in guilt. Enter the “guilt pill” — an experimental drug that promises to erase female guilt. At first, it’s a dream come true, but soon Maya realizes that guilt-free living comes with a hefty price. As her boundaries blur and her ruthless side emerges, Maya risks losing everything she holds dear. Can she reclaim herself before it’s too late?

Why You’ll Love It: A razor-sharp psychological thriller that asks: What happens when ambition goes too far? Think The Other Black Girl meets The Push — but with a dangerous twist.

5. A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna

Author: Sangu Mandanna | Release Date: April 29, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy Fiction

Sera Swan used to be a powerhouse witch. Now? Not so much. After a botched resurrection spell cost her most of her magic, Sera’s been relegated to running her aunt’s enchanted inn in Lancashire with her sidekick — a snarky, semi-villainous talking fox. But when a brooding magical historian, Luke Larsen, shows up offering a chance to restore her power, Sera is all in. The only catch? Luke’s icy walls and Sera’s stubborn heart are a volatile mix. Between rowdy magical guests, rogue spells, and a Guild that wants her gone, Sera’s about to discover that sometimes the best magic is found in unexpected places.

Why You’ll Love It: A charming, laugh-out-loud fantasy with found family, romance, and enough magical chaos to keep you enchanted.

6. Detective Aunty by Uzma Jalaluddin

Author: Uzma Jalaluddin | Release Date: May 6, 2025 | Genre: Cozy Mystery

When Kausar Khan’s daughter is accused of murder, this meddlesome aunty heads back to Toronto to clear her name. But the Golden Crescent neighborhood isn’t the same, and neither is Kausar. With her sharp wit, street smarts, and a little help from her teenage granddaughter, Kausar is on a mission to unravel a web of secrets and lies. Who better to crack the case than a determined desi mom with a nose for trouble?

Why You’ll Love It: A delightful cozy mystery with humor, heart, and a lovable amateur sleuth who proves that age is just a number.

Read ANOKHI’s previous chat with Uzma Jalaluddin here.

7. I Will Blossom Anyway by Disha Bose

Author: Disha Bose | Release Date: May 6, 2025 | Genre: Domestic Fiction

Durga has always felt like the odd one out in her boisterous Calcutta family. But when she moves to Ireland for work, she tastes freedom for the first time. Falling in love with the charming Jacob and forming a close bond with his sister Joy feels like a fresh start — until Jacob breaks her heart. Now, Durga must decide: should she stay in Ireland and carve out a new identity, return to India, or forge an entirely new path? With her inner Kali urging her to fight, Durga is about to redefine what it means to truly blossom.

Why You’ll Love It: A beautifully nuanced tale about identity, independence, and finding strength in unexpected places.

8. Fitting Indian by Jyoti Chand

Author: Jyoti Chand | Release Date: May 6, 2025 | Genre: Graphic Novel

Nitasha’s life is a balancing act. Her parents expect her to be the perfect Indian daughter, but she’s nothing like her golden-child brother. She doesn’t fit in at school either, and her friendships are hanging by a thread. When everything feels too overwhelming, Nitasha turns to cutting, desperate for an escape. But as she navigates the stigma around mental health, Nitasha discovers that being honest with herself — and finding a community that accepts her—might be the key to healing.

Why You’ll Love It: A raw, heart-wrenching graphic novel that sheds light on mental health and the power of finding your voice.

9. Home Has No Borders by Samira Ahmed & Sona Charaipotra

Author: Samira Ahmed & Sona Charaipotra | Release Date: May 13, 2025 | Genre: Young Adult Fiction

This anthology of short stories is a heartfelt exploration of home, belonging, and identity. Featuring powerhouse voices like Fatimah Asghar, Tashie Bhuiyan, and Veera Hiranandani alongside fresh talent, each story dives into the nuances of being South Asian in today’s world. Whether it’s navigating complex family dynamics or carving out a space where you belong, Home Has No Borders offers something for everyone.

Why You’ll Love It: A vibrant, diverse collection of stories that speaks to every facet of the South Asian experience.

10. Zarina Divided by Reem Faruqi

Author: Reem Faruqi | Release Date: May 20, 2025 | Genre: Young Adult Fiction

Zarina’s world is torn apart when Partition forces her family to leave their beloved Poona, India and move to Pakistan. Grappling with the trauma of migration and a tragedy that leaves her burdened with guilt, Zarina chooses to start anew at a distant boarding school. But even as she tries to fit into her new life, Zarina wonders — can she ever truly belong in this divided world?

Why You’ll Love It: A poignant, emotional journey inspired by the author’s grandmother’s life that explores displacement, identity, and resilience.

Which of these books is calling your name? Whether you’re in the mood for a magical inn, a high-stakes mystery, or a heartfelt coming-of-age story, these 10 spring launches by South Asian authors promise to deliver. Grab a cozy blanket, pour yourself a cup of chai, and get ready to be swept away!