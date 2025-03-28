‘Detective Aunty’ & 9 Other Must-Read Spring 2025 Books By South Asian Authors
Lifestyle Mar 28, 2025
Spring is in the air, and you know what that means — flowers blooming, chai in the sunshine, and a fresh lineup of books by South Asian authors that will tug at your heartstrings, make you laugh, and keep you up way past bedtime. I’ve rounded up 10 exciting new releases that you need to add to your TBR this season. Let’s dive in!
1. Messy Perfect by Tanya Boteju
Author: Tanya Boteju | Release Date: April 1, 2025 | Genre: Young Adult Fiction
Cassie Perera is the picture of perfection — or so it seems. Top of her class, devout Catholic, and her parents’ pride and joy. But when her former friend Ben returns to St. Luke’s after being bullied out years ago, Cassie’s old guilt rears its ugly head. Determined to make amends, she throws herself into forming a secret Gender and Sexuality Alliance with the nearby public school. As if juggling that, school, and her parents’ sky-high expectations weren’t enough, Cassie is also grappling with feelings she’s never dared to explore. Can she embrace her messy, imperfect self before her tightly wound life unravels completely?
Why You’ll Love It: A heartfelt, coming-of-age story that’s equal parts funny and poignant. Cassie’s journey of self-discovery is raw, real, and absolutely unputdownable.
2. Coven by Soman Chainani
Author: Soman Chainani | Release Date: April 1, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy
Hester, Anadil, and Dot are legends in the Endless Woods—vigilante detectives, fierce protectors, and lifelong besties who always get the job done. But their streak of solving impossible cases hits a snag when they’re summoned to Red Isle, a mysterious world where the Light and Dark Lands are teetering on the brink of war. Both sides blame each other for a chilling spree of deaths, and the Coven is tasked with finding the real culprit before chaos erupts.
As the witches dig deeper, they discover that the true danger may be lurking much closer than they ever imagined. Can their unbreakable bond withstand the secrets and betrayals waiting to be uncovered?
Why You’ll Love It: A thrilling fantasy graphic novel that blends high-stakes mystery with powerful themes of friendship, loyalty, and light overcoming darkness. Perfect for fans of The School for Good and Evil series.
3. Six Days in Bombay by Alka Joshi
Author: Alka Joshi | Release Date: April 15, 2025 | Genre: Literary Fiction
Sona, an Anglo-Indian nurse, was only supposed to care for the enigmatic artist Mira Novak during her recovery. But when Mira dies suddenly under suspicious circumstances, Sona becomes the prime suspect. Armed with a cryptic note and four mysterious paintings, Sona embarks on a globe-trotting quest — from Bombay to Prague, Paris, and Florence — to uncover Mira’s secrets and clear her own name. But as Sona pieces together Mira’s tangled past, she’s forced to confront her own identity and the painful memories she’s tried to leave behind.
Why You’ll Love It: A rich, atmospheric mystery that blends art, history, and self-discovery. Perfect for fans of The Henna Artist and stories that transport you across continents.
4. The Guilt Pill by Saumya Dave
Author: Saumya Dave | Release Date: April 15, 2025 | Genre: Thriller
Maya Patel has it all — or so it seems. A thriving startup, a perfect husband, influencer status, and now, a newborn baby. But behind the filtered perfection, Maya is drowning in guilt. Enter the “guilt pill” — an experimental drug that promises to erase female guilt. At first, it’s a dream come true, but soon Maya realizes that guilt-free living comes with a hefty price. As her boundaries blur and her ruthless side emerges, Maya risks losing everything she holds dear. Can she reclaim herself before it’s too late?
Why You’ll Love It: A razor-sharp psychological thriller that asks: What happens when ambition goes too far? Think The Other Black Girl meets The Push — but with a dangerous twist.
5. A Witch’s Guide to Magical Innkeeping by Sangu Mandanna
Author: Sangu Mandanna | Release Date: April 29, 2025 | Genre: Fantasy Fiction
Sera Swan used to be a powerhouse witch. Now? Not so much. After a botched resurrection spell cost her most of her magic, Sera’s been relegated to running her aunt’s enchanted inn in Lancashire with her sidekick — a snarky, semi-villainous talking fox. But when a brooding magical historian, Luke Larsen, shows up offering a chance to restore her power, Sera is all in. The only catch? Luke’s icy walls and Sera’s stubborn heart are a volatile mix. Between rowdy magical guests, rogue spells, and a Guild that wants her gone, Sera’s about to discover that sometimes the best magic is found in unexpected places.
Why You’ll Love It: A charming, laugh-out-loud fantasy with found family, romance, and enough magical chaos to keep you enchanted.
6. Detective Aunty by Uzma Jalaluddin
Author: Uzma Jalaluddin | Release Date: May 6, 2025 | Genre: Cozy Mystery
When Kausar Khan’s daughter is accused of murder, this meddlesome aunty heads back to Toronto to clear her name. But the Golden Crescent neighborhood isn’t the same, and neither is Kausar. With her sharp wit, street smarts, and a little help from her teenage granddaughter, Kausar is on a mission to unravel a web of secrets and lies. Who better to crack the case than a determined desi mom with a nose for trouble?
Why You’ll Love It: A delightful cozy mystery with humor, heart, and a lovable amateur sleuth who proves that age is just a number.
Read ANOKHI’s previous chat with Uzma Jalaluddin here.
7. I Will Blossom Anyway by Disha Bose
Author: Disha Bose | Release Date: May 6, 2025 | Genre: Domestic Fiction
Durga has always felt like the odd one out in her boisterous Calcutta family. But when she moves to Ireland for work, she tastes freedom for the first time. Falling in love with the charming Jacob and forming a close bond with his sister Joy feels like a fresh start — until Jacob breaks her heart. Now, Durga must decide: should she stay in Ireland and carve out a new identity, return to India, or forge an entirely new path? With her inner Kali urging her to fight, Durga is about to redefine what it means to truly blossom.
Why You’ll Love It: A beautifully nuanced tale about identity, independence, and finding strength in unexpected places.
8. Fitting Indian by Jyoti Chand
Author: Jyoti Chand | Release Date: May 6, 2025 | Genre: Graphic Novel
Nitasha’s life is a balancing act. Her parents expect her to be the perfect Indian daughter, but she’s nothing like her golden-child brother. She doesn’t fit in at school either, and her friendships are hanging by a thread. When everything feels too overwhelming, Nitasha turns to cutting, desperate for an escape. But as she navigates the stigma around mental health, Nitasha discovers that being honest with herself — and finding a community that accepts her—might be the key to healing.
Why You’ll Love It: A raw, heart-wrenching graphic novel that sheds light on mental health and the power of finding your voice.
9. Home Has No Borders by Samira Ahmed & Sona Charaipotra
Author: Samira Ahmed & Sona Charaipotra | Release Date: May 13, 2025 | Genre: Young Adult Fiction
This anthology of short stories is a heartfelt exploration of home, belonging, and identity. Featuring powerhouse voices like Fatimah Asghar, Tashie Bhuiyan, and Veera Hiranandani alongside fresh talent, each story dives into the nuances of being South Asian in today’s world. Whether it’s navigating complex family dynamics or carving out a space where you belong, Home Has No Borders offers something for everyone.
Why You’ll Love It: A vibrant, diverse collection of stories that speaks to every facet of the South Asian experience.
10. Zarina Divided by Reem Faruqi
Author: Reem Faruqi | Release Date: May 20, 2025 | Genre: Young Adult Fiction
Zarina’s world is torn apart when Partition forces her family to leave their beloved Poona, India and move to Pakistan. Grappling with the trauma of migration and a tragedy that leaves her burdened with guilt, Zarina chooses to start anew at a distant boarding school. But even as she tries to fit into her new life, Zarina wonders — can she ever truly belong in this divided world?
Why You’ll Love It: A poignant, emotional journey inspired by the author’s grandmother’s life that explores displacement, identity, and resilience.
Which of these books is calling your name? Whether you’re in the mood for a magical inn, a high-stakes mystery, or a heartfelt coming-of-age story, these 10 spring launches by South Asian authors promise to deliver. Grab a cozy blanket, pour yourself a cup of chai, and get ready to be swept away!
Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle
Author
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Beyond Samosas: Healthy & Satisfying Ramadan Suhoor And Iftar Recipes!
-
6 Ways South Asian Parents Can Teach Their Children About Black History Month
-
Rose Barfi, Chocolate Naan Khatai & More: South Asian Dessert Recipes For Valentine's Day
-
From Birth Charts To Lunar Calendars: Setting Intentions For 2025 With South Asian Traditions
-
How To Host The Perfect South Asian Holiday Dinner
-
ANOKHI's Holiday Gift Guide For Thoughtful Desi Presents For The Home & Beyond
-
Not Into Flu Shots? Try These Centuries-Old Desi Home Remedies Instead!
-
Diwali Gift Guide: Barbie® Diwali Doll & 8 More Unique South Asian Gift Ideas
-
From Turkey To Tadka: Desi-Inspired Thanksgiving Recipes
-
Mommy's Time-Out: How To Reclaim Your Zen After The Back-to-School Scramble
-
Khichdi Cups & 5 South Asian School Lunch Recipes For Busy Desi Parents
-
6 Complaints Desi Grandparents Have About Keeping Pets & How You Can Counter Them
-
Raksha Bandhan Gift Guide: Celebrate The Festival With A Modern Twist!
-
Summer Elixirs: Healthy South Asian Cooling Drink Recipes To Beat The Heat
-
Stay Cool: Build a Summer Garden Oasis At Home With Tulsi & Shade
-
Celebrating International Yoga Day: Find Your Balance Through Chakra Meditation
-
Spice Up Your Summer BBQ With These 5 Mouthwatering South Asian Recipes
-
South Asian Heritage Month: Journey Through Time With 8 Iconic South Asian Travel Destinations
-
How To Add Ancient South Asian Spiritual Cleansing Rituals To Modern Spring Cleaning Techniques
-
Toronto's Living Luxe Design Show Sets a New Standard for Luxury Exhibitions
-
Savouring South Asian Style: Elevate Your Home Decor with Cultural Flair
-
6 Ways To Create Fun Quality Time With Your Kids & Parents That Both Will Love!
-
Celebrating South Asian Literature: Must-Read Books by Female Authors
-
Flavourful Festivities: Traditional Holi Recipes To Spice Up Your Table
-
The Living Luxe Design Show Presented By JennAir Announces Powerhouse Program Of Speakers
-
7 Ways Yoga Will Save Your Mental Health
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Can I Convince My Friend That Her Threatening Boyfriend Is The Problem, Not Me?
-
10 Tips To Manage & Survive Long-Distance Relationships
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm Afraid My Childhood Bully Will Be Back In My Life, What Do I Do?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Create "Me Time" In My Demanding Life?
-
Hot Spot Alert: Mishree Cocktails & Cuisine Exhilarates With South Asian X Middle Eastern Cuisine
-
BioAro Founder Dr. Anmol Kapoor Wants You To Be The CEO Of Your Health
-
Savour the Holidays With This Paneer Pakora Recipe By KFI Sauces!
-
Here's How To Craft And Achieve Meaningful New Year's Resolutions
-
Snack It Up This Holiday Season with Indian-Inspired Potato Wedges by KFI Sauces
-
Butter Chicken Nachos Recipe By KFI Sauces Is Perfect For Your Holiday Spread
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend She's Taking My Emotional Support For Granted?
-
Anjali Pathak of Patak's Shares Her Favourite Recipes For The Holiday Season
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: Why Does Our Family Get Togethers Always End With A Fight?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law To Stop Intruding In My Daughter's Wedding Plans?
-
Event Alert: The Auric Living Conference Brings Holistic Healing To Toronto
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: I'm On The Outs With My Friend Because I Supported Her Breakup What Do I Do?
-
Event Alert: The Desai Foundation Rings In 10th Anniversary of "Diwali On The Hudson" Gala
-
South Asians & Arthritis: Busting Myths And Sharing Facts About This Disease In Our Community
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Kids That My Granddaughter's Best Friend Is A Bully?
-
Make Your Brunch Brilliant With This French Buckwheat Crepes & Dosas Recipe!
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Sis-In-Law That Her Messy Dog Is Not Welcome At My House?
-
You Just Need A Hot Pot To Make This Amazing Masala Style Vegan Tomato Soup
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Friend To Stop Interrupting Me?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Trust My Husband After He Cheated On Me?
-
Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Tell My Brother That His Cottage Rules Ruins All The Fun?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: What Do I Do When My Fiancé Shares His Dog With His Ex?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Convince My Partner That Our Six-Year-Old Is To Young For Sleepovers?
-
Ask Dr. Monica Vermani: How Do I Deal With My Friend Who Always Wants To Start A Fight?
-
Here's Why Paris Calls Tharshan Selvarajah The Best Baguette Baker In The City