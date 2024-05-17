How To Add Ancient South Asian Spiritual Cleansing Rituals To Modern Spring Cleaning Techniques
Lifestyle May 17, 2024
Spring is here to stay, and it’s time to bid adieu to the winter blues and welcome the season of renewal with open arms. And what better way to kickstart the rejuvenation process than with a modern twist on spring cleaning? Say goodbye to the traditional methods and embrace the latest trends that not only declutter your space but also refresh your mind, body, and soul.
Here are four innovative cleaning trends to help you usher in the spring with style:
1) Green Cleaning Products: Let’s begin by ditching the harsh chemicals and embracing the power of nature. Green cleaning products are all the rage these days, and for good reason. Not only are they gentle on the environment, but they also ensure a healthier living space for you and your loved ones. Look for eco-friendly brands like Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day or Method, which offer a wide range of plant-based cleaners that smell divine and leave your home sparkling clean.
2) South Asian Spring Spiritual Cleansing: Spring cleaning isn’t just about tidying up your physical space; it’s also about refreshing your spiritual energy. Incorporate the ancient South Asian tradition of spiritual cleansing into your spring routine with Dukhni Bakhoor. This fragrant blend of natural ingredients, including oud, frankincense, and myrrh, is traditionally used to purify the air and ward off negative energy. Light a bakhoor incense burner and let the aromatic smoke cleanse your home, leaving behind a sense of peace and tranquility.
Another product that could be included in the South Asian spring spiritual cleansing ritual is “Tulsi” or Holy Basil. Tulsi holds a sacred place in Hindu traditions and is revered for its spiritual and medicinal properties. Incorporating Tulsi into your cleansing ritual could involve using Tulsi leaves or Tulsi essential oil to create a fragrant and spiritually uplifting atmosphere. You could burn dried Tulsi leaves or use Tulsi essential oil in a diffuser to purify the air and promote a sense of tranquility. Tulsi is believed to have cleansing and healing properties, and its presence during spring cleaning rituals can help cleanse not only the physical space but also the mind and spirit, fostering a deeper connection to the divine and promoting overall well-being.
3) Digital Decluttering: We live in a digital age, our virtual spaces can become just as cluttered as our physical ones. Take some time this spring to declutter your digital life. Delete old files, unsubscribe from unwanted emails, and organize your digital photos and documents. Consider using apps like Unroll.Me to manage your subscriptions or Marie Kondo’s KonMari method for tidying up your digital files.
4) Smart Cleaning Electronics: Technology has made its way into every aspect of our lives, including cleaning. Say hello to smart cleaning electronics that make your life easier and your chores more efficient. Invest in a robotic vacuum cleaner like the Roomba or a smart mop like the iRobot Braava Jet for hands-free cleaning. These devices not only save you time but also ensure that your floors are spotless with minimal effort.
As you embark on your modern spring cleaning journey, remember that it’s not just about achieving a pristine living space. It’s about creating a harmonious environment where you can thrive physically, mentally, and spiritually. So, roll up your sleeves, put on some upbeat music, and let’s welcome the freshness of spring into our lives! Happy cleaning!
Kiran R. Khan | Features Editor - Lifestyle
Kiran R. Khan (@kiranrkhanandco) is a journalism graduate from Sheridan College, possesses an extensive freelance portfolio encompassing various topics, including lifestyle posts and profile stories. Kiran loves to craft engaging content that resonates with readers, aiming to leave a lasting impress...
