Check Out This Insane Recipe For Mini Masala Idli

Foodie expert Priya Lakshminarayan from Orlando Florida with a regular foodie column sharing her incredible array of recipes. We are thrilled to launch this series with Mini Masala Idli (Tadka Idli) which we are pretty sure will be on high rotation at your dinner table! Check out the full recipe right here!

Mini Masala Idli is an alternate fun way to enjoy Idli. These steamed cakes are seasoned with molagapudi/gunpowder & make a delicious vegan appetizer/snack.

What You’ll Need:

Idli cooker

Pan

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 tablespoon urad dal

4-5 curry leaves

2-3 tablespoon Mulagapudi

20 mini Idlis

¼ cup chopped cilantro

Instructions:

First prepare the mini Idli using the batter.

Remove the prepared plain mini Idlis from the molds and keep them ready.

In a pan, heat sesame oil. Temper mustard seeds, curry leaves, and urad dal and fry till the lentils turn golden.

Then add Mulagapudi and fry for a minute.

Lastly, add the mini Idlis and salt. Toss them all together, lightly. Ensure that the masala coats the Idlis well but also be careful to not break them.

Sprinkle cilantro to garnish. Serve immediately.

Good To Know:

Freshly steamed Idlis are very soft. Refrigerate and then use them in this recipe. That way they will not break easily when tossing. If you don’t have mini Idli molds, use regular molds to make Idli. Refrigerate it for some time and then cut them into 4 parts. Then follow this recipe.

You can also fry peanuts and coconut in oil before adding the Idlis, to give it more flavor. The spice level depends upon your tolerance level. Add Mulagapudi accordingly. Add a teaspoon of sugar or jaggery if it gets too spicy for you to handle. If you are not vegan, make this snack in ghee, it tastes yum!