Savour the Holidays With This Paneer Pakora Recipe By KFI Sauces!

*Sponsored Post*

Our friends over at KFI Sauces has shared with us some amazing recipes and we are thrilled to be sharing with you the third and final recipe for this festive time! What should you make this holiday season? KFI has got you covered! Whether you want to make snacks for your holiday party or have a night in with the family, KFI has the perfect options for you. Using our amazing array of KFI sauces, chutneys, pastes and drinks, you can make plenty of quick and easy snacks for the holidays! How about Paneer Pakoras, which tastes great and is easy to make!

Ingredients:

200 g paneer (approx 0.4 lb)

1 cup graham flour

½ tbsp chili powder

½ tbsp roasted cumin powder

½ tbsp garam masala powder

2 cups chopped coriander leaves

½ cup KFI Coriander Sauce

Instructions:

Mix the graham flour, chili powder, roasted cumin powder, garam masala, chopped coriander leaves, and salt together. Add a little water and mix well to form a thick smooth batter. Cut the paneer into medium-sized cubes. Cut a small hole in each paneer cube and fill it with KFI Coriander Sauce. Push the small ‘plug’ of the paneer back in. Heat the oil. Coat the paneer cubes with the batter, then dip the battered paneer cubes carefully into the hot oil. Don’t let the oil spatter. Deep fry the paneer cubes until they are golden brown. Drain the cubes on paper towels and serve with KFI Coriander Sauce.

Main Image Photo Credit: KFI Sauces