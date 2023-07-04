Event Alert: “Pardafash”– A Stunning New Exhibit Is Focused On Amplifying Sikh Voices
Community Spotlight Jul 04, 2023
In Rochester, New York, “Pardafash” (“To Reveal The Truth”) is an exhibit that set to open on July 8th through September 17th at the UUU Art Collective. By using a range of mediums including fabric sculpture, video installation, fashion design, AR, film, painting, and animation, 11 Sikh artists will reveal the hidden stories of their people and the trauma of recent historical tragedies – some of which are too difficult to speak about publicly out of fear of being targeted by the Indian government even today. Ravjot Mehek Singh who has curated this exhibit, shares her story on the importance of this exhibit for many reasons.
My Organization/Event: “Pardafash”(To Reveal The Truth) — Art From The Sikh Perspective on July 8th at 6:30 PM at the UUU Art Collective in Rochester, NY.
City: Rochester, NY
Follow Us: Instagram: Ravjot Mehek Singh, UUUArt Collective
Website: www.uuuartcollective.com
Email: [email protected]
Launched: July 2023
Helmed by: Curator Ravjot Mehek Singh
Ravjot shares her story about her upcoming exhibit.
“Pardafash translates to “to reveal the truth” in Punjabi. In an era plagued by anti-AAPI hate crimes and hailing from the home country of India that perpetuates unrest and oppression against ethnic and religious minorities, 11 Sikh artists unify to paint a vision of their experiences living in post 9/11 America. In India, Sikhs are faced with intense discrimination due to being a religious minority, which is mirrored abroad, where the cruelty after the racist backlash of 9/11 haunts them daily. Through a range of mediums including fabric sculpture, video installation, fashion design, AR, film, painting, and animation, these Sikh artists reveal the hidden stories of their people and the trauma of recent historical tragedies — some of which are too difficult to speak about publicly out of fear of being targeted by the Indian government even today.
“Pardafash” not only speaks volumes about the current day status of Sikhs but also serves as a one of a kind exhibit. Where historically, prominent Sikh art exhibits feature historical pieces, this is a contemporary take on the recent events that changed the lives of all Sikh people.
It is also one of the only prominent Sikh exhibits to be curated by a Queer Sikh woman.
What is it like to be a minority within a minority? There are only 26 million Sikhs worldwide, 24 million of which live in India, which has a total population of 1.4 billion, making Sikhs of the diaspora a minority not only in the countries they immigrated to, but a minority in their own home nation to begin with. What does it look like to have one’s needs, one’s faith, one’s identity constantly pushed to the back or silenced in favor of the majority?
“Pardafash” is an exploration of one small but mighty group’s plea to be heard, to have their history written into mainstream textbooks in all nations, to erase propaganda that is convenient to use when Sikhs are advocating for their rights, to be able to live in their homeland in peace without fear of speaking up. Under the cover of art, Kiran Rai, Baljit Singh, Ravina Toor, Sundeep Morrison, Babneet Lakhesar, Raji Aujla, Navpreet Singh, Kanwardeep Kaur, Uday Vir Singh, Sunroop Kaur, and curator Ravjot Mehek Singh, are able to fearlessly speak their truth out loud without having to say a word of their own.”
For more ticket information contact Ravjot at [email protected]. The exhibit runs from July 8 through September 17th, 2023 at UUU Art Collective 153 State Street, Rochester, NY, 14614. Email: [email protected].
Main Image Photo Credit: Ravjot Mehek Singh
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
EatSpreadLove Creates Dreamy Charcuterie Boards
-
Clutcheeet Elevates The Handbag Game With Personalized Designs
-
Here's Why You Can't Miss The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival
-
Event Alert: Here's Why You Must See 'Svāhā!' by Nova Bhattacharya An "Epic Pageant Of Dance, Chant, And Ritual"
-
Care Hangers Online Thrift Store Gives Back To The Community
-
Event Alert: The Voice Gavel Club Charity Event Set To Raise Money To Support Children In Need
-
How Mubarak Cards Used Social To Become The Global Greeting Card
-
DIVERSEcity Helps Newcomers Build The Life They Want In Canada
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate
-
Desai Foundation Brought Back Their Iconic Diwali On The Hudson Gala
-
Here's How Plan U Will Help You Achieve Optimal Nutritional Health
-
Sign Up For BollyCORE's Movathon Fundraiser To Educate India's Underserved Children Through AIM for Seva
-
Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver
-
SAGA Foundation Creates A Platform To Increase Awareness Of The Global South Asian Art World
-
Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
-
The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities
-
Ayana's Adaptive Dance With Friends Creates A Free, Safe Space For Kids With Special Needs
-
Flow International Creates Sustainable, Affordable & Reusable Period Underwear & Pads
-
My Journey As A Domestic Abuse Survivor