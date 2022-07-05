Care Hangers Online Thrift Store Gives Back To The Community
Community Spotlight Jul 05, 2022
Born out of COVID-19 lockdown, online thrifting has flourished as a way to participate in the circular economy while being sustainable when it comes to clothing. That’s why budding entrepreneur Hunyah Irfan decided to dive into digital when it comes to opening up her brand new shop. Care Hangers Online Thrift Store brings to the thrift enthusiasts her growing collection of cute preloved goodies with portion of proceeds going to various community organizations ensuring that her support branches out even further.
My Business: Care Hangers Online Thrift Store
City: Brampton Ontario, Canada
Follow Us: Instagram, Facebook
Email: [email protected]
Launched: 2021
Mission Statement: To give back to the community.
Target Market: Anyone who loves second hand consumption and loves to do online shopping.
What We Offer: Shipping and pickup available for the products.
Hunyah shares her story:
“Care Hangers Online Thrift Store was idea I got from a small training in 2019. In 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown I got approved for a small funding for my business. Now my business also provides shipping and pickup when available.”
Here’s more information on Care Hangers Online Thrift Store:
Care Hangers Online Thrift Store began in 2021 during Covid-19 lockdown which has a social enterprise model. In 2022, after taking entrepreneurship training Hunyah Irfan, CEO of Care Hangers Online Thrift Store began a Facebook Marketplace called Care Hangers Online Thrift Store, a store on Kijiji Canada page and now will be opening an Ebay and Etsy pages soon to expand on her community presence across the country.
Care Hangers Online Thrift Store is an online store which gives back to the community supporting different nonprofit organizations throughout the year.
All Photos Courtesy Of Hunyah Irfan/Care Hangers Online Thrift Store
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Event Alert: The Voice Gavel Club Charity Event Set To Raise Money To Support Children In Need
-
How Mubarak Cards Used Social To Become The Global Greeting Card
-
DIVERSEcity Helps Newcomers Build The Life They Want In Canada
-
Our 2021 Roundup: Tired Of Swiping? Click Matchmaking Brings A Personal Approach To Finding Your Soulmate
-
Desai Foundation Brought Back Their Iconic Diwali On The Hudson Gala
-
Here's How Plan U Will Help You Achieve Optimal Nutritional Health
-
Sign Up For BollyCORE's Movathon Fundraiser To Educate India's Underserved Children Through AIM for Seva
-
Gold Medal Powerlifter Grounded Due To COVID Gives His Time To Help Frontline Workers In Vancouver
-
SAGA Foundation Creates A Platform To Increase Awareness Of The Global South Asian Art World
-
Shayde Beauty Tackles Hyperpigmentation & Acne Scars For South Asian Skintones
-
The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities