Care Hangers Online Thrift Store Gives Back To The Community

Born out of COVID-19 lockdown, online thrifting has flourished as a way to participate in the circular economy while being sustainable when it comes to clothing. That’s why budding entrepreneur Hunyah Irfan decided to dive into digital when it comes to opening up her brand new shop. Care Hangers Online Thrift Store brings to the thrift enthusiasts her growing collection of cute preloved goodies with portion of proceeds going to various community organizations ensuring that her support branches out even further.

My Business: Care Hangers Online Thrift Store

City: Brampton Ontario, Canada

Launched: 2021

Mission Statement: To give back to the community.

Target Market: Anyone who loves second hand consumption and loves to do online shopping.

What We Offer: Shipping and pickup available for the products.

Hunyah shares her story:

“Care Hangers Online Thrift Store was idea I got from a small training in 2019. In 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown I got approved for a small funding for my business. Now my business also provides shipping and pickup when available.”

Here’s more information on Care Hangers Online Thrift Store:

Care Hangers Online Thrift Store began in 2021 during Covid-19 lockdown which has a social enterprise model. In 2022, after taking entrepreneurship training Hunyah Irfan, CEO of Care Hangers Online Thrift Store began a Facebook Marketplace called Care Hangers Online Thrift Store, a store on Kijiji Canada page and now will be opening an Ebay and Etsy pages soon to expand on her community presence across the country.

Care Hangers Online Thrift Store is an online store which gives back to the community supporting different nonprofit organizations throughout the year.

