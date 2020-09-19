South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry

When it comes to providing a professional support space for South Asians who are working in the sports industry, amazingly there wasn’t much available. That’s why Neha D. Uberoi Khangoora a former professional tennis player with the WTA, decided it was time to change that.

My Organization: South Asians In Sports

City: Toronto, Ontario Canada

Follow Us: Linkedin, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Email: [email protected]

Launched In: May 2017

Our Mission Statement: “To advocate for the South Asian impact on the sporting industry. To educate and serve as a resource for those aspiring to be involved in the sports industry. To promote South Asians working in sports.”

Our Target Market: South Asian diaspora working in sports.

We We Offer: A network and educational resource.

Neha shares their story.

South Asians In Sports, is the premier network of South Asian professionals who work in the sports industry worldwide. Our mission is to advocate for, educate and promote our like-minded members. Since 2017, we have hosted several thought leadership, educational and networking opportunities in person and digitally. These events aim to showcase, connect and energize South Asian professionals who are breaking barriers in every aspect of the sports world.

Our network of over 500 professionals from around the world include: journalists, athletes, coaches, analysts, consultants, lawyers, entrepreneurs, professors, marketers, content creators, officials, nutritionists, agents and more. The SAIS network boasts some of the most influential and high-profile South Asians. We have also expanded into Canada with Vijay Setlur our Toronto-based member-volunteer and country head.

As one of the co-founders, I am a clinical mental health professional, social entrepreneur and former professional tennis player.I hold an MSW from Columbia University (’20) and completed my undergraduate degree at Princeton University, after a 6 year leave of absence to play on the WTA tour. I also serve on the Board of Directors of the United States Tennis Association.

