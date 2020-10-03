Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California

For the past 9 years, Norwalk California has been the hub of generous community spirit. Led by the people from Joy Of Sharing Foundation, over 24,000 residents in and around the Southern California area, have been receiving free freshly cooked hot meals and grocery care packages. Due to COVID-19, Joy Of Sharing Foundation has addressed the increased demand by cooking and holding grocery drives every weekend.

Our Organization : Joy of Sharing Community Center

Mission Statement: “The mission of the Joy of Sharing Foundation is to support the local community in Southern California by helping build bridges and providing services to address the local needs.”

Free medical clinic for low income and uninsured. Weekly services to promote mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of Seniors. Variety of Classes for community like music, dance, art, meditation, yoga etc. Our Ongoing Event: Joy of Sharing Foundation is the main Sponsor of Grocery and Meals distribution started under COVID-19 circumstances to help underprivileged community members. We have created more than 8,000 grocery bags and 21,000 meals serving 25,000 people. Donations can be made by checks payable to “Joy of Sharing” and mailed to 15311, Pioneer Blvd, Norwalk, CA 90650.

Dr. Varun Gandhi shares their journey:

Mahatma Gandhi said, “The best way to find yourself is to Lose Yourself in the Service of others.” COVID-19 brought a service opportunity to over 140 volunteers to join hands for common good. Mr. B.U. Patel and Joy of Sharing Foundation (JOSF) laid the foundation for volunteers of varied backgrounds to serve the underprivileged. Little did Adhir Shah, son Shrenik Shah and Gandhi couple (Dr. Varun & Sheenika) knew what their thoughts would lead to when they had approached JOSF to start the Grocery Distribution drive!

For the past 19 Sundays, the JOSF has created a center of hope and love at their community center at 15311 Pioneer Blvd, Norwalk (Sanatan Dharma Temple) by providing free groceries and freshly cooked vegetarian meals. This effort comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially for families whose source of income has been adversely affected. In conjunction with Gujarati Society of Southern California (GSSC), this drive has served more than 24,000 people residing in 40 cities surrounding the center. A total of 7,600 grocery bags and 21,000 freshly cooked hot meals were distributed.

The free groceries distribution initiative was led by Shrenik & Varun. Dr. Nitin Shah, a community activist joined in and brought along Mr. Prabu & Mrs. Anandi Shankar, who were delighted to have a place to cook hot meals! They came up with the recipes, the grocery lists, found the volunteers and managed the kitchen. They made the task of cooking and feeding look easy!

The Good Karma LA (TGKLA), a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization whose aim is to provide meals for the growing homeless population in downtown Los Angeles and the surrounding areas, later joined hands with JOSF. Over the last 8 weeks, TGKLA’s street team of 21 led by Aseesh and Vishal Narayan have served 2,500 hot meals, 3,950 cold water bottles, 1,610 bags of chips, and 1,350 masks to over 5,000 homeless people in Skid Row.

To honor, congratulate and celebrate this monumental operation, JOSF organized an outdoor, socially distant volunteer appreciation lunch on September 13, 2020 at their community center. Leaders Dr. Nitin Shah and Adhir Shah acknowledged the gargantuan efforts of the 140 volunteers and expressed their gratitude for every contribution. Lucy and Isabella Gutierrez, high school volunteers, shared their experience: “Volunteering here has truly been an enlightening experience especially after seeing how grateful everyone is week after week.”

Shirish Dayal, Executive Vice President of Tarsadia Foundation who manages JOSF, was grateful to every volunteer and donor who helped through this effort. Contributors include Vihar, U Turn Lives, Vitco Foods, Big Saver Foods and many individuals & families. Throughout the drive, Rashmi and Kusum Shah from The Shah Family Foundation, served the volunteers with a wide spread of fresh fruits, grilled corn, juice and snacks. JOSF gave each volunteer a small token of appreciation – a certificate with artwork donated by Surendra Shah Patel (he hand painted all 140 certificates – a work of over three years and donated this artwork to JOSF to make certificates). Dr. Varun Gandhi printed individual names on all certificates and a back-bag containing a COVID-19 personal protection kit.

The last grocery distribution drive is on September 27, 2020. The hot meals distribution will continue in October and beyond.

JOSF appreciates donations from the community to support this task of feeding underprivileged people. For more information and if you want to assist in any way please contact Joy of Sharing Foundation Program Director Aarti Saluja at [email protected].

Photos Courtesy Of Joy Of Sharing Foundation