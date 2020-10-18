Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More

Yoga teacher, health coach and Karuna Reiki Master, Thara Natalie wanted to expand beyond her yoga studio and bring her expertise to the world. Using the power of social media, Thara has launched Spirit Warrior Nation providing unique online daily meditations, yoga and Reiki sessions.

My Business/Organization: Spirit Warrior Nation

Email: [email protected]

Founded In: December 2019

City, Country: Worldwide

Mission Statement: “To help you to release your past and to move into your brightest, best self. In order to shine our brightest, we must slow down and learn to connect with our inner voice. Together we can make that voice louder through meditation and yoga.”

Target Market: Women 18+

What We Offer: Online Daily Meditations and Yoga plus a growing library of yoga and meditations for everyday access, whenever is convenient for you! Most classes are around 20 minutes so you can sneak them into the pockets of your day.

Thara shares her story.

Over the years, I have had the honour of connecting with so many amazing people through social media. As a yoga teacher, health coach and Karuna Reiki Master, I have always wanted the opportunity to help more people outside of the yoga studio I own; hence the birth of Spirit Warrior Nation!

Through this online portal, we can connect no matter where in the world you are. There are no limits to the progress you can make and I am so excited for this opportunity to truly help people to achieve the changes they are wishing for. These are not just regular meditations and yoga classes. Every week has a theme of focus so we can really dig in and make and create lasting change to the mind, body and spirit. I also offer the opportunity to book private sessions with me for virtual yoga or Reiki sessions. I will also be offering monthly live virtual classes for members! And we also have some fun gear available for purchase as well! Spirit Warrior Nation is your pathway to getting LIT from within!

Photos Courtesy Of Thara Natalie