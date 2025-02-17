‘Little Owl Stories’ Celebrates South Asian Culture & Identity Through Personalized Children’s Books

As a child of Indian immigrants, Krithika Mohan grew up longing to see herself reflected in the books she read. She wasn’t alone—over 70% of children’s books still fail to capture the rich multicultural fabric of our society. But instead of waiting for change, Krithika and her co-founder, Yvonne Chen, took matters into their own hands and created Little Owl Stories—a female-founded personalized children’s book company dedicated to making every child feel seen and celebrated.

A Mission Rooted in Inclusion

At Little Owl Stories, personalization goes beyond just inserting a child’s name into a storyline. These books weave a child’s culture, traditions, and heritage into vibrant, engaging narratives. Their debut series focuses on Diwali, the festival of lights, giving children and families a beautiful way to see their own celebrations reflected in literature. But this is just the beginning—Little Owl Stories is on a mission to create the largest collection of culturally rich, personalized books for young readers everywhere.

Why Representation in Children’s Books Matters

Stories shape the way children see themselves and the world around them. When kids don’t see their cultures and traditions represented in books, it can send a message that their experiences don’t matter. But when they do? It fosters pride, belonging, and confidence.

By creating books that reflect the diverse realities of children today, Little Owl Stories is making sure that every child gets to be the hero of their own story. Whether it’s Diwali, Lunar New Year, or everyday moments of cultural celebration, these books bring representation to life in a way that is both meaningful and magical.

The Perfect Gift That Lasts a Lifetime

Finding the perfect gift for a child can be tough. Toys get old, trends fade, and interests shift. But personalized books? They become cherished keepsakes. Little Owl Stories takes this a step further by crafting deeply personal, culturally inclusive stories that kids will love not just today, but for years to come.

Imagine the joy of a child seeing their name, their family traditions, and their heritage reflected in a beautifully illustrated book. These stories start as bedtime favorites and later become treasured pieces of childhood—a reminder that their identity is worth celebrating every day of the year.

ANOKHI had a chat with co-founder Krithika Mohan on this wonderful initiative. Here is what she had to say:

ANOKHI: Is there a specific moment that made you realize the importance of representation in children’s books?

Krithika Mohan: The need for greater representation in children’s literature has been a constant theme throughout my life. As a child of immigrants growing up in the West, I rarely saw my cultural identity reflected in the stories I read. This lack of visibility shaped my sense of belonging and, at times, made me feel disconnected from my heritage.

This realization became even more apparent when I was shopping for a friend’s child. I wanted to gift a personalized book—something timeless and meaningful—but found that the options available were generic and failed to reflect the rich, diverse experiences of children from different backgrounds. It was a stark reminder that, while children’s literature has come a long way, there’s still a significant gap—especially in the personalized book market.

Fueled by our own childhood experiences and a desire to create meaningful change, my business partner Yvonne and I founded Little Owl Stories—a brand dedicated to ensuring that every child sees themselves, their traditions, and their culture represented in the stories they read.

Why did you choose Diwali as the theme for your debut series, and how has the response been so far?

Diwali is one of the most widely celebrated festivals among South Asian communities worldwide. It’s a time of joy, togetherness, and vibrant traditions—from dazzling decorations and delicious sweets to the warm glow of diyas and the excitement of sparklers. But beyond the festivities, Diwali carries deep cultural and spiritual significance, teaching values of hope, kindness, and the triumph of light over darkness.

We felt it was the perfect celebration to launch Little Owl Stories, as it beautifully encapsulates the power of representation in storytelling. By weaving familiar traditions into engaging, personalized narratives, we wanted to help children connect with their heritage in a fun and meaningful way. Given Diwali’s broad appeal, we also saw an opportunity to introduce its beauty to a wider audience, fostering understanding and inclusivity.

The response has been overwhelmingly positive. Parents have shared how much they appreciate a book that not only reflects their cultural traditions but also makes it easy to pass down the true meaning of Diwali in an engaging way. Through vibrant illustrations, children see themselves and their families celebrating together, while the storytelling ensures that key traditions—rangoli, diyas, family gatherings, and more—are brought to life in an accessible, joyful manner.

Here’s what some of our readers have shared:

“I’ve been reading ‘My First Diwali’ to my child at bedtime, and we love how detailed the illustrations are. The inclusion of cultural elements like rangoli, diyas, and festive decorations has been such a great way to introduce more of our heritage into her everyday life.” “We recently took our kids to the temple, and as the grandparents were explaining the significance of the Gods, they excitedly said, ‘Like in our book, Mumma!’ It was such a heartwarming moment that showed just how much ‘My Diwali Dream’ resonated with them.”

Seeing our books spark these kinds of connections is exactly why Little Owl Stories was created—to ensure that every child sees themselves, their traditions, and their stories reflected in the books they love.

What challenges, if any, have you faced in making these stories both culturally authentic and engaging for young readers?

One of our biggest challenges has been striking the right balance between cultural depth and simplicity. Festivals like Diwali are rich in history, symbolism, and traditions—there’s so much we could include! But for young readers, it’s essential to present these meaningful messages in an engaging and accessible way.

We’ve approached this challenge by using simple, rhythmic language paired with vibrant, detailed illustrations that bring the celebrations to life. Every element on the page—from the colors of the rangoli to the glow of the lamps—has been carefully designed to capture the spirit of the festival in a way that resonates with both children and parents.

To ensure authenticity, we’ve drawn from our own cultural roots and childhood experiences, while also researching extensively and consulting with families from the communities we’re representing. During the drafting process, we shared our stories with parents to make sure the themes, language, and visuals felt both relevant and appropriate for young readers.

By combining authentic storytelling with engaging visuals and a child-friendly narrative, we’ve created books that not only celebrate culture but also make children feel seen, valued, and excited about their heritage.

Can you walk us through the process of personalizing a book—how much customization is possible?

Creating a personalized book is an intricate and thoughtful process, designed to make every child feel truly seen in the stories they read. Our books allow customers to customize key character attributes, including name, gender, hair color and style, eye color and shape, and skin tone—ensuring that the child on the page closely reflects the child reading the book.

In today’s multicultural world, families come in all forms, and cultural celebrations aren’t limited to just one look or background. That’s why our personalization goes beyond just physical appearance—it’s about representation in a deeper, more meaningful way. A child from a blended background, for example, should feel just as connected to a Diwali celebration as anyone else.

Through this level of customization, we’re not only creating engaging stories but also fostering a sense of belonging, pride, and inclusivity, ensuring that every child can see themselves reflected in the joy of these cultural traditions.

Beyond South Asian cultures, are there plans to expand into other cultural traditions?

Absolutely! At Little Owl Stories, our vision is to build the largest collection of culturally rich, personalized children’s books—stories that reflect the diverse backgrounds of children everywhere.

Beyond our Diwali debut, we are thrilled to be working on upcoming stories for Eid and Lunar New Year, which will soon be available for families to enjoy. But this is just the beginning. There are countless vibrant cultural celebrations around the world that deserve to be explored in children’s literature, and we are excited to continue expanding our collection to represent even more communities in an authentic and meaningful way.

Our goal is simple: every child should see themselves in the stories they read—not just in the way they look, but in the traditions, values, and celebrations that make them unique.

What are your long-term goals for Little Owl Stories? Any exciting upcoming projects?

Our long-term vision for Little Owl Stories is to become the go-to destination for personalized children’s books that celebrate culture and identity. We want to ensure that every child grows up seeing themselves, their traditions, and their heritage reflected in the stories they love.

As for what’s next—we’re expanding! Following the success of our Diwali series, we’re currently working on Eid and Lunar New Year books, which we can’t wait to share. But beyond festivals, we’re also exploring new themes that highlight everyday cultural experiences, family traditions, and values that shape a child’s sense of identity.

Ultimately, we want Little Owl Stories to be more than just books—we want to create moments of connection, belonging, and pride for children and families everywhere.

How can readers and supporters contribute to your mission of making children’s books more inclusive?

Another great way to support our mission is by spreading the word! Representation in children’s books grows when more families, educators, and communities advocate for it. Sharing our stories with loved ones, gifting them to children, or even mentioning them to schools and libraries helps ensure that more kids have access to books that reflect their heritage.

We also love hearing from our community! If there’s a festival, tradition, or cultural experience you’d love to see in a book, let us know. Your feedback helps us continue creating meaningful stories that truly reflect and celebrate diverse identities.

Join the Movement

Little Owl Stories is just getting started, but their mission is clear: to create a world where every child feels seen, valued, and celebrated through the power of storytelling.

You can explore their collection and personalize a book for your little one at www.littleowlstories.com. Join Krithika, Yvonne, and a growing community of families in bringing more diverse, inclusive, and meaningful stories into children’s lives. Because every child deserves to see themselves as the hero of their own adventure.

Social media

Instagram: @littleowlstories

Contact

[email protected]