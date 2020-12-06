The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard

Bobby Dhillon wanted to create something to help with men and their beards. The Woodsman Beard brings an exclusive collection of oils and balms to “help amplify your beard’s identity”. Launched in spring of this year, The Woodsman Beard aims to add an element of care to men’s skin and haircare regime.

My Business: The Woodsman Beard

Founder: Bobby Dhillon

Country: Toronto, Ontario

Launched In: May 2020

Mission Statement: To increase the confidence of men with the impact of their beard. Our products will deliver simplicity with beard maintenance while enhancing your appearance with supreme conditioning and structure. We’re ready to make the beard community stronger, sharper, and well maintained.

Target Market: Men who have a passion for beards regardless of size. Typically ages 25 and up.

What We Offer: We offer all natural and organic beard care products. This consists of beard oils and balms.

Founder Bobby Dhillon shares his story:

The Woodsman Beard is a family-owned and operated company located in Toronto, Canada. We take pride in delivering the finest quality beard products which are organic, vegan, and not tested on animals. The essence of a woodsman is in our products and your beard will experience long-lasting results with the conditioning of our oils and the structuring of our balms.

Maintaining a beard can be challenging, so it’s important to have the best products to help you make an impact while increasing your confidence. You’ll be amazed how effortless beard maintenance can be with the Woodsman Beard. Our products are adaptable for any beard size and type and will help you create an impact with the irresistible scents.

We amplify your beard’s identity!

