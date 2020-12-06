The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
Community Spotlight Dec 06, 2020
Bobby Dhillon wanted to create something to help with men and their beards. The Woodsman Beard brings an exclusive collection of oils and balms to “help amplify your beard’s identity”. Launched in spring of this year, The Woodsman Beard aims to add an element of care to men’s skin and haircare regime.
My Business: The Woodsman Beard
Founder: Bobby Dhillon
Country: Toronto, Ontario
Follow us on: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
Email: [email protected]
Launched In: May 2020
Mission Statement: To increase the confidence of men with the impact of their beard. Our products will deliver simplicity with beard maintenance while enhancing your appearance with supreme conditioning and structure. We’re ready to make the beard community stronger, sharper, and well maintained.
Target Market: Men who have a passion for beards regardless of size. Typically ages 25 and up.
What We Offer: We offer all natural and organic beard care products. This consists of beard oils and balms.
Founder Bobby Dhillon shares his story:
The Woodsman Beard is a family-owned and operated company located in Toronto, Canada. We take pride in delivering the finest quality beard products which are organic, vegan, and not tested on animals. The essence of a woodsman is in our products and your beard will experience long-lasting results with the conditioning of our oils and the structuring of our balms.
Maintaining a beard can be challenging, so it’s important to have the best products to help you make an impact while increasing your confidence. You’ll be amazed how effortless beard maintenance can be with the Woodsman Beard. Our products are adaptable for any beard size and type and will help you create an impact with the irresistible scents.
We amplify your beard’s identity!
All Photos Courtesy Of The Woodsman Beard
COMMENTS
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities
-
Ayana's Adaptive Dance With Friends Creates A Free, Safe Space For Kids With Special Needs
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!