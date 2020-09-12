Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires

When seniors retire some feel that they are losing a sense of their value. Knackstor comes in and provides an unique platform where seniors who have skills to offer to can be matched up with businesses as contract workers, or even be hired as instructors by individuals who want to learn a new skill.

Our Business: Knackstor

Our Founders:

Gautam Gordon Nath (Based in Canada)

Kaushik Ghosh (Based in India)

Soma Basu (Based in the UK)

Follow Us: Linkedin, YouTube, Instagram & Facebook

Email: [email protected]

Launched In: June 2020

Our Mission Statement: “To break the age old misnomer of retirement by offering seniors a platform to continue offering their skill sets to earn, volunteer or share. To continue being valued and independent after the standard age of retirement. In the future, we see life as a continuum, where the elder does not retire but after full time employment transitions on to Knackstoring.”

Our Target Market: Elder Adults aged 55 and above.

We We Offer: Digital social innovation platform that matches seniors offering skills sets (or knacks) for consumers to avail. Consumers may be B2C or B2B.

Founder Gautam Gordan Nath shares their story.

Knackstor(nack-ster) pulls its meaning from the word knack … so a Knackstor is an older adult possessing a unique talent or skill.

Retirement today is NOT what it was yesterday — far from it. In fact, any one of retirement age (whatever that is) looks upon that term as a “four letter word.” In many cases, older adults who have left the workforce still feel they have something of value to contribute, but struggle with how to reconnect to the work world. Knackstor acts as a portal back to that world.

The process couldn’t be simpler. Seniors register on the platform and the software matches them with businesses looking for a contract worker. Knackstors can even be hired by individuals looking to learn a new hobby for themselves or a family member. Anything’s possible.

Knackstor launched in 2020 to spur social change and create new opportunities for retirees to use their talent, skill, experience, and life.

During the period of the pandemic, when virtual work from home is widespread, many parents have challenges keeping their children busy. Knackstors can enter their homes virtually and address this need.

Corporates can sponsor Knackstor hours for their employees working from home as a HR perk.

Knackstors can earn or also volunteer their hours for low income consumers or front line workers.

Knackstors are all security verified by screening Canada to ensure safety for all.

We aim to change the meaning of retirement and give back a longer and more meaningful life to seniors here in Canada and slowly across the world. Life after retirement will never be the same.

All Photos Courtesy of Knackstor