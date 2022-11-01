Here’s Why You Can’t Miss The Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

The highly-acclaimed Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival (VISAFF) is all set to bring an amazing weekend full of incredible cinematic fare from November 9-13 with a gala kick off on November 10th. Featuring 80 films, including 12 features and 8 documentaries, along with a Biz and Tech event with Surrey Board of Trade here’s why you can’t miss out on this festival with a west coast vibe, perfect for the film fanatic!

My Organization/Event: Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

City: Vancouver, Canada

Follow Us: Instagram,

Website: www.visaff.ca

Email: Message us on our Contact Us page

Launched: 2008

Helmed by: Festival Producer Mannu Sandhu

The Vancouver South Asian International Film Festival will kick off on November 9-13 with a gala kick off on November 10th. Featuring 80 films, including 12 features and 8 documentaries.

The gala event on November 10th will include San Francisco based violinist and music composer Raaginder who will light up the night with his performance. The musician is known to have produced several albums which blend sounds of Indian classical violin with hip-hop music.

Our theme this year, Unity in Diversity, represents a convergence of strong and authentic South Asian voices through the language of films. The films lined-up for the festival will take you on a trip all the way from North America to the heart of South Asia.

No Land’s Man is our opening night film which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with other notable feature films lined up which include #Homecoming, Bite of a Mango, Residents of Arcadia, Donkeyhead, Four Samosas and Khel Khel Main along with Land of Gold being our Closing Night Film.

VISAFF’s Outstanding Speakers Series will discuss visionary ideas with captivating Canadian media professionals of South Asian descent, helping us celebrate and empower future storytellers.

“VISAFF is a celebration of our diverseness and the cultural mosaic that is Canada. We endeavour to promote inclusion and help build a multicultural society through the festival,” says festival producer Mannu Sandhu. “It’s a platform for unique and diverse voices to present their viewpoints, creating conversations around subjects that affect us all.”

For more information about VISAFF and purchase tickets for our Opening Gala, please visit us at www.visaff.ca

Main Image Photo Credit www.visaff.ca