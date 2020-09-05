LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks

New to Canada, Laily Nazary always dreamt of being a fashion designer. With two kids in tow, she decided to enroll in school and graduated and now she has LAILY, a thriving business creating beautiful custom-made creations for the confidant woman.

My Business: LAILY

Find us on: Instagram

Email: [email protected]

Launched In: April 2020

Our Mission Statement: “To make women fall in love with any body shape they are.”

Our Target Market: Women

We We Offer: Made to measure gowns.

Here is Laily Nazary’s story:

My business is to provide art pieces to women’s wardrobe, I offer full service not just making a garment from the time my clients call me to book an appointment, I start my work at that point I know what is the event. At the first visit, we get to know each other what I do and what she is looking for then we go according her needs. We choose the fabric and what silhouette works best for her body shape and I take the measurements. The second time she comes for her fitting and after, she pick up her garments.

I started doing this business right after I graduated from George Brown College in Fashion Techniques and Design in April 2010 but it was never a proper professional registered business. This is not just a made to measure garment business it’s a dream for every woman who wants to look like a million dollars backs without spending thousands of dollars.

I started designing and sewing for my dolls when I was seven, I always get goosebumps when I see a gorgeous garment. Growing up I didn’t have a full closet of clothes so I use to redesign most of my clothes. Sometimes I would do a knock off from Hollywood and Bollywood.

I always dream to become a fashion designer back home. My dream was impossible. But coming to Canada with two young kids, I managed to go to school. Helping women to look their best on an everyday life or going to an event helps me to get closer to my dream of having my own line of clothes.

All Photos By Laily Nazary