Hasina Juma and her same-sex partner Carmella Wallace know full well the obstacles that they have had to overcome when it came to acceptance from their family and friends. That’s why they decided to launch Love Reconnected, a 6-week online course to help people come together overcome their differences when it comes to sexual orientation.

Our Business: Love Reconnected Course by Hasina Juma Consulting and Sacred Warrior Counselling & Coaching

Country: Calgary Canada

Email: [email protected] and [email protected]

Follow us on: Hasina: Instagram, Facebook / Carmella: Instagram, Facebook

Launched In: November 2020

Target Market: Heterosexuals and LGBTQ2+ folks interested in creating a deeper connection with one another.

What We Offer: Love Reconnected Course – A 6-week online course to gain courage, confidence and freedom to reconnect with a loved one who is hard to connect with due to a difference in sexual orientation/identity. (Starting January 20, 2021).

Hasina and Carmella share their story.

When it comes to family relationships, we all have our stories and beliefs as to why things aren’t working. Maybe we feel that if the other person can shift a little, there wouldn’t be any family issues, or if some family members could hide their sexual orientation then others wouldn’t be so uncomfortable. Navigating these family systems can be daunting especially when we are trying to blend culture, religion and sexual orientation. In the end, we all yearn to connect with others in a supportive manner.

Same-sex couple, Hasina Juma, and Carmella Wallace, (soon to be married!!!) both come from mixed backgrounds, are all too familiar with the experiences of disconnection in different family systems (individually and together). Inspired by their relationship, lived experience and the polarization of the world, they are now bringing hope to families that may be disconnected due to a difference in sexual orientation.

Hasina is the founder of Hasina Juma Consulting. She is an LGBTQ2+ People of Colour Advocate. She’s passionate about bridging the gap of understanding between heterosexual and LGBTQ2+ people of colour folks through resources and education.

Up until 2015, Hasina’s connections in her life were based on her conforming to be liked, and loved, based on the said, and unsaid rules of her culture, and former religion (Ismaili Muslim and East African/South Asian). It wasn’t until after sharing her sexual orientation with her family in 2016 at the age of 35 years old that she was able to figure out her own belief system and show up in family spaces unapologetically as herself.

Carmella is the founder of Sacred Warrior Counselling and Coaching and is an Empowerment and Resilience Coach. Believing in the power within to overcome all odds. Shining the light on the darkness so others can see the way. She knew she was lesbian at the age of 16 years old, but hid this part of her for over a decade, due to being from a conservative, multi-religious (Jewish, Catholic, Seventh Day Adventist), multicultural (predominantly Scottish-Irish, Polish-Ukrainian, Metis (Chippewa) upbringing. A large part of her journey has been letting go of massive expectations from others; culture, society and family as she embarked on a journey of enormous self-discovery, education and healing. Learning how to show up and be totally be herself, even in front of the people who didn’t fully accept her.

Through their respective businesses, they are partnering on a 6 week online course called Love Reconnected.

The course is focused on tackling the following question: How do I connect with someone who is so different?

At a time when it’s hard to hear other people’s perspectives, the Love Reconnected course is bringing together LGBTQ2+ and heterosexual folks in the same sphere to learn, grow, have fun and connect with each other on a deeper level. The program is built on the premise that bringing both sides together can create transformational change, and one step closer to bridging the gap with your loved one.

It is not required that individuals come as a pair or family. Individual work is necessary to create the foundation for a possible reconnection. Come as an individual with an intention to connect!

All Photos Courtesy Of Carmella Wallace.