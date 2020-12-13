The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare
Community Spotlight Dec 13, 2020
COVID-19 has caused various businesses to pivot in order to be sustainable in this new world. That includes Infuse Med Spa. In November, founder Kavita Suri launched The Beauty Market, a personalized online beauty shopping service providing a tailor-made experience with virtual consults so that her beauty clientele can still be able to access top-notch products.
Our Business: Infuse Med Spa & The Beauty Market
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on: Instagram
City, Country: Toronto, Canada
Launched In: Infuse Med Spa was launched in 2011. The Beauty Market was launched in November 2020.
Target Market: South Asian diasporic youth and young adults.
What We Offer: Online Beauty Concierge Service.
Founder Kavita Suri shares her story.
The inspiration of launching The Beauty Market came to me during the first COVID-19 lockdown. Having been in the beauty industry for 20 yrs, the online world was something I didn’t fully tap into because I was so focused on the service aspect of the business, starting off with bridal makeup, teaching and the opening and operation of my Infuse Med Spa in 2011.
The Beauty Market offers a unique spin with online shopping by offering my personal expertise and hand-selected products that will help from anti-aging, acne and general beauty needs. I am sure it is overwhelming for many to shop beauty online with the support of reviews only. I am offering Virtual Consults that tailor the client’s beauty needs.
All Photos Courtesy Of Infuse Med Spa
Kavita Suri
Author
Kavita Suri (@kavitasuri_beautyinc) is a celebrity makeup artist & a sought-after name in the Toronto beauty industry. With over 20 years of experience, she's developing a brand for bridal beauty while running a medical spa, beauty training and her own skincare line, InfuseDerm.
COMMENTS
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
South Asian Sexual And Mental Health Alliance Wants To Shed Light On Taboo Topics For South Asian Youth
-
The Woodsman Beard Launches Balms & Oils For The Perfect Beard
-
Love Reconnected Aims To Teach Ways To Overcome Our Differences And Accept LGBTQ2+
-
Canadian Author Delights The Young & Young At Heart With Her Latest Book "'Twas The Night Before Diwali"
-
2RaysHope Guides NGOs In India On Ways To Build A Brighter Future For Children
-
Spirit Warrior Nation Will Enhance Your Brightest & Best Self With Online Daily Meditations & More
-
Kaur Voices Launches #MeTooSikh To Create Awareness & Support For Sikh Women
-
Joy Of Sharing Foundation Provides Free Hot Meals & Groceries For The Underserved In Southern California
-
How I Am Using My Music & Activism To Tell People To Vote
-
Desai Foundation Invites You To "Lotus Festival" — Their Uplifting Virtual Concert For COVID Relief
-
South Asians In Sports Provides A Network & Resource Space For Those Working In The Sports Industry
-
How I Have Manifested All Of My Dreams Including Writing My First Book
-
Knackstor Connects Seniors With Unique Skills With Those Looking For Contract Hires
-
How I Ignored A Publisher's Advice And Turned Into A Best-Selling Author
-
LAILY Designs Chic Custom-Made Gowns For The Woman Who Wants To Look Like A Million Bucks
-
How I Took My Mental Health Awareness And Created A Space For My Community
-
The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities
-
Ayana's Adaptive Dance With Friends Creates A Free, Safe Space For Kids With Special Needs
-
Flow International Creates Sustainable, Affordable & Reusable Period Underwear & Pads
-
My Journey As A Domestic Abuse Survivor
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!