Community Spotlight / The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare

The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare

Community Spotlight Dec 13, 2020

Kavita Suri

by  

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Kavita Suri

Kavita Suri

Author

Kavita Suri (@kavitasuri_beautyinc) is a celebrity makeup artist & a sought-after name in the Toronto beauty industry. With over 20 years of experience, she's developing a brand for bridal beauty while running a medical spa, beauty training and her own skincare line, InfuseDerm.

COMMENTS

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

uncensored Logo

MONTHLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY MON: 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST
EVERY TUES: 2 AM GMT / 8:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows