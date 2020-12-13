The Beauty Market Offers Personalized Online Shopping & Virtual Beauty Consults For Those Looking To Amp Up Their Skincare

COVID-19 has caused various businesses to pivot in order to be sustainable in this new world. That includes Infuse Med Spa. In November, founder Kavita Suri launched The Beauty Market, a personalized online beauty shopping service providing a tailor-made experience with virtual consults so that her beauty clientele can still be able to access top-notch products.

Our Business: Infuse Med Spa & The Beauty Market

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on: Instagram

City, Country: Toronto, Canada

Launched In: Infuse Med Spa was launched in 2011. The Beauty Market was launched in November 2020.

Target Market: South Asian diasporic youth and young adults.

What We Offer: Online Beauty Concierge Service.

Founder Kavita Suri shares her story.

The inspiration of launching The Beauty Market came to me during the first COVID-19 lockdown. Having been in the beauty industry for 20 yrs, the online world was something I didn’t fully tap into because I was so focused on the service aspect of the business, starting off with bridal makeup, teaching and the opening and operation of my Infuse Med Spa in 2011.

The Beauty Market offers a unique spin with online shopping by offering my personal expertise and hand-selected products that will help from anti-aging, acne and general beauty needs. I am sure it is overwhelming for many to shop beauty online with the support of reviews only. I am offering Virtual Consults that tailor the client’s beauty needs.

All Photos Courtesy Of Infuse Med Spa