The Lotus Movement Foundation Aims To Fight The Stigma Of Mental Health In South Asian Communities

There was a need for an organization to help break the stigma of mental health within the South Asian and marginalized communities in the Ottawa Region. Meenakshi Sharma decided to create one and launched The Lotus Movement in April 2020.

My Business: The Lotus Movement Foundation

City: Ottawa, Ontario Canada

Follow Us: Instagram & Facebook

Email: [email protected]

Launched In: April 2020

Our Mission Statement: “To change perceptions about mental health within marginalized communities through education, advocacy, and raising awareness.”

Our Target Market: Be a voice for the South Asian community but also work closely with BIPOC communities.

We We Offer: We offer mental health advocacy with a goal to provide resources and services. We are hosting a virtual speaker series on our platform that is currently underway and is free and open to anyone.

Founder Meenakshi Sharma shares the story of her organization.

The Lotus Movement Foundation was launched in April 2020 with a purpose of demystifying the stigma on mental health within the South Asian community, specifically in the Ottawa region.

Through conversations, it was determined that our scope would expand to unite with marginalized communities with in the Ottawa community to build unity in hopes of breaking down barriers on mental health within BIPOC communities.

A team of mental health professionals and advocates have since been recruited to build a strong foundation needed to push this forward. Our mission is to raise awareness, provide education, and advocate for the need to end the stigma of mental health.

Through the virtual speaker series campaign, we have connected with individuals all across the globe who have shared their perspectives on how to end the stigma on mental health or have openly shared their journey.

The Lotus Movement Foundation would not be possible without these members:

Jaspreet Bhal (Treasurer & Outreach)

Sana Chaudhry (Medical Professional Advisor)

Victor Eng (Communications)

Natasha Khan (Medical Professional Advisor)

Amarpreet Vaid (Special Events)

Lisa Barker (Public Relations)

Herleen Sethi (Community Outreach & Sponsorship)

All Photos Courtesy Of The Lotus Movement Foundation