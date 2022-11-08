Clutcheeet Elevates The Handbag Game With Personalized Designs
Community Spotlight Nov 08, 2022
Gunjan Suri wanted to elevate the handbag game. With clutches being the go-to formal accessory for South Asian women, finding something that stands out became her obsession. And that’s why she decided to take it upon herself to create Clutcheeet.
My Business: Clutcheeet
City: Toronto, Canada
Launched: 2020
Founder(s): Gunjan M. Suri
Mission Statement: Hand curated statement bags to reflect your personality and amplify your look.
Target Market: North America
What We Offer: “Head turning statement bags”
Gunjan Shares Her Story:
Clutcheeet aims to add the “AHA!” moment to every women’s look by curating a head turning unique arm candy to carry their essentials in the most stylish manner. Our clutches are hand crafted with utmost love and care only for you! We have an incredible array of bags in the form of clutches, evening bags including gorgeous potlis and bucket bags. Our products range in luxury mother of pearl, quirky fabrics, resin and luxe resin.
It was my brothers wedding and I struggled to find a clutch bag to complete my look without being heavy on my pocket. It was really hard to find something that was my style. It was during my trip to India when I stumbled upon these quirky print clutches which was so fun and I totally saw me carrying those. That was the point where it all started! The challenging parts of starting a business was the business know how, where do I go , how do I spread the word, how do I tell people that Clutcheeet exists. It was and is an ongoing learning process as we grow bigger and stronger. The only thing I had figured was the supply chain and rest was all in the discovery mode .
Clutcheeet also offers up personalized designs which would make for the amazing gifts for your loved ones and even yourself! We ship worldwide with our customers in USA and Canada, however, we have shipped to Australia , Singapore, Netherlands and even Mexico.
There is also a personalized style consult services where fashionistas can take their queries directly to the Clutcheeet team for ideas and suggestions.
Visit https://clutcheeet.com!
All Photos Courtesy of Clutcheeet
Hina P. Ansari
Author
Hina P. Ansari is a graduate from The University of Western Ontario (London, Ontario). Since then she has carved a successful career in Canada's national fashion-publishing world as the Entertainment/Photo Editor at FLARE Magazine, Canada's national fashion magazine. She was the first South Asian in...
