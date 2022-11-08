Gunjan Suri wanted to elevate the handbag game. With clutches being the go-to formal accessory for South Asian women, finding something that stands out became her obsession. And that’s why she decided to take it upon herself to create Clutcheeet.

My Business: Clutcheeet

City: Toronto, Canada

Follow Us: Instagram, Facebook

Email: [email protected]

Launched: 2020

Founder(s): Gunjan M. Suri

Mission Statement: Hand curated statement bags to reflect your personality and amplify your look.

Target Market: North America

What We Offer: “Head turning statement bags”

Gunjan Shares Her Story:

Clutcheeet aims to add the “AHA!” moment to every women’s look by curating a head turning unique arm candy to carry their essentials in the most stylish manner. Our clutches are hand crafted with utmost love and care only for you! We have an incredible array of bags in the form of clutches, evening bags including gorgeous potlis and bucket bags. Our products range in luxury mother of pearl, quirky fabrics, resin and luxe resin.

It was my brothers wedding and I struggled to find a clutch bag to complete my look without being heavy on my pocket. It was really hard to find something that was my style. It was during my trip to India when I stumbled upon these quirky print clutches which was so fun and I totally saw me carrying those. That was the point where it all started! The challenging parts of starting a business was the business know how, where do I go , how do I spread the word, how do I tell people that Clutcheeet exists. It was and is an ongoing learning process as we grow bigger and stronger. The only thing I had figured was the supply chain and rest was all in the discovery mode .

Clutcheeet also offers up personalized designs which would make for the amazing gifts for your loved ones and even yourself! We ship worldwide with our customers in USA and Canada, however, we have shipped to Australia , Singapore, Netherlands and even Mexico.

There is also a personalized style consult services where fashionistas can take their queries directly to the Clutcheeet team for ideas and suggestions.

All Photos Courtesy of Clutcheeet