These South Asian Creators Are Calling Out Wellness Culture – And Millions Are Listening

In recent years, a dynamic cohort of South Asian wellness influencers has emerged across North America, redefining the landscape of holistic health. These individuals are reclaiming traditional practices like yoga, Ayurveda, plant-based eating, and mental health care, and challenging and correcting Western narratives that have often appropriated and commodified these disciplines.​

Reclaiming Traditional Practices

For decades, wellness practices rooted in South Asian traditions were often misrepresented or diluted in Western contexts. Yoga, for instance, was frequently stripped of its spiritual and philosophical underpinnings, reduced to mere physical exercise. Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine, was often commercialized without a deep understanding of its holistic approach.​

South Asian influencers are reclaiming these practices, emphasizing their rich cultural and spiritual significance. By doing so, they preserve their heritage and offer more authentic and comprehensive wellness solutions to a broader audience.​

Profiles of Influential South Asian Wellness Advocates

Radhi Devlukia-Shetty

Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, a certified Ayurvedic Health Counselor, has inspired a significant following with her engaging content on food, meditation, and holistic living. Radhi is a British of Indian origin, married to Jay Shetty since 2016, with whom she lives in California, United States. A certified Ayurvedic Health Counselor and nutritionist, she has made significant strides in the wellness community.

Her debut cookbook, JoyFull, became a New York Times bestseller and was recognized by the Food Network as one of the 10 Best Vegan Cookbooks of the Year. Beyond her literary success, Radhi co-founded Juni Sparkling Tea and co-hosts the “A Really Good Cry” podcast. Her engaging content on food, meditation, and holistic living has garnered a substantial following across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Sheil Shukla

Dr. Sheil Shukla, an internal medicine specialist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, seamlessly blends his medical expertise with his passion for plant-based nutrition. His cookbook, Plant-Based India, was lauded as a New York Times Best Cookbook of 2022 and nominated for a James Beard Foundation Book Award. The book also earned spots on Food Network’s list of 10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks and VegNews’ Top 100 Vegan Cookbooks of All Time.

His work showcases how traditional Indian vegetarian dishes can be delicious and health-promoting, bridging the gap between cultural cuisine and modern dietary needs.​

Sana Javeri Kadri

Sana Javeri Kadri is the founder and CEO of Diaspora Co., a spice company revolutionizing the industry by sourcing directly from over 200 family farms in South Asia. Her mission is to decolonize the spice industry and bring attention to the rich histories and traditions behind these ingredients, challenging the Western commodification of Indian spices.​

Diaspora Co. has expanded its offerings to over 40 sauces and spice mixes, and in July 2022, the company secured $2.1 million in funding to further its equitable trade practices. ​

Seerat Saini

Seerat Saini is a Punjabi-American beauty influencer who uses her platform to challenge Eurocentric beauty standards and promote Ayurvedic hair-care routines. Her content empowers South Asian women to embrace their natural beauty and fosters a more inclusive beauty community.​

Through tutorials, product reviews, and candid conversations about colorism and representation, Seerat celebrates melanin-rich skin, textured hair, and cultural traditions often sidelined in mainstream beauty. By blending ancestral wisdom with modern aesthetics, she not only normalizes but uplifts South Asian beauty rituals, becoming a trusted voice for young women navigating identity, self-care, and self-worth in a globalized world.

Dr. Palaniappan Manickam (Dr. Pal)

Dr. Palaniappan Manickam, popularly known as Dr. Pal, is a California based board-certified gastroenterologist who combines medical knowledge with humor to educate the public on gut health and plant-based diets. His unique approach, termed “MedCom,” has earned him over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Dr. Pal’s content makes wellness accessible and relatable, particularly within the South Asian community.

-By addressing common health concerns such as diabetes, high cholesterol, and digestive issues through culturally relevant insights and practical advice, he breaks down medical jargon with wit and warmth. His viral videos, often featuring playful skits and South Asian food hacks, tackle serious topics while encouraging preventive care and healthier lifestyle choices, making him a trusted voice in both the digital health space and among diaspora families seeking culturally competent care.

Maya Tiwari

Maya Tiwari is a pioneer in bringing Ayurveda to North America. She founded the Wise Earth School of Ayurveda, the first school for Ayurveda studies on the continent. Tiwari has authored several influential books, including The Path of Practice, which was nominated for a Nautilus Award. Her contributions to Ayurveda and holistic health have been recognized with numerous accolades, including the Dhanvantari International Award and the “World Peace Leader” title by the Parliament of the World’s Religions.​

Shifting Career Trajectories Among South Asian Canadians

High Educational Attainment: South Asian Canadians exhibit notable educational achievements. According to the 2021 Census, over 50% of South Asian individuals aged 25 to 64 have attained a bachelor’s degree or higher, surpassing the national average of 32.9%. ​ Statistics Canada

Representation in Professional Occupations: This educational attainment translates into significant representation in professional fields. South Asians constitute 7.3% of the working-age population but represent 8.9% of all professional occupations. Notably, they account for 12.4% of engineers and 19.0% of computing professionals. ​Statistics Canada

Embracing Entrepreneurship: Many South Asian women are exploring entrepreneurial ventures. A study by CulturaliQ and Pink Attitude Evolution found that 65% of South Asian women surveyed are considering starting their businesses, compared to 46% of all women surveyed. ​

Impact of the Pandemic on Career Decisions: The COVID-19 pandemic has influenced career perspectives. Over half of South Asian women surveyed indicated plans to leave their current jobs, citing unsatisfying work (48%) and poor management (37%) as primary reasons. Pink Attitude

Increased Interest in Asia Among Canadian Youth: Canadian youth, including those of South Asian descent, show a heightened interest in Asia. A 2021 National Opinion Poll revealed that Canadian youth are more interested in learning about Asia than older generations, reflecting a broader engagement with their cultural heritage. ​

These trends indicate a shift among younger South Asian Canadians toward diverse career paths, including entrepreneurship and professions aligned with their educational backgrounds, contrasting with previous generations’ more traditional career choices.

Correcting Western Narratives

The Western wellness industry has often been criticized for appropriating South Asian practices without proper acknowledgment or understanding. Influencers like Fariha Róisín have highlighted the commercialization and whitewashing of wellness, advocating for a more inclusive and respectful approach that honors the origins of these practices.​

By sharing authentic stories and experiences, South Asian wellness influencers are crucial in challenging these narratives, educating audiences about the true essence of practices like yoga and Ayurveda, and promoting a more holistic and culturally sensitive understanding of wellness. Their work enlightens and informs, fostering a more inclusive and respectful approach to wellness.

Looking Ahead

As the wellness industry continues to evolve, the contributions of South Asian influencers will remain pivotal. Their commitment to authenticity, cultural preservation, and inclusivity sets a new standard for understanding and implementing wellness practices in North America. This movement can reshape the wellness industry and inspire a more culturally sensitive and inclusive approach to health and well-being.

The rise of South Asian wellness influencers in North America signifies a powerful movement toward reclaiming cultural heritage and reshaping the wellness industry. Through their work, these individuals preserve traditional practices and foster a more inclusive, authentic, and holistic approach to health and well-being.