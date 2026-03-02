Cover Story: International Women’s Month Celebrates Megha Desai & 11 Million Female Lives Empowered To Date Through The Desai Foundation

RAJ GIRN: You were raised in Boston in a family deeply committed to service and community. What values from your upbringing continue to shape how you lead today?

MEGHA DESAI: Yes, I was raised in Boston, and our family was very much rooted in community. My parents were building community almost out of thin air. When you are doing that, service is not an abstract concept. It becomes the foundation of how you live.

We were very fortunate in our upbringing, and helping others was simply how we lived. Service was not something we talked about abstractly. It was something we practiced. That belief in community, responsibility, and showing up for others continues to shape how I lead today. Service was not something performative. It was woven into everyday life..

I think growing up that way instilled in me a deep belief that community does not just happen. You build it. You nurture it. You show up for it. And when you have been given opportunity, you have a responsibility to extend that opportunity to others.

That sense of responsibility and community-building absolutely shapes how I lead today.

The Desai Foundation began as a family foundation in 1997. When you became actively involved in 2010, what did you see that convinced you the organization could evolve and scale far beyond its original scope?

The Desai Foundation began as a traditional family foundation. When I became more involved in the programming side of the work, we started rebuilding and reconstructing the programs with intention.

Over time, we saw that our programs were genuinely impactful. But if we wanted to scale, we knew we had to make a longer table. We did not believe that one family alone could be the answer to real community transformation. We needed smarter people, people from different regions, people with different lived experiences, all contributing to the work.

What truly convinced me that scale was possible was the women. The women in these rural communities are not looking for handouts or pity. They are looking for opportunities. When given that opportunity, they flourish in remarkable ways. And when women flourish, children, families, and entire communities rise with them.

I am proud that under my leadership and the leadership of my Executive Director, Mittal Gohil, the Desai Foundation has grown from 250 villages to 4,000 villages, 1 State to 8 States, 15 programs to 33 programs, and impacted over 12 million lives.