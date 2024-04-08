Our April 2024 cover story features Raman Kapoor RD, Chief Healthspan of Calgary-baed bio tech company BioAro. She shares with us the incredible advances in healthcare thanks to BioAro and their BioGut Clinic, balancing medical awareness with South Asian cultural sensitivity, and why South Asian women should be ready to embrace the power of owning their unique healthcare journey.

Raman Kapoor RD is the Chief HealthSpan Officer at BioAro, a pioneering biotechnology company dedicated to integrating precision medicine into everyday life, Raman, along with her husband Dr. Anmol Kapoor (who was our January 2024 cover story), envision a future where individuals can take control as the “CEO of their own health,” emphasizing the importance of longevity and healthspan in overall well-being. Her commitment extends to her role as the founder of the BioGut Clinic, where she focuses on the intersection of precision health, gut wellness, longevity, and healthspan.

Recognizing that a one-size-fits-all approach is inadequate, Raman advocates for the customization of prevention and management strategies. She underscores the significance of tailoring these approaches to each individual’s unique lifestyle, genetics, and microbiome. This commitment has driven her to establish the NEA Medical Aesthetic Clinic, a precision skin and nutrition clinic, where she imparts knowledge on how individuals can strive for optimal health and skin through personalized approaches that promote longevity and healthspan.

Hina Parvez Ansari: Thank you, Raman for sharing your time. Let’s start with this: tell me about your primary role as Chief HealthSpan Officer at BioAro Inc.

Raman Kapoor: [We look at] “healthspan” [as] the length of time a person remains healthy and free from chronic diseases. This is becoming a paramount focus in the health industry. As the Chief HealthSpan Officer, I along with my team are spearheading initiatives aimed at improving the well-being of individuals, virtually, from both a personal and population approach.

As a registered dietitian and community capacity builder I bring a wealth of experience into the realm of precision health and longevity strategies. At BioAro I will be pivotal in driving research, development, and implementation of cutting-edge solutions to optimize healthspan. My focus will be to align BioAro’s goals with the evolving landscape of healthcare.

This role presents an exciting opportunity for me to contribute to advancing precision health, healthspan, and longevity for a healthier and more vibrant world. I recognized early in my career, that we don’t practice health care, rather we practice disease care, and that the one-size-fits-all approach is inadequate. I like to advocate for the customization of prevention and management strategies. I want to be part of the solution, not the problem. I believe we all have a right to know our risks and customize them to our unique makeup.

HPA: What are your primary concerns at BioAro when it comes to delivering the right healthcare options for your clients?

RK: BioAro offers PanOmic (Genomics, Epigenetics, Proteomics, MicroBiomics, Metabolomics, Cancer Screening, Pharmacogenomics, etc) lab testing services, Advanced AI-powered software for Real-Time PanOmics analysis, AI-powered electronic Health Record System (BioEMR) for Digital Health Services, Mobile Applications, Medical Devices, Data Analytics, Data Management, and Data Security services using Blockchain technologies.

As the Chief HealthSpan Officer, some of the primary concerns faced when delivering the right healthcare options are:

Patient-centered care : We at BioAro ensure factors such as cultural background, values, and personal circumstances are taken into account.

Access to care : We aim to democratize testing for longevity and healthspan, we believe everyone, regardless of socioeconomic status or geographical location should have access.

Health information security and privacy: We take confidentiality and data security very seriously, using blockchain technology.

Communication and Patient Education : We offer consultations with experts for all its testing.

HPA: How does genome science play a key part in BioAro’s healthcare vision?

RK: Genome science plays a crucial and transformative role in healthcare across various dimensions.

Firstly, it enables personalized medicine by tailoring treatments to an individual’s unique genetic makeup. This approach maximizes treatment efficacy while minimizing potential side effects, ushering in a new era of precision healthcare. In addition, it contributes to disease risk assessment, allowing healthcare professionals to identify genetic predispositions to certain conditions.

This knowledge empowers individuals to take proactive measures, whether through lifestyle modifications or targeted preventive interventions. Early disease detection is another significant aspect, as genome testing can help uncover genetic markers associated with various diseases. This information facilitates timely diagnosis and intervention, improving the prognosis and overall management of health conditions. Pharmacogenomics, a branch of whole genome sequencing, aids in predicting an individual’s response to medications. It allows healthcare providers to tailor drug prescriptions, enhancing treatment effectiveness and minimizing adverse reactions.

Genome sequencing can play a significant role in cancer treatment, rare genetic disorders, and reproductive health. For example, from a cancer perspective, it allows for the identification of specific genetic mutations driving tumor growth, paving the way for targeted therapies that offer higher precision and improved outcomes. Overall, genome science revolutionizes healthcare by providing a comprehensive understanding of an individual’s genetic composition. This knowledge empowers healthcare professionals to deliver personalized, targeted interventions, ultimately improving disease prevention, early detection, and treatment outcomes.

HPA: What are BioAro’s current and future plans?

RK: BioAro is excited to be launching its virtual longevity clinic worldwide. BioAro’s cutting-edge, comprehensive algorithms will interpret and analyze essential biomarkers, providing an in-depth assessment of a person’s biological age vs chronological age. This empowers the individual with the knowledge to proactively improve their overall longevity and healthspan.

HPA: You are the founder of the BioGut Clinic, I would like to hear more about your unique approach to helping those with IBS.

RK: Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a multifactorial condition, meaning it’s influenced by a wide range of different factors, from stress and mood to diet and activity levels. This is what often causes the oversimplified advice that people with IBS tend to receive when seeking professional help for the condition. Though well-intended, these misconceptions only serve to increase the challenges faced by individuals with IBS and underscore the need for more comprehensive and personalized treatment approaches. IBS is 2 times more likely to occur in women than in men.

To help bridge the gap between cause and effect, the BioGut Clinic spends a lot of time explaining the gut-brain axis to patients with IBS. It’s a disconnect between the gut and the brain. In someone with IBS, the signals that help to control gut health and bowel movements are disrupted. The main signal that runs from the gut to the brain, and vice versa, is sent via the vagus nerve. The vagus nerve connects the gut and brain so that they can communicate.

I like to describe it as a comprehensive, 12-week journey that takes a multidisciplinary, integrated approach to address gut-related health issues and symptoms. The program incorporates various aspects of health, including multiple analyses of the gut microbiome, taking into account lifestyle, medications, exercise, nutrition, and mental health. Each person's gut microbiome is like a unique fingerprint. We use the gut microbiome, and other precision medicine, to help customize the program to each individual.

HPA: Let’s talk about delivering the right healthcare options for women. Tell me how does BioAro and BioGut Clinic ensure that women are being given the proper focus for their unique healthcare needs?

RK: Our testing is customized to each person based on age, gender, ethnic background, etc. We understand each of us is unique, and therefore our testing, results, and reporting are also important. For example, we understand women are unique as are their health and needs. We offer customized programs aligned specifically toward women’s health. Some of these include hormone testing, BioGut clinic, vaginal microbiome, infertility, precision skin and women’s health.

HPA: Expand on the cultural sensitivities have you come across when dealing with South Asian clientele, and their possible hesitation when it comes to such technological advancements that BioAro has embraced.

RK: In my experience working with South Asian clientele, several cultural sensitivities can impact their engagement with technological advancements such as whole genome sequencing, healthspan initiatives, precision medicine, and longevity-focused healthcare.

One prevalent cultural sensitivity revolves around privacy and the confidentiality of health information. In many South Asian cultures, discussions related to health and personal matters are considered private and sometimes sensitive. Introducing technologies like whole genome sequencing, which involves in-depth genetic information, may trigger hesitations due to concerns about data security and privacy breaches. BioAro understands this and places the highest emphasis on data management, confidentiality, privacy, and security using blockchain technology.

The concept of healthspan and longevity might be viewed differently within South Asian cultures. While the pursuit of a longer and healthier life is universally valued, cultural factors such as familial obligations, societal expectations, and religious beliefs can influence individual perspectives on adopting cutting-edge technologies for healthspan and longevity. At BioAro we respect everyone’s individuality and provide a variety of options that provide a great deal of information, or a limited amount. Regardless, any knowledge about your health with help with your journey towards longevity and healthspan.

Additionally, South Asian cultures often emphasize collective decision-making, and individuals may seek consensus from family members before embracing innovations like whole genome sequencing or precision medicine. We understand the importance of family and provide family consultations, as well as testing that integrates family-oriented approaches.

As the Chief Healthspan Officer, I believe in fostering open communication, building trust, and respecting diverse perspectives, enabling us to bridge cultural gaps and facilitate the adoption of technological advancements for the benefit of South Asian clientele.

HPA: What cultural sensitivities have you come across when addressing South Asian women’s health issues?

RK: In my experience with women clientele, it is very important to address cultural sensitivities. Emphasizing privacy and modesty, breaking down stigmas surrounding sensitive topics, and understanding family dynamics are also key considerations. All our counselors, programs, and testing consider these factors. Integrating cultural beliefs, being attuned to diverse communication styles, and respecting various identities contribute to a more inclusive approach. For example, all results provided at BioAro are based on cultural integration.

HPA: How is BioAro helping South Asian women empower their healthcare journey?

RK: BioAro’s vision is to extend human healthspan, integrating innovative approaches for a healthier tomorrow. We have over 300 disease-based DNA panels that allow for addressing specific women-related healthcare issues. Our longevity clinic addresses women’s health concerns using comprehensive algorithms that will interpret and analyze essential biomarkers, providing in-depth assessments, catered to each person, based on gender, age, and ethnicity.



