Our February 2024 Cover Story features the internationally renowned Hypnotist Asad Mecci. Mecci is getting ready to bring his globally acclaimed live show HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis back to Toronto from April 9-14, 2024 at Toronto’s CAA Theatre. He will be co-starring with Canadian improv legend and star of Who’s Line Is It Anyway? Colin Mochrie. With the backing of iconic Canadian theatre producers Mirvish Productions.

According to their official press release, “The 90-minute show combines hypnosis and improv – two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide–for a totally unique comedy experience. The evening begins with Mecci welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized. The most receptive to hypnosis then join Mochrie to improvise the rest of the show, while hypnotized. In the hands of two experts–and solely crafted from the volunteers’ uninhibited, unconscious minds–each show is an entirely original and completely unforgettable theatrical experience.”

Mecci shares with us his thoughts on the where this unique type of entertainment fits in today’s world, the science of hypnosis and why he wants to assure the aunties that hypnosis is not Black Magic.

Hina P. Ansari: Congrats on HYPROV Asad. Please tell me about your show.

Asad Mecci: Thank you! HYPROV is a unique show that combines the spontaneity of improvisational comedy with the fascinating world of hypnosis. Volunteers from the audience are hypnotized and then partake in improv scenes – their uninhibited unconscious mind leading the way. It’s truly a fascinating format that delivers unexpected laughs every night. It’s a comedy high wire act without a net.

HPA: What can the audience expect?

AM: Audiences should come expecting the unexpected. They’ll see a side of people rarely observed in public as volunteers release their inhibitions under hypnosis. Each show is as unique as the individuals on stage, promising a night of continuous surprises and unscripted humor.

HPA: Tell me about Colin’s participation and your association with this Canadian comedic icon.

AM: Colin Mochrie is an integral part of HYPROV. His improvisational genius really shines through as he interacts with the hypnotized volunteers. Our chemistry is central to the show’s success – his quick wit pairs perfectly with the unpredictable nature of the hypnotized volunteers. It’s been a privilege to work so closely with such a respected figure in comedy.

HPA: HYPROV has been around since 2016 and has since traveled the globe, collecting accolades and awards along the way. Let’s go back in time to when you were storyboarding this idea. What were you convinced this would work?

AM: When we were conceptualizing HYPROV, I recognized that the fusion of hypnosis and improv comedy could introduce a fresh form of entertainment. The nature of hypnosis impacts the brain’s region responsible for self-reflection, often leading to a disconnection during the hypnotic state. This means that participants are less inhibited, allowing them to act without self-doubt or hesitation. They respond to suggestions with a level of spontaneity that you wouldn’t typically see in first-time improvisers, who might otherwise appear nervous or rely on filler words. In HYPROV, participants dive into their roles with full commitment, creating a dynamic and fluid performance that can sometimes even overshadow an improv veteran like Colin. This seamless and uninhibited participation makes for extraordinary improv scenes. It’s the unexpected and uninhibited responses that come from tapping into the unconscious mind that I believed would captivate audiences, with the show’s ability to make ordinary people do extraordinary things.

HPA: Can you remember how you felt when you first stepped on the stage for your very first HYPROV show in 2016?

AM: The first time I stepped onto the stage for HYPROV, I was a bundle of nerves and excitement. There was a palpable sense of anticipation – both from myself, Colin, and the audience. It was a moment of truth, and thankfully, it was met with a fantastic response.

HPA: As years go by, people and their tastes for entertainment change. How has HYPROV continued to captivate people’s imagination after all these years?

AM: HYPROV stays fresh by continuously evolving. We adapt our content to reflect the times and always strive to exceed audience expectations. The show’s core appeal lies in its authenticity and the fact that no two shows are ever the same, keeping the audience’s imagination engaged year after year.

HPA: In the world of social media and the whole idea of “staging” something to go viral, how do you maintain your authenticity, especially when it comes to being a hypnotist and showing people that this skill exists and is, in fact, for real?

AM: At our show in Windsor, one reporter was so astonished by the performance that he was convinced we had planted a subject and staged everything. After the show, he tracked the volunteer down and interviewed him. He asked if the volunteer had an improv background, and it turned out he was a custodian for the Catholic School Board. We do not use plants in our show and are not familiar with the personal histories of our volunteers. Everything happens in real-time in front of the audience.

HPA: Tell me about your personal journey. How did you end up specializing in this field? How did you discover your talent for hypnosis?

AM: In my second year of university, one of my friends suffered a severe sunburn while traveling to Hawaii. He was accompanied by a family friend, a dentist who incorporated hypnosis into his practice, noting that hypnosis is used for pain-free dentistry and surgery. This dentist hypnotized my friend and suggested that the pain from the sunburn be alleviated. My friend immediately felt relief from the sunburn pain. After hearing that story, I was intrigued!

HPA: Who were your idols or personalities that you looked up to while you were putting your career together?

AM: I admire pioneers in the field of hypnosis, such as Milton Erickson, as well as great performers who can captivate an audience. Hypnotists like Derren Brown and my mentor, Mike Mandel, are notable for their showmanship and their ability to profoundly engage with people.

HPA: How did your family react when you told them this is the career that you want to pursue, considering this isn’t a traditional vocation as seen through the South Asian lens?

AM: My parents have always been incredibly supportive, constantly encouraging me to pursue what I am passionate about.

HPA: When it comes to the South Asian community, the idea of hypnosis can be seen as an extension of the world of black magic, Jinns, etc. How did you ease any concerns (if there were any) that your family or friends or the extended South Asian community might have had?

AM: I addressed any concerns by educating my family, friends, and the wider community about the science and psychology behind hypnosis. I made it clear that what I do is rooted in entertainment and self-improvement, not superstition.

HPA: How did you foster this talent through the years before you introduced it to the public?

AM: I honed my skills through continuous study, attending workshops, and practicing in controlled environments. This allowed me to refine my techniques and build my skillset.

HPA: If you looked back on your career, would you have changed anything?

AM: I wouldn’t have changed a thing. It’s been an incredible adventure, and I’m so grateful.

Mecci also works on with the “general public on stress management, weight loss, and peak performance. Additionally, I consult with major corporations in the area of advanced communication”.

