Cover Story: The Magnificent 7: South Asian PR Titans Shaping Global Narratives

In a PR world often driven by vanity metrics and fleeting trends, a wave of South Asian leaders is quietly reorienting the industry. These visionaries aren’t just playing by the rules – they’re rewriting them. Their work goes beyond media placements, crafting compelling stories that cut through the clutter, build cultural bridges, and spark global conversations.

For years, they have been leading the charge, shaping the narratives of the world’s most influential brands and personalities. From the vibrant, multicultural streets of Toronto to the epicentres of global media, they’ve navigated a rapidly evolving landscape with unmatched insight, strategy, and an innate understanding of cultural nuances.

This feature puts the spotlight on seven of these game-changers – PR leaders who haven’t just adapted to change, but have fuelled it. Their expertise is a by-product of their relentless drive to create campaigns that push boundaries, challenge the status quo, and deliver results that last.

These are the minds behind reputations, and more importantly, the success stories that will be remembered for years to come.

In alphabetical order . . .

1. Anita Chatterjee (United States) – Celebrity & Venture Capitalist PR

Anita Chatterjee, founder and CEO of A-Game Public Relations, is a juggernaut at the intersection of Silicon Valley and Hollywood. Renowned for her strategic influence, Anita elevates tech leaders, venture firms, and celebrities to new heights. Her firm has catapulted stars such as venture capital mogul Rohan Oza and ClassPass founder Payal Kadakia into the global spotlight. She has also worked with high-profile clients, including fashion designers Falguni Shane Peacock during New York Fashion Week and Bozoma Saint John, former CMO of Uber and Netflix.

Her career has been marked by many achievements, including leading press efforts for high-growth companies like Bai (which was later acquired by Dr. Pepper in a $1.7 billion acquisition), as well as several other brands that have successfully scaled and exited. Her expertise spans across tech, consumer brands, venture firms, and celebrity partnerships, showcasing her ability to craft compelling narratives across a wide range of industries.

Anita is a passionate advocate for women entrepreneurs, also relentlessly championing business titans like angel investor Anjula Acharia and StyleSeat CEO Melody McCloskey. Her commitment to empowering diverse voices in the business world is evident through impactful initiatives, such as her partnership that brought Grammy-winning artist Ne-Yo to Holberton School, creating new opportunities for disenfranchised talent to thrive in tech.

With an unparalleled ability to secure premium media placements in elite outlets, she is often lauded for hitting the bull’s eye at positioning brands.

Through the cultural prism, she proudly hosts the ‘All That Glitters Diwali Ball’ with Anjula Acharia, bringing together celebrities like Hasan Minhaj and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. She is also the mind and face behind orchestrating the ‘Annual South Asian Oscar Party’ (in collaboration with filmmaker Shruti Ganguli) with the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Mindy Kaling among other icons.

Crediting her daughter as her ‘stretch goal,’ she is deeply inspired by her to work hard and be a good example for her.

Natasha D’souza: How did your PR journey begin? What inspired you to pursue this career?

Anita Chatterjee: Pure passion! I was a hype woman from day one! At school, I was in my happy place when organizations I was a part of got their stories told in news outlets. In school clubs, I would take board seats and always take on the role of public relations officer, eventually running for president. I took on leadership roles from a young age, which makes sense, considering I’m now the founder of my own Public Relations firm. My undergraduate and graduate degrees are in Public Relations, and I have years of experience in media and public relations before founding my own company.

Natasha: In your view, what is the power and importance of PR in today’s world?

Anita: To promote yourself is to protect yourself! We all must invest in public relations to build our credibility, open new doors for ourselves and our companies, and advocate for our beliefs.

Natasha: What have been some of your career highlights and most defining challenges?

Anita: I’ve been in the business for quite some time, so there are many things I’ve had the honor of being a part of. Every company that my team and I worked on leading up to its acquisition has been and always will be a moment of pride. From Bai being sold to Dr. Pepper for $1.7 billion to the recent acquisition of our client, poppi, it’s always amazing to be part of that journey. I appreciate everything I’ve learned from iconic venture and private equity firms I’ve worked with, including CAVU Consumer Partners, Alphabet’s Independent Growth Firm CapitalG, Trinity Ventures, and so many more.

I’ve loved working with fashion designers Falguni Shane Peacock during New York Fashion Week and on other key collaborations. My client, former CMO of Uber and Netflix and now a star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Bozoma Saint John, inspires me to wear my marketing hat. It was memorable putting together her launch celebration for her company, Eve by Boz, at the Empire State Building and securing a billboard in Times Square for her company.

Being an entrepreneur has allowed me to follow my passion for supporting culture. I’m proud to host the “All That Glitters Diwali Ball” every year with my mentor and friend Anjula Acharia, alongside many celebrities such as Hasan Minhaj, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Kal Penn, and more. I also love orchestrating the Annual South Asian Oscar Party. Over the years, I’ve hosted it with the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anjula Acharia, Mindy Kaling, Shruti Ganguly, Aziz Ansari, Malala Yousafzai, and so many other South Asian icons in Hollywood.

Natasha: How do you unwind? What excites you beyond work?

Anita: Spending time with my adorable three-year-old daughter, Niyara. She inspires me and makes me want to continue working hard and to be a good example for her.

Natasha: What is your vision for the future? What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Anita:

I’m a proud entrepreneur, and I love my team. I want to be known as a founder who created a happy workplace for her team and introduced many iconic brands and people into the zeitgeist.

Anita Chatterjee doesn’t just lead; she ignites transformation, crafting stories and strategies that break conventions and redefine what’s possible in the PR world.

2. Dale Bhagwagar (India) – Pioneer Of Bollywood & Celebrity PR

Nearly three decades ago, Bollywood PR was a fragmented and unorganized field, with individual publicists working in isolation. In 1997, Dale Bhagwagar changed the landscape by founding Dale Bhagwagar Media Group, the first-ever PR agency dedicated to Bollywood. This game-changing move introduced a new level of professionalism, structure, and strategy to entertainment PR in India, cementing his legacy as the ‘Father of Bollywood PR.’

A trailblazer in PR technology, he pioneered cloud-based PR operations in 2012 and launched Hybrid Media in 2021, setting new standards in modern PR strategies, blending legacy and new-age platforms for comprehensive media coverage.

Additionally, Dale has revolutionized music publicity in India by creating the country’s standalone ‘music PR segment’ for singers, albums, and music videos.

Dale’s expertise lies in managing high-profile controversies and forging lasting relationships. He has worked on Shilpa Shetty’s PR during the infamous Celebrity Big Brother scandal, handled Vivek Oberoi’s media turnaround, and steered media relations for Hrithik Roshan’s Koi…Mil Gaya among others.

Natasha: What inspired your PR journey, and how did it begin?

Dale Bhagwagar: Not many people know this, but before becoming a publicist, I spent over a decade as a journalist. However, I reached a turning point when I realized that while journalism is a profession, PR is a business, and it offers greater potential for growth. I made the switch because PR was the closest to journalism, and I saw it as a way to build something impactful.

My career began with an assignment for Fling ’97, a grand event on the INS Vikrant, where I worked relentlessly to ensure media coverage. When the event received widespread attention, I knew I had the capability to handle media relations at the highest level. The very next day, I decided to start my own PR agency. From that moment on, there was no looking back – what started as a shift in career direction evolved into a passion that still drives me today.

Natasha: What is the power and importance of PR in today’s world?

Dale: PR isn’t just about publicity; it’s about positioning. It’s about shaping perceptions before opinions are even formed. In a world where attention is currency and trust is the ultimate commodity, PR is the force that bridges the gap between visibility and credibility. It turns voices into movements, brands into legacies, struggling actors into the highest-paid ones, and individuals into icons.

While the media thrives on controversies, a PR professional’s job is to feed the media while simultaneously drawing a line of ethics and morality. PR isn’t only about spin — it’s about strategy. It’s about crafting narratives that influence the very fabric of society.

I have been the only Bollywood publicist who doubles up as a spokesperson for my clients – a rare privilege, as all my clients allow me to speak on their behalf whenever they are caught in controversies.

This kind of implicit faith and trust is something I have always valued and cherished because PR is all about building relationships that stand the test of time.

Natasha: What is your vision for the future? What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Dale: The future isn’t about more PR — it’s about better PR. I envision an industry where ethics and excellence go hand in hand, where credibility is non-negotiable, and where influence is more earned and less engineered. My perfect legacy will be to be remembered as the one who didn’t just play the game but redefined it. Somewhat like the poet Robert Frost wrote in the final stanza of ‘The Road Not Taken’:

Beyond work, he unwinds with music, world history, and staying updated on global affairs while squeezing time out to enable the next generation to make their mark.

3. Daniel Pillai (Canada) – Beauty & Lifestyle PR

President and CEO of Langton PR Inc., Daniel Pillai is a media maverick and master storyteller, shaping narratives that leave a lasting impact. Recognized as one of The PR Net’s Most Influential Figures in Marketing & Communications, his career spans TV, digital, and print, with bylines at The Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and CityTV. At Langton, he fuses authenticity with strategy, leveraging deep industry insight and unrivalled media connections to craft high-yielding campaigns—securing top-tier coverage, sparking newsworthy moments, and redefining brand credibility.

Daniel’s innovation, the Langton Diwali Beauty Box 2024, amplified South Asian beauty brands and provided smaller businesses with crucial visibility in the beauty industry. As a thought leader, he’s been featured at prominent events like the University of Michigan and Platform Media’s Conference.

His career has been marked by exhilarating milestones, from being featured on TV shows, where he connected with global subject matter experts, to producing and directing digital segments for ANOKHI LIFE. Navigating Langton through a tumultuous media landscape, he transformed challenges into growth by refining team skills, forging strategic partnerships, and enhancing service quality—lessons in resilience, adaptability, and leadership that continue to shape his journey.

Natasha: How did your PR journey begin? What inspired you to pursue this career?

Daniel Pillai: My journey into the world of PR wasn’t a sudden decision, but rather a gradual realization that my skills and passions aligned perfectly with its core principles. I’ve always been fascinated by the power of communication to shape perceptions, build relationships, and drive positive change. Even in earlier roles, I found myself naturally drawn to crafting narratives and connecting with people.

The turning point in my PR career came when Langton’s Founder, Donnalee Langton, offered me the profound opportunity to envision myself as the future owner of the agency. Witnessing her faith in my natural talents and her willingness to entrust me with her life’s work ignited a strong sense of purpose. It was her belief that truly inspired me to embrace a larger role and harness the power of PR to drive meaningful change.

Natasha: In your view, what is the power and importance of PR in today’s world?

Daniel: In today’s hyper-connected and information-saturated world, PR is more vital than ever. Its power lies in its ability to build trust and credibility, which are foundational for any successful organization or individual. It’s not just about spinning a narrative; it’s about authentic communication, transparency, and fostering genuine relationships.

Natasha: What is your vision for the future? What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Daniel: My vision for the future is one where the communications and PR landscape is a truly authentic reflection of the diverse world we inhabit.

The legacy I hope to leave behind is one of fostering truly safe and empowering spaces within the industry and beyond. This means championing inclusive language and imagery, advocating for equitable representation in all aspects of communication, and actively challenging biases and stereotypes. All specifically for people of colour, women and the LGBTQ communities.

Furthermore, I hope my work will inspire organizations to move beyond surface-level diversity initiatives and embrace a deeper commitment to authenticity. Ultimately, I aspire to leave a legacy of having used my skills to contribute to a more equitable and inclusive world where everyone feels empowered to share their stories.

Beyond the hustle, Daniel unwinds by exploring new cultures, cooking up a storm, and enjoying long walks – keeping his creativity fresh and his perspective sharp.

Daniel Pillai doesn’t just follow the crowd—he’s creating his own path in the PR world, defining success on his own terms.

4. Neerja Patel (USA): South Asian Celebrity & Lifestyle PR

Founder and CEO of Neerja Public Relations, Neerja Patel has spent over 15 years amplifying underrepresented and underserved voices across industries, from entertainment to fashion and food. Deeply rooted in the South Asian Community, she was recognized among the 100 Women to KNOW Across America in 2023 for her impact in PR and branding. She continues to push boundaries in cultural storytelling, while Neerja PR recently celebrated 15 years of excellence with a landmark event atop Radio City Music Hall in NYC.

Ennobling South Asian representation globally, Neerja’s boutique agency has collaborated with giants like Google, Disney, and Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, along with securing major partnerships, such as bringing NYC Tourism and Chef Vikas Khanna together for his restaurant, Bungalow.

She has been Instrumental in elevating AAPI voices, navigating an industry where South Asian publicists were rare and their stories overlooked by both Indian and mainstream media. And today, her firm is committed to ensuring diverse narratives get the recognition they deserve.

Natasha: How did your PR journey begin? What inspired you to pursue this career?

Neerja Patel: I’ve been fascinated by PR, marketing, and advertising from a young age, and I’ve always had a deep love for our culture and heritage. For a long time, I wasn’t sure how to merge these two passions—until it happened accidentally. A friend, one of the first South Asian actors to land a lead role on primetime television, asked me to help spread the word about his upcoming show. Thanks to the media connections I had built in my previous job, I pitched his story, and it gained widespread coverage. Seeing a young South Asian actor receive well-deserved recognition brought me so much joy.

I wanted to continue amplifying the voices of others in our community who were doing incredible work but weren’t getting the visibility they deserved.

Natasha: In your view, what is the power and importance of PR in today’s world?

Neerja: I truly believe that PR is one of the most powerful tools in today’s world. Our current era is inundated with constant information flow, so PR professionals get to serve as storytellers and strategists, so that their clients connect authentically with their audiences. As a South Asian in PR, I see its impact firsthand, especially in how it can elevate underrepresented communities and bring cultural nuance to the forefront. At Neerja Public Relations, we believe in using strategic storytelling to uplift diverse voices and create meaningful connections. PR isn’t just about media placements; it’s about driving conversations, shifting perceptions, and making lasting change.

Natasha: What is your vision for the future? What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Neerja: I hope to create more opportunities for authentic storytelling, representation, and connection in the industry. I hope to see more South Asian faces on the cover of magazines, our music going mainstream and our fashion on the runways.

I hope that when I retire from Neerja PR, people remember it as a firm that helped put our culture on the map and left behind a legacy of impact – one where more South Asian voices are not just part of the conversation but leading it.

Off duty, Patel unwinds with quiet evenings, jigsaw puzzles, and travel—her ultimate reset button.

With a legacy built on impact, Patel isn’t just reconceiving PR—she’s ensuring South Asian voices lead the conversation.

5. Priya Chopra (Canada) – Corporate & Multinational PR, Canada

Born and raised in Montreal with East Indian heritage, Priya Chopra is the founder and CEO of 1Milk2Sugars, an award-winning bilingual PR and digital marketing firm comprising ‘50 sugars’ (team members), and its partner entity, Double Shot—a talent management division aimed at amplifying BIPOC and underrepresented voices in lifestyle marketing. She stands apart in the PR industry with her focus on empathy and meaningful connections.

Under Priya’s leadership, 1Milk2Sugars has expanded across Montreal, Toronto, and New York, achieving triple-digit growth on a YoY basis. Moreover, it has been recognized as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies by The Globe and Mail, named and certified Great Place to Work™ for three consecutive years, touted as Canada’s top Female-Led Agencies by PR in Canada and awarded the Small Business of the Year title by SME Magazine.

The agency’s portfolio boasts an arsenal of heavyweight brands such as Vans, Amazon, Neutrogena, Estee Lauder, Lindt, and Reitmans among others.

Priya is also a strong advocate for diversity, social impact, and women’s empowerment. Her ardor has earned acclaim from Forbes Agency Council, Bloomberg Canada, and Ernst & Young.

Natasha: How did your PR journey begin? What inspired you to pursue this career?

Priya Chopra: By accident! I never set out to work in communications – I was actually a marketing major, and my career initially focused on marketing and sales. In fact, the closest I came to PR was an 8-month internship at L’Oréal. But as I embarked on my entrepreneurial journey, I kept finding myself reflecting on that brief period in PR with genuine fondness. I realized that PR was a unique skill set – one that takes time to nurture and relies heavily on building strong relationships. It became clear that many brands were outsourcing this expertise, recognizing it as a specialized field. So, I embraced it—and almost two decades later, I have a thriving business in communications!

Natasha: In your view, what is the power and importance of PR in today’s world?

Priya: PR is evolving at an unprecedented pace, driven by the continuous rise of social media and influencer marketing. We’ve stayed ahead of the curve by constantly adapting our services to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients.

Today, a successful PR strategy needs to of course include long-term planning, but also remain culturally relevant and agile in an ever-shifting landscape. It’s about crafting PR campaigns that seamlessly blend socially relevant tactics with a strong digital presence.

In this era of fake news, credibility is harder to come by, making PR more critical than ever in shaping trust and authenticity for brands.

Natasha: What is your vision for the future? What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Priya: Interestingly, at this stage in my career, I’m embracing life with a deeper sense of presence, savoring each win with immense gratitude, and remaining unafraid to shift gears when needed. After 20 years as an entrepreneur, change has become second nature.

When it comes to my legacy, I aspire to be remembered as a generous and empathetic leader – one who prioritizes humanity in the workplace. It’s a core value at both 1Milk2Sugars and Double Shot, and it’s why we’ve been able to build such a strong work culture.

A trilingual mom, Priya prioritizes balance. She has worked out religiously since she was 15 – through three pregnancies and every season of life. She believes that it keeps her grounded as a leader and mom. She thrives on hosting and building community, making each event, one for the books!

Pirya Chopra remains a powerful testament to leadership driven by heart.

6. Tony Gill (UK) – Multicultural & Entertainment PR

Tony Gill is the Co-Director of multi-award-winning diversity PR/ Marketing agency and cultural consultancy – Media House. With footprints globally, it specialises in diverse audience development for clients across film and entertainment, talent, arts and culture, music and live events, charity, award ceremony, sports, and lifestyle sectors.

Innovative and forward-thinking, Media House leads the way with groundbreaking campaigns that set industry trends, spark viral social media movements, and consistently exceed client expectations. They set the bar as a powerhouse media agency, with a dynamic team of publicists, marketers, and a rotating network of creatives and influencers driving every campaign to new heights.

The firm’s prestigious client roster includes Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Pictures, and many others. They’ve also been the communications partner for several high-octane events such as Global Citizen, and UK Asia Film Festival.

A defining moment in Tony Gill’s career was receiving the Sikhs in Media Award at the Sikh Awards in Nairobi, a deeply personal achievement that linked him to his parents’ roots before they moved to the UK.

Natasha: How did your PR journey begin? What inspired you to pursue this career?

Tony Gill: My PR journey began by accident, actually. I was formally a journalist and made the transition into PR. It wasn’t a conscious plan at the time; it was more of an organic evolution. Having a background in journalism certainly brought its benefits. It taught me about the relationship between publicists and journalists, and how to build those relationships effectively. From a writing perspective, it also gave me the ability to craft press releases and pitches with an understanding of what would resonate with journalists. It happened by chance, but I’m grateful for where my career path has led me.

Natasha: In your view, what is the power and importance of PR in today’s world?

Tony: PR is more crucial than ever today. The landscape has evolved, especially with the rise of digital and social media, which has changed how we consume news. Information is now bite-sized, and people’s attention spans are shorter. However, PR remains essential, even as its definition has adapted to the digital age.

In this era, where misinformation and fake news are rampant, PR plays an important role in ensuring communications are accurate, credible, and real. It’s vital to cut through the noise and ensure our messages are vetted and trustworthy.

While the nature of PR has evolved, its importance will always remain.

Natasha: What is your vision for the future? What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Tony: My personal vision for the future is to continue growing the agency. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve expanded exponentially, and we work across multiple international territories. I want to continue building our areas of expertise and global footprint, while collaborating with other like-minded agencies. Our agency philosophy has always been to work with great people and on great projects, and I intend to maintain that focus.

As for my legacy, I hope to be remembered as someone who worked with integrity, passion, and diligence. I aim to leave a lasting impact in the field of diversity and inclusion, making sure that diverse communities – particularly South Asian and global majority communities, which have historically been marginalized – are better represented in the media and marketing landscape. On a personal level, I hope my legacy is that of a good human being who positively impacted the lives of others. It may sound cheesy, but that’s what I aspire to!

With eyes set on explosive growth, Tony is cementing authentic PR Bridges across borders.

7. Valerie Pinto (India) – Corporate & Multinational PR, India

Valerie Pinto, a ground-shifting luminary, is the youngest CEO of an Indian network agency – Weber Shandwick India. A force in India’s PR and communications landscape, she has been the engine propelling nearly half of the industry’s successful careers. In her current role, she champions innovative, integrated communication strategies, pushing the boundaries of creativity, content, and campaigns.

She has springboarded Weber to unprecedented success, winning prestigious accolades at Cannes, PR Week, Mumbrella, Stevie, and Sabre, solidifying its place as one of the most awarded and highest-revenue earning agencies in the country. A people-whisperer and always-on mentor, she attributes the success of the organization to the unmatched creativity, strong camaraderie, and the innovative thinking of the team.

Recognized among Campaign Asia’s “40 Under 40” media trailblazers and Reputation India’s Top 10 Women in PR, Valerie has twice served as a jury member at Cannes and was the Jury President at Spikes Asia 2015. A thought leader and mentor, she sits on the board of Path India and guest lectures at top institutions. Her impact has earned her a spot on Impact Magazine’s 50 Most Influential Women in Indian Media, Marketing & Advertising and the title of Creative Leader at the Campaign 360 Women Leading Change Awards.

A frontrunner in every sense, she is also a national-level athlete, a TEDx speaker, and an accomplished pastry chef.

Natasha: How did your PR journey begin? What inspired you to pursue this career?

Valerie Pinto: I started my PR journey in 1996 as an intern at the Taj. I was still in college at the time, and since all my friends were taking up second jobs, I applied along with them. The Taj placed me in the marketing department as an intern, where I handled content writing tasks and kept improving at it. Once I finished college, I knew I wanted to continue writing and working in marketing, so I joined UTV.

My biggest inspiration was my aunt, Cerena, who was the Head of Corporate Communications at L&T at the time. She was a stately woman, and I was deeply inspired by her wisdom, calm demeanor, and composed attitude toward any problem. I knew I wanted to be like her when I grew up. That motivation led me down the path of PR and communication—and the rest is history.

Natasha: In your view, what is the power and importance of PR in today’s world?

Valerie: Communication is everything today. What you say can make or break an organization. It’s a fundamental necessity for any business. With multiple generations working together, cross-geographical collaborations bringing cultural complexities, and the technical challenges of managing vendors, suppliers, and investors – everything hinges on the right communication.

Communication must be customized. One size doesn’t fit all. That’s why the role, power, and importance of PR are only growing.

PR sits at the heart of managing any situation, good or bad, whether for an organization or an individual. No one can do without a specialist who understands the nuances and implications of effective communication. Ultimately, it’s the impact of what you say that truly matters.

Natasha: What is your vision for the future? What legacy do you hope to leave behind?

Valerie: The future is all about talent – blending the young and the experienced, leveraging diverse skills to build the organizations of tomorrow. Not everyone is the same, but together, we complement one another. The right mix of people will define the future of PR.

Legacy is a strong word, but I do hope to contribute to a strong community of PR professionals – one that thinks on a macro level, is unafraid to voice opinions, makes a tangible business impact, and showcases its value every day, whether as agency contributors or corporate communicators.

With a unique blend of wisdom, empathy, and strategic vision, she continues to influence the future of PR, leaving an indelible mark on every person and organization she touches.

These South Asian PR hackers aren’t just moving the needle—they’re rewriting the playbook. With grit, creativity, and ingenuity, they’re shaping a new era where impact outweighs “empty buzz”. The future of communications is certainly in safe hands!

Image Credits:

Anita Chatterjee: Anita Chatterjee. Credits: Photographer: Jon Martin | Stylist: Sandeep ravi | HMU : kanwal Batool and www.a-gamepr.com.

Dale Bhagwagar: Dale Bhagwagar

Daniel Pillai: Kyle Kirkwood & IG @langtonpr

Neerja Patel: Neerja Patel & www.neerjapr.com.

Priya Chopra: Priya Chopra & IG @1milk2sugars

Tony Gill: Tony Gill & https://www.mediahouseglobal.com/

Valerie Pinto: Valerie Pinto & https://www.webershandwickindia.com/