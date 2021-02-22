We Tell You Why ‘Anomaly’ The Vegan Haircare Line by Priyanka Chopra Jonas Is Great For The Environment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is among the latest celebrities to launch her own haircare line, but her line truly comes with a twist. It is super clean, and free of sulphates and parabens. And made from trash. Yep, scroll below for the details.

The haircare line is named Anomaly, as she believes that we are all unique individuals and our hair reflects that difference. What sets the brand apart is that its a vegan hair care line. Dedicated to making more sustainable choices in her personal life, Priyanka was motivated to channel her passion for the environment into her brand. She said: “You shouldn’t have to choose between what works and what’s good for you or for the planet. Anomaly helps you make beautiful choices.”

Anomaly available at a Target, offers clean, vegan haircare products packaged in bottles made from 100% plastic trash diverted from landfills and ocean-bound plastic, and the cans are made from infinitely recyclable aluminum. Thereby, Anomaly is working with consumers to take small steps to help preserve the planet.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: “I’ve tried a lot and learned a lot about haircare over the years…what gave me great hair days, what didn’t, and everything in between…and I have infused that into a collection of products that gives your hair the TLC it deserves.”

The collection consists of three shampoos, three conditioners, one dry shampoo, and one deep conditioning treatment mask. The brand embraces the less-is-more approach, spending less on packaging and more on clean formulas that contain no SLS / SLES sulfates, parabens, phthalates, or mineral oil and are vegan and cruelty-free.

“To me, it’s more than just hair. It’s a part of our identities, a way to express ourselves, channel our emotions and influence the world’s perception of us, said Priyanka.

The collection currently includes eight products, including three shampoos, three conditioners, one dry shampoo and a deep conditioning hair mask. Anomaly uses mindfully chosen ingredients to offer quality formulas, at an affordable price. Check out everything from her haircare line!

You can find the entire line at www.target.com