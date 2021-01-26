Amp Up Your Skincare Game With These Spring 2021 Beauty Releases
Beauty Jan 26, 2021
The path to great skin does not stop even if we are huddled indoors during the winter. Now is the time to prepare for spring, and guess what? The upcoming spring 2021 beauty releases and trends are ideal for South Asian beauties!
The cold winter months can be taken as a time to hibernate or it can be seen as the season to prepare for spring. I do feel that the latter is the positive, sensible choice, because time flies when you are lamenting the cold. The last thing you want is tired, parched skin when the sun’s rays pierce the clouds and start to warm the environment.
Spring 2021 skin care trends and launches are on point for South Asian beauties as many launches are focussed on glow and obtaining an even skin tone. Vitamin C, squalene and inulin are star ingredients; and products that deliver spa-level results, are two outstanding features for spring 2021.
SPA TREATMENTS
I do miss going to the spa, and relaxing … but given the pandemic this is simply not an option. But you know what else is not an option? Letting my skin lose its youthful glow.
If you miss the apothecary element of the spa whereby the aesthetician mixes masks and then applies them to your face using a brush, then I suggest that you try the Glo Skin Beauty Retinol + C Smoothing Peel, a kit that contains a brush and little tools to mix the ingredients which are the Retinol + C peel Boost, Renew Serum and Hydra-Bright Pro 5 Liquid Exfoliant. The star active ingredients are the aforementioned vitamin C; retinol is derived from vitamin A and it plumps the skin whilst reducing fine lines and wrinkles; and witch hazel which calms irritations. This kit may be tiny in size but mighty in impact and will likely give your complexion a wonderful boost in the midst of a dreary January.
If you’re spending more time in front of the screen, it is likely that your eyes look more tired and your trusty eye cream needs some back up. A fantastic one is the Clé de peau Vitality-Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme which continues and uplifts the popularity of sheet masks. This one makes you looked like a masked superhero, and after 20 minutes your eye contour and forehead look plump and refreshed. Its claim that its 4MSK ingredient improves the appearance of darkness, dullness and discolouration of the skin around the eyes, rings true for me.
What I like about these sheet masks, is that you can split the cost 6 ways (they come 6 in a box) with your friends, and then make a zoom-spa conference call with your them. It is not the same as lounging around in a luxurious spa but all of you will be sharing in a great experience, whilst wearing robes, with your drink of choice in hand, in a safe environment and at the end of it your eyes will look great!
TREATMENTS
I am mildly obsessed with obliterating the brown spots that have decided to set-up shop rent-free on the tops of my cheeks. The obsession fires my passion for vitamin C products, and Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum adds more fuel. The product is a lightweight, somewhat translucid, odourless, white serum that us rapidly absorbed by the skin. I can layer other skin care and make up and there is absolutely no pilling or clumping. In addition to the brightening effect of vitamin C; the squalane boost hydration and collagen product; and the white shitake mushroom fades discolouration.
If you are more worried about firmness and lines, try Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir which firms the skin; tightens the pores; reduces the appearance of lines; and lifts the contours of the face. The serum is a lightweight, white liquid that is easily massaged into the skin. Its second ingredient is a niacinamide which is a form of vitamin B3 that reduces inflammation; enhances the lipid barrier; and regulates oil production. After applying this serum on a nightly basis during a particularly trying week, I understand why niacinamide is being feted and my skin felt like magic.
DAILY ROUTINE PRODUCTS
The innovation is not limited to special occasion or specialised products, even the regular cleanser, toner and moisturisers are benefitting from ingredient-savvy approaches to research and development.
NEW CLEANSER
If you are looking to turn the first splashes of water on your face in the morning into an experience, try Burt’s Bees Refreshing Foaming Cleanser with Cucumber & Mint. Out of the first 5 ingredients, three impressed me immediately: glycerin is a humectant which means that it attracts moisture to the skin; coco-betaine is a naturally derived surfactant sourced from coconut oil to create a lovely foam that spreads easily across the planes of the face; and disodium cocoyl glutamate is a cleansings agent derived from coconut oil. The cleanser smells faintly of mint and cucumber, but it quickly dissipates and leaves the skin clean.
NEW TONER
I always include a toner in my routine for two reasons: 1. I am never able to fully remove cleanser from my face no matter how many times I splash my face with water; and 2. I always apply toner to my face before my morning workout so that my skin is free from the night’s sweat. I recently tried to the Fresh Kombucha Cleansing Treatment with Prebiotic Inulin, and it does lift away grime effectively. My skin does tingle slightly but it quickly fades and my skin looks fresh. It contains popular humectants such as glycerin and hyaluronic; saccharomyces/ xylinium/ black tea ferment, a.k.a. the kombucha, is a combination of acids such as gluconic, glycuronic, folic and lactic acid, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12 and C, which reduce dark spots and promote skin suppleness; and inulin is a chicory extract which preserves the healthy appearance of the skin by balancing the skins microbiome.
NEW MOISTURIZERS
There are two trends for moisturizing the skin: adding glow and using oils.
As far as I am concerned, skin care is all about clear, glowing skin and I recommend trying Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing Day Lotion. This lotion has a light, fruity floral scent that is strong at the first pump but dissipates within a minute. The product contains notable ingredients such as the hyaluronic acid which attracts moisture; sunflower seed oil which is rich in linoleic acid which strengthens the skin’s barrier; inulin and squalane.
I was intrigued by the trend of using oils to moisturize the skin but given my tendency towards oiliness in my cheek areas I resisted it. However, I decided to try the GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil because the texture is light and it is formulated without parabens and petrolatum. I am impressed by a how a few droplets are all I need to apply to face and neck. Initially, I massage it in and then perform a tapping massage to encourage circulation. I expected my sunscreen and makeup to pill over the course of the day, and I was wrong. My skin felt plump all day long, and nothing settled into my fine lines.
The magic behind this oil is its blend of 9 active nutrient-dense oils. These ones caught my eye: amla, a.k.a. Indian Gooseberry, is an excellent source of Vitamin C which brightens the skin; bakuchiol, derived from the babchi plant from India, is a retinol alternative that plumps fine lines and dark spots; and squalene. A few drops is like feeding your skin a healthy breakfast!
SKIN THOUGHTS
As someone who suffered acne as a teenager, and still feels self-conscious about her skin, I am delighted by the trend towards products that make the skin glow through effective ingredients. Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane are particularly powerful ingredients that beautify our skin tones. As we trudge through the winter of winters, the spring 2021 launches and trends enable us to be ready for warmer climes with a spring in my step.
Meena Khan
Author
Meena (@meenalaregina) always loved the idea of exploring the non-conventional idea of beauty. Having grown up as a pimply chubby teenager, she wanted to see the change in the world that best reflected your uniqueness as well. Her well-received collection of blogs where she tries on various beauty p...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
My Crowning Glory: How These 6 Products Helped Me Battle Hair Loss
-
Pantene Canada Partners Up With Vivek Shraya In Their "Hair Has No Gender" Campaign
-
Key Tips On How To Do The Most Brilliant Blow Dry At Home
-
5 Tips On How To Deal With Maskne
-
PROFILES 23 & 24: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Men's Beauty
-
Profiles 21 & 22: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Classic Beauty
-
Profiles 17 x 18: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — New Beauty
-
Glow Like A Diya With These Diwali Beauty Looks
-
Profiles 7 & 8: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Organic Beauty
-
Profiles 5 & 6: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Celebrity Beauty
-
Give Your Body The Fall & Winter Skincare It Deserves
-
8 Ways To Bring Your Brows Back To Life
-
9 Ways To Make Your Lashes The Main Focus
-
8 Key Beauty Must-Haves To Make Your Fall Transition Flawless
-
What You Need to Know About Fenty Skin By Rihanna
-
These 6 Beauty Palettes Are Perfect For Brown Skin
-
5 Beauty Masks That Will Give You That Perfect Mid-Summer Glow Up
-
Limp Locks? These No Fuss Products Will Give Your Summer Hair The Boost It Needs
-
Ditch The Itch With These Soothing Scalp Treatments
-
Flaunt Those Digits With These Hot Summer Nail Colours
-
Bronzers That Are Perfect For The Brown Goddess
-
Happy Canada Day! Celebrate Canada With These Beauty Brands That Are 100% Canadian
-
The Latest Summer Beauty Releases To Obsess Over
-
Science & Beauty: You Won't Believe What These Tech Devices Can Do For Your Skin!
-
These 3 Beauty Products Will Bring Ayurveda To Your Skincare Routine
-
Digital Beauty Tips: Shimmer & Shine Online For Your Virtual Eid Meet Up
-
Quarantine Beauty Trends: Check Out These 3 Retro Looks That Are Making A Comeback This Year
-
COVID-19: Fresh Facial Recipes With Ingredients From Your Fridge
-
COVID-19: Be Vavoom For Zoom With These Camera Ready Beauty Tips For Your Next Video Call
-
COVID-19: Keep Your Washed Hands Moist With These Soaps & Hand Creams
-
Our List Of Spring 2020 Beauty Launches You Can't Miss
-
Beauty With A Cause: 8 Brands That Will Empower South Asian Women With Every Purchase
-
Pretty In Pink: Beauty Tips On How To Rock This Hot Hue
-
Oscars 2020 Best Beauty: Red Carpet Stunners That Had Us Shook
-
Scent Them Your Love With Our Fragrant Valentine's Day Gift Guide
-
Winter Beauty SOS: Key Ways To Boost Your Weathered Lips Back To Life
-
Ditch Your Dark Circles With These Beauty Tips
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get Deepika Padukone's Dramatic Look Right Here!
-
4. Are They In Your Makeup Bag? 5 South Asian-Owned Beauty Companies You Need To Know Now!
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Great Beauty Gift Ideas To Compliment Brown Skin Tones
-
Bollywood Beauty Inspo: Get AM & PM Beauty Looks Like Dia Mirza In 10 Minutes!
-
Tamanna Roashan Gave Us Solid Beauty Tips From Her Latest Dress Your Face Masterclass
-
Hijabi Hair Tips: 3 Ways To Keep Your Locks Luscious
-
Vasanti Cosmetics Relaunches Their Iconic Liquid VO2 Orange Colour Correcting Concealer
-
Scented By South Asia: How These Designer Fragrances Take Us On A Scent-ual Voyage
-
Got Adult Acne? These Oils With Ayurvedic Elements Can Help!
-
Priyanka Chopra's Makeup Artist Pati Dubroff Shares Her Must-Have List For Your Diwali Beauty Prep
-
Finally For Us! 5 Nude Lipsticks Perfect For Our Desi Skin Tones
-
TIFF 2019 Beauty: The 5 Fab Faces From The Red Carpet
-
Transition Perfection: Key Tips On Getting Your Skin Ready For Fall
-
About Face: Flirt With Fall Beauty With These Key Looks Perfect For Brown Skin
-
Chappal Chic: At Home Beauty Tips For Fabulous Feet
-
Be The Bombshell: Ignore The Aunties And Let Your Brown Hue Glow With These Self Tanners
-
Pondicherry Glam Meets Paris Chic: 5 Ways To Give Your Beauty Routine A French Kiss
-
Gym Bag Beauty Essentials: Don't Look Like You've Been To The Gym When You've Been To The Gym
-
Summer Styles: Give Your Hair The Bollywood Treatment With These Key Tips
-
Make Your Brown Skin Brilliant: Give Yourself That Glow With These Exfoliation Tips
-
Don't Let Your Beauty Take A Backseat With These Weekend Trip Essentials
-
Protect Your Brown Hue From Burning With These Sunscreens Perfect For Your Skin
-
Mela Magic: Celebrate The Festival Season With These Beauty Tips