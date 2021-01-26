Amp Up Your Skincare Game With These Spring 2021 Beauty Releases

The path to great skin does not stop even if we are huddled indoors during the winter. Now is the time to prepare for spring, and guess what? The upcoming spring 2021 beauty releases and trends are ideal for South Asian beauties!

The cold winter months can be taken as a time to hibernate or it can be seen as the season to prepare for spring. I do feel that the latter is the positive, sensible choice, because time flies when you are lamenting the cold. The last thing you want is tired, parched skin when the sun’s rays pierce the clouds and start to warm the environment.

Spring 2021 skin care trends and launches are on point for South Asian beauties as many launches are focussed on glow and obtaining an even skin tone. Vitamin C, squalene and inulin are star ingredients; and products that deliver spa-level results, are two outstanding features for spring 2021.

SPA TREATMENTS

I do miss going to the spa, and relaxing … but given the pandemic this is simply not an option. But you know what else is not an option? Letting my skin lose its youthful glow.

If you miss the apothecary element of the spa whereby the aesthetician mixes masks and then applies them to your face using a brush, then I suggest that you try the Glo Skin Beauty Retinol + C Smoothing Peel, a kit that contains a brush and little tools to mix the ingredients which are the Retinol + C peel Boost, Renew Serum and Hydra-Bright Pro 5 Liquid Exfoliant. The star active ingredients are the aforementioned vitamin C; retinol is derived from vitamin A and it plumps the skin whilst reducing fine lines and wrinkles; and witch hazel which calms irritations. This kit may be tiny in size but mighty in impact and will likely give your complexion a wonderful boost in the midst of a dreary January.

If you’re spending more time in front of the screen, it is likely that your eyes look more tired and your trusty eye cream needs some back up. A fantastic one is the Clé de peau Vitality-Enhancing Eye Mask Supreme which continues and uplifts the popularity of sheet masks. This one makes you looked like a masked superhero, and after 20 minutes your eye contour and forehead look plump and refreshed. Its claim that its 4MSK ingredient improves the appearance of darkness, dullness and discolouration of the skin around the eyes, rings true for me.

What I like about these sheet masks, is that you can split the cost 6 ways (they come 6 in a box) with your friends, and then make a zoom-spa conference call with your them. It is not the same as lounging around in a luxurious spa but all of you will be sharing in a great experience, whilst wearing robes, with your drink of choice in hand, in a safe environment and at the end of it your eyes will look great!

TREATMENTS

I am mildly obsessed with obliterating the brown spots that have decided to set-up shop rent-free on the tops of my cheeks. The obsession fires my passion for vitamin C products, and Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum adds more fuel. The product is a lightweight, somewhat translucid, odourless, white serum that us rapidly absorbed by the skin. I can layer other skin care and make up and there is absolutely no pilling or clumping. In addition to the brightening effect of vitamin C; the squalane boost hydration and collagen product; and the white shitake mushroom fades discolouration.

If you are more worried about firmness and lines, try Charlotte’s Magic Serum Crystal Elixir which firms the skin; tightens the pores; reduces the appearance of lines; and lifts the contours of the face. The serum is a lightweight, white liquid that is easily massaged into the skin. Its second ingredient is a niacinamide which is a form of vitamin B3 that reduces inflammation; enhances the lipid barrier; and regulates oil production. After applying this serum on a nightly basis during a particularly trying week, I understand why niacinamide is being feted and my skin felt like magic.

DAILY ROUTINE PRODUCTS

The innovation is not limited to special occasion or specialised products, even the regular cleanser, toner and moisturisers are benefitting from ingredient-savvy approaches to research and development.

NEW CLEANSER

If you are looking to turn the first splashes of water on your face in the morning into an experience, try Burt’s Bees Refreshing Foaming Cleanser with Cucumber & Mint. Out of the first 5 ingredients, three impressed me immediately: glycerin is a humectant which means that it attracts moisture to the skin; coco-betaine is a naturally derived surfactant sourced from coconut oil to create a lovely foam that spreads easily across the planes of the face; and disodium cocoyl glutamate is a cleansings agent derived from coconut oil. The cleanser smells faintly of mint and cucumber, but it quickly dissipates and leaves the skin clean.

NEW TONER

I always include a toner in my routine for two reasons: 1. I am never able to fully remove cleanser from my face no matter how many times I splash my face with water; and 2. I always apply toner to my face before my morning workout so that my skin is free from the night’s sweat. I recently tried to the Fresh Kombucha Cleansing Treatment with Prebiotic Inulin, and it does lift away grime effectively. My skin does tingle slightly but it quickly fades and my skin looks fresh. It contains popular humectants such as glycerin and hyaluronic; saccharomyces/ xylinium/ black tea ferment, a.k.a. the kombucha, is a combination of acids such as gluconic, glycuronic, folic and lactic acid, and vitamins B1, B2, B3, B6 and B12 and C, which reduce dark spots and promote skin suppleness; and inulin is a chicory extract which preserves the healthy appearance of the skin by balancing the skins microbiome.

NEW MOISTURIZERS

There are two trends for moisturizing the skin: adding glow and using oils.

As far as I am concerned, skin care is all about clear, glowing skin and I recommend trying Burt’s Bees Truly Glowing Day Lotion. This lotion has a light, fruity floral scent that is strong at the first pump but dissipates within a minute. The product contains notable ingredients such as the hyaluronic acid which attracts moisture; sunflower seed oil which is rich in linoleic acid which strengthens the skin’s barrier; inulin and squalane.

I was intrigued by the trend of using oils to moisturize the skin but given my tendency towards oiliness in my cheek areas I resisted it. However, I decided to try the GOOPGENES All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil because the texture is light and it is formulated without parabens and petrolatum. I am impressed by a how a few droplets are all I need to apply to face and neck. Initially, I massage it in and then perform a tapping massage to encourage circulation. I expected my sunscreen and makeup to pill over the course of the day, and I was wrong. My skin felt plump all day long, and nothing settled into my fine lines.

The magic behind this oil is its blend of 9 active nutrient-dense oils. These ones caught my eye: amla, a.k.a. Indian Gooseberry, is an excellent source of Vitamin C which brightens the skin; bakuchiol, derived from the babchi plant from India, is a retinol alternative that plumps fine lines and dark spots; and squalene. A few drops is like feeding your skin a healthy breakfast!

SKIN THOUGHTS

As someone who suffered acne as a teenager, and still feels self-conscious about her skin, I am delighted by the trend towards products that make the skin glow through effective ingredients. Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane are particularly powerful ingredients that beautify our skin tones. As we trudge through the winter of winters, the spring 2021 launches and trends enable us to be ready for warmer climes with a spring in my step.