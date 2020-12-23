Pantene Canada Partners Up With Vivek Shraya In Their “Hair Has No Gender” Campaign

Pantene Canada raises the voices of the transgender and the gender non-binary communities with their “Hair Has No Gender” campaign which includes their newest ambassador, Canadian musician, writer, and visual artist Vivek Shraya.

Hair has an enormous power when it comes to bringing out a person’s self-confidence, and Pantene’s initiative explores the importance of emotional support in building that confidence — especially during the holiday season — to show the world who you are.

In a new film series just launched, Pantene’s Canadian ambassador, trans artist Vivek Shraya, joins other trans and gender non-binary ambassadors including Miss Universe 2018 Spain’s Angela Ponce, Italian/Brazilian Lea T, British Travis Alabanza, and Swedish Johanna, who are exploring the power that hair plays in each of their identities, self-esteem and the transition journey.

In the film series titled, The Family Portrait Recreated, Vivek, an assistant professor in the creative writing program at University of Calgary, shares the role hair has played in her life and in her art, and how her parents have shown their support in their own way. Shraya and her father, Mohan Bilgi, appear in the short film to share a unique Canadian perspective. The film shows how she bonds with her father and how coming together for this project is a new fond memory for them. The film’s message asks everyone to give the gift of support this year and it’s truly poignant.

According to a study last year, 44% of LGBTQ2S+ people felt they can’t come home as their true selves and 93% had been misgendered during a hair appointment. Pantene continues to support Dresscode Project, a global alliance of hair salons committed to providing positive, gender-affirming spaces for LGBTQ2S+ clients, founded by Toronto hair stylist Kristin Rankin.

“It explores the power of hair to express identity, and the power of support from those around you to gain self-confidence [and] enable self-expression,” says Lisa Reid, Senior Brand Director, Pantene Canada told Fashion Magazine.