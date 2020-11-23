PROFILES 23 & 24: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Men’s Beauty

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 23: Friday Grooming Co — Men’s Beauty

Company: Friday Grooming Co

Category: Beauty

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Twitter

About The Company: Founded by Ali Jacksi, Friday Grooming Co was created with a passion for providing high quality products to help grow and maintain beards. They currently offer beard oils and beard combs. The uniquely scented (they have a bubblegum scent!) beard oils claim to help stimulate growth, improve skin elasticity, eliminate beards itch and rejuvenate dull hair.

Featured Product: The Sandalwood Beard Comb ($22.99 CAD) is a must have for anyone with a beard. It helps to detangle knots, stimulate the skin underneath in turn encouraging strong hair growth and allows control in shaping and grooming the beard as preferred. Made of 100% sandalwood the comb comes in a leather sleeve, is dual sided, handcrafted and anti-static. Check out their site for some cool oils as well!

Website: www.fridaygroomingco.com

Profile 24: The Veddas — Men’s Beauty

Company: The Veddas

Category: Beauty

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram,

About The Company: The Veddas founded by Jacinta Kanakaratnam is the first Ayurvedic inspired men’s grooming line. The line was created to offer a natural, affordable skin and hair nourishment option for men of colour and it seems they are staying true to just that. All ingredients are naturally sourced, there is no testing on animals and there is no use of sulphates, parabens or toxic ingredients. Moreover, the product packaging can be re-purposed. Currently they offer beard oil and beard balm.

Featured Product: The Veddas Beard Oil is available in three scents, Lakshmi, Vanni and Natural. Speaking to the Ayurvedic inspiration, the scents are carefully curated to provide aromatic pleasure. The oil not only nourishes and keeps the beard healthy, but also protects the skin underneath facial hair. Shop their entire line on their site.

Website: www.theveddas.com

Website: www.theveddas.com

Check out Profiles 1 & 2 here! (Formal Couture)

Check out Profiles 3 & 4 here! (For The kids)

Check out Profiles 5 & 6 here! (Celebrity Beauty)

Check out Profiles 7 & 8 here! (Organic Beauty)

Check out Profiles 9 & 10 here (For The Foodie)

Check Out Profiles 11 & 12 here (Books Part One)

Check out Profiles 13 & 14 here (Wellness)

Check Out Profiles 15 & 16 here (Books Part Two)

Check Out Profiles 17 & 18 here (New Beauty)

Check Out Profiles 19 & 20 here (Modest Fashion)

Check Out Profiles 21 & 22 here (Classic Beauty)

And keep your eye on this space for our next two profiles which will go live Saturday November 7th. And don’t forget to check out The ANOKHI HEROES LIST 2020 as well!