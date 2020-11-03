Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 3: Mira, Royal Detective Palace Play Set — For The Kids

celebrity beauty

Company: Disney Junior

Category: Kids

Country: USA

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Disney Junior released their hit series, Mira, Royal Detective in March of this year. And with that, came critical acclaim for its diversity and representation when it came to seeing young South Asian children on screen. So it’s only natural that the next iteration of their inclusivity mantra includes the merch with their line of dolls and play sets from the series.

Featured Product: This three-level, two-sided Palace Play Set (pictured below) at $44.99 USD features lights, music and sounds, plus a detachable tower, hidden zip line, a secret passage and more! Mira, Priya, Mikku and Chikku can’t wait for your little sleuth to join them on their next investigation.

Website: www.shopdisney.com

For The Kids: Mira, Royal Detective Palace Play Set ($44.99 USD). Photo Credit: www.shopdisney.com

Profile 4: ‘Twas The Night Before Diwali Children’s Book — For The Kids

Company: Zari Publications

Author: Zenia Wadhwani

Category: Books

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Author: Canadian author Zenia Wadhwani, dreamt up the Mithai Monster years ago when she was pregnant. She knew that there was story for him to be a part of. Fast forward to today, and the Mithai Monster makes his debut in Zenia’s first children’s book.

Featured Product: Along with illustrator Manon Larivière, they put the yummiest spin on a classic tale in their latest book ‘Twas The Night Before Diwali by showing the beauty of Diwali and their related cultural traditions in a gorgeous picture book. Truly the perfect gift for any little one and for the young at heart,

Website: www.mithaimonster.com

