Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 03, 2020
ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between
The ANOKHI List x Holiday Gift Guide 2020
Profile 3: Mira, Royal Detective Palace Play Set — For The Kids
celebrity beauty
Company: Disney Junior
Category: Kids
Country: USA
Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
About The Company: Disney Junior released their hit series, Mira, Royal Detective in March of this year. And with that, came critical acclaim for its diversity and representation when it came to seeing young South Asian children on screen. So it’s only natural that the next iteration of their inclusivity mantra includes the merch with their line of dolls and play sets from the series.
Featured Product: This three-level, two-sided Palace Play Set (pictured below) at $44.99 USD features lights, music and sounds, plus a detachable tower, hidden zip line, a secret passage and more! Mira, Priya, Mikku and Chikku can’t wait for your little sleuth to join them on their next investigation.
Website: www.shopdisney.com
For The Kids: Mira, Royal Detective Palace Play Set ($44.99 USD). Photo Credit: www.shopdisney.com
Profile 4: ‘Twas The Night Before Diwali Children’s Book — For The Kids
Company: Zari Publications
Author: Zenia Wadhwani
Category: Books
Country: Canada
Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
About The Author: Canadian author Zenia Wadhwani, dreamt up the Mithai Monster years ago when she was pregnant. She knew that there was story for him to be a part of. Fast forward to today, and the Mithai Monster makes his debut in Zenia’s first children’s book.
Featured Product: Along with illustrator Manon Larivière, they put the yummiest spin on a classic tale in their latest book ‘Twas The Night Before Diwali by showing the beauty of Diwali and their related cultural traditions in a gorgeous picture book. Truly the perfect gift for any little one and for the young at heart,
Website: www.mithaimonster.com
Check out our Profiles 1 & 2 here! And keep your eye on this space for our next two profiles which will go live Thursday November 5th. And don’t forget to check out The ANOKHI LIST 2020 as well!
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
COMMENTS
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
-
Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London
-
Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
-
Farzana Doctor Sheds Light On A Secret & Controversial Custom In Her New Novel, "Seven"
-
8 Ways Brocade Can Bring Royal Vibes To Your Home This Festive Season
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
Elevate Your Evening At Benares In Mayfair, London
-
Make Your Soul Happy With This Fabulous Kashmiri Phirni Recipe!
-
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
-
How To Make The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner For One
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020
-
Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way
-
Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces
-
Check Out The 6 South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020
-
Artisanal Special: Vibe Up Your Place With These Gorgeous Handicrafts From 9 Regions Of India
-
London's Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair
-
Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books
-
Toronto's Naan & Chai Gives Pakistani Cuisine A Delectable Twist
-
Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India
-
Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market
-
Why Aren't Indian Students Learning About Sex In School?
-
You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love
-
4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home
-
I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here's Why I'm Glad I Did It
-
Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues
-
Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House
-
7 Decor Pieces That Will Take Your Balcony To The Next Level
-
Soak It Up! How To Turn Bath Time Into A Soul-Enriching Ritual
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
From Indian BBQ To Bevvies, Brigadiers Brings The Spirit Of The Indian Military Bar To London
-
Grill Up Some Indian Street Food Inspired Good Eats With These 4 Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
-
3 Ways To De-Stress With Getting Stressed About It
-
No Machine Needed! Be A Barista At Home With These 3-Step Coffee Recipes
-
No Camp? No Problem! Tips To Give Your Kids A Camp Experience At Home
-
The Great Escape: What You Need To Know When Travelling During COVID-19
-
Kickstart Your Way To Good Health With Kitchari!
-
Be A Backyard Beach Bum With These South Asian Summer Reads
-
July 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Want A Getaway? Check Out These 6 Travel Movies That Will Give You A Wanderlust Vibe
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Easy Breezy Summer Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
-
7 Mango Recipes You Can Try This Summer!
-
Here Are 8 Key Things You Can Do To Support The Trans Community
-
Make Your Dad Feel Like A Superstar With These Father's Day Gifts
-
Educate Yourself On #BlackLivesMatter With These Key Books
-
Mindful Health: You'll Be Surprised At What These 3 Super Spices Can Do For You
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
NYC's India Center Foundation Hands Out Big Dollars For Artists Affected By COVID-19
-
June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
-
In Search Of Justice For George Floyd — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
-
Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies
-
Art History Of Sri Lanka: 3 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Be A Home School Hero With These Key Teaching Tips
-
#WomenSupportingWomen: Celebrating The 2020 L'Oréal Paris Women Of Worth Honourees
-
Art History Of Bangladesh: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
-
Boomer, Gen X And Gen Y — Three Moms From Different Generations Share Their Motherhood Experiences And More
-
Art History Of Pakistan: 4 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!