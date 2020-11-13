Dishoom In London Serves Breakfast With Bombay Flair
Culture & Lifestyle Nov 13, 2020
Adding Indian vibe to the breakfast scene Dishoom in London is perfect for foodies looking to kick off their day with some great South Asian delights.
Dishoom is known for it’s breakfast menu and is frequently seen with long lines outside as people wait for a table. Inspired by the Irani café’s in Bombay and there are currently five London branches as well as a few more dotted around the major cities in the UK.
The restaurant I visited was the Shoreditch location, I feel like some of the other branches would be great for dinner, for example the Kings Cross branch is huge, and the building is beautiful, but this one is perfect for breakfast/brunch. the decor is more like bringing the outdoors in and has a great terrace area hat lets the sun shine through which can be opened in the summer.
So many people have been raving on about the breakfast at Dishoom and I thought that it would be great to get a taste of this awesome breakfast. If you have a quick look at the menu you will see it is very extensive. There is so much to choose from you will be left slightly confused.
The two things that stood out to me were the Big Bombay Breakfast and the Keema Per Eedu. Now before you ask of course I was with my husband, so I wasn’t going to try and eat a double breakfast, I just ordered for him instead.
The Big Bombay Breakfast is very much like your traditional English Breakfast but of course it has an Indian Twist, it is being served to you at Dishoom after all. The plate includes a whole heap of Akuri, also known as Indian scrambled eggs, peppery Shropshire pork sausages the pepper adds the spice you wouldn’t normally have in sausages on a traditional English breakfast, char-stripped streaky bacon, grilled mushrooms and tomatoes and masala beans which add that yummy spice you need when having an Indian breakfast. Instead of coming with toast this lovely breakfast comes with buttered Pau/rolls.
The Keema Per Eedu is another amazing dish which looks fabulous as it comes in a large bowl. The bottom of the bowl is filled with spicy chicken keema and chicken liver. This is topped with two perfect eggs with runny yolks and some crispy chips on the side. This is also served with scrumptious home-made buns.
As a side dish I ordered a House granola as it sounded really tasty including cashews, almonds, pistachios and cinnamon which made it sound more like a Bombay version rather than a standard granola. With this it also has oats and seeds toasted with the other ingredients and it is served with vanilla yogurt, honey and fruit. It was really refreshing and light to eat.
There was no question about the drink I was going to order, it had to be the House Chai which arrived in the traditional glass cup. Now I don’t actually drink alcohol but Dishoom offer some fantastic breakfast cocktails to help wash down your breakfast.
Would I recommend the breakfast at Dishoom? 100% I can’t even say it’s a once in a lifetime experience as you will want to go back again and again and try everything they have to offer. Breakfast is served from 8am to 11:45am on weekdays and 9am to 11:45am on weekends.
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa Chauhan (@vallisatheadventurer) currently presents the breakfast show on U.K's Sunrise Radio. She has scripted and produced a full feature film called "Those 4 Walls" and is currently writing three more scripts. She has a keen interest in travelling and films and tries to fit in both as muc...
COMMENTS
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
The Colour Of Change: How Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Became The Most Powerful South Asian Woman In The World
Profiles 9 & 10: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Foodie
Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Profiles 11 & 12: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Books (Part One)
-
Profiles 9 & 10: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Foodie
-
The Colour Of Change: How Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Became The Most Powerful South Asian Woman In The World
-
Diwali & Me — Recipes To Make Your Diwali Feast for One Simply Lit
-
Profiles 3 & 4: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI List Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — For The Kids
-
ANOKHI LIFE Marks Its 18th Anniversary This November With A First Of Its Kind Collaboration To Support South Asian Businesses Worldwide
-
Soho Wala Brings Small Plated Street Food Delights To Central London
-
Welcome Activia Shot Probiotic Yogurt Drink To Your Self-Care Routine
-
Farzana Doctor Sheds Light On A Secret & Controversial Custom In Her New Novel, "Seven"
-
8 Ways Brocade Can Bring Royal Vibes To Your Home This Festive Season
-
Reality Check: My West Indian Heritage Doesn't Make Me Any Less Indian
-
Elevate Your Evening At Benares In Mayfair, London
-
Make Your Soul Happy With This Fabulous Kashmiri Phirni Recipe!
-
VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Every Day
-
How To Make The Perfect Thanksgiving Dinner For One
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020
-
Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way
-
Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces
-
Check Out The 6 South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020
-
Artisanal Special: Vibe Up Your Place With These Gorgeous Handicrafts From 9 Regions Of India
-
London's Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair
-
Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books
-
Toronto's Naan & Chai Gives Pakistani Cuisine A Delectable Twist
-
Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India
-
Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market
-
Why Aren't Indian Students Learning About Sex In School?
-
You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School
-
Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love
-
4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home
-
I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here's Why I'm Glad I Did It
-
Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues
-
Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House
-
7 Decor Pieces That Will Take Your Balcony To The Next Level
-
Soak It Up! How To Turn Bath Time Into A Soul-Enriching Ritual
-
South Asian Herstory: Why Kamala Harris Is The Risky Choice That This Election Needs
-
From Indian BBQ To Bevvies, Brigadiers Brings The Spirit Of The Indian Military Bar To London
-
Grill Up Some Indian Street Food Inspired Good Eats With These 4 Recipes
-
4 Hot Tech Gadgets That Are Coming Out In August 2020
-
3 Ways To De-Stress With Getting Stressed About It
-
No Machine Needed! Be A Barista At Home With These 3-Step Coffee Recipes
-
No Camp? No Problem! Tips To Give Your Kids A Camp Experience At Home
-
The Great Escape: What You Need To Know When Travelling During COVID-19
-
Kickstart Your Way To Good Health With Kitchari!
-
Be A Backyard Beach Bum With These South Asian Summer Reads
-
July 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Want A Getaway? Check Out These 6 Travel Movies That Will Give You A Wanderlust Vibe
-
Why Isn't Our Desi Community Ready To Accept South Asian Lesbians?
-
Easy Breezy Summer Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
-
7 Mango Recipes You Can Try This Summer!
-
Here Are 8 Key Things You Can Do To Support The Trans Community
-
Make Your Dad Feel Like A Superstar With These Father's Day Gifts
-
Educate Yourself On #BlackLivesMatter With These Key Books
-
Mindful Health: You'll Be Surprised At What These 3 Super Spices Can Do For You
-
#BlackLivesMatter Needs The Right South Asian Ally
-
NYC's India Center Foundation Hands Out Big Dollars For Artists Affected By COVID-19
-
June 2020 Hottest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Transgender Activist Akkai Padmashali On Bringing Dignity & Equality To The Trans Community Of India
-
In Search Of Justice For George Floyd — A Snapshot Of A Burning America
-
Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies
-
Art History Of Sri Lanka: 3 Pioneering Modern Artists You Should Know
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!