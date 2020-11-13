Dishoom In London Serves Breakfast With Bombay Flair

Adding Indian vibe to the breakfast scene Dishoom in London is perfect for foodies looking to kick off their day with some great South Asian delights.

Dishoom is known for it’s breakfast menu and is frequently seen with long lines outside as people wait for a table. Inspired by the Irani café’s in Bombay and there are currently five London branches as well as a few more dotted around the major cities in the UK.

The restaurant I visited was the Shoreditch location, I feel like some of the other branches would be great for dinner, for example the Kings Cross branch is huge, and the building is beautiful, but this one is perfect for breakfast/brunch. the decor is more like bringing the outdoors in and has a great terrace area hat lets the sun shine through which can be opened in the summer.

So many people have been raving on about the breakfast at Dishoom and I thought that it would be great to get a taste of this awesome breakfast. If you have a quick look at the menu you will see it is very extensive. There is so much to choose from you will be left slightly confused.

The two things that stood out to me were the Big Bombay Breakfast and the Keema Per Eedu. Now before you ask of course I was with my husband, so I wasn’t going to try and eat a double breakfast, I just ordered for him instead.

The Big Bombay Breakfast is very much like your traditional English Breakfast but of course it has an Indian Twist, it is being served to you at Dishoom after all. The plate includes a whole heap of Akuri, also known as Indian scrambled eggs, peppery Shropshire pork sausages the pepper adds the spice you wouldn’t normally have in sausages on a traditional English breakfast, char-stripped streaky bacon, grilled mushrooms and tomatoes and masala beans which add that yummy spice you need when having an Indian breakfast. Instead of coming with toast this lovely breakfast comes with buttered Pau/rolls.

The Keema Per Eedu is another amazing dish which looks fabulous as it comes in a large bowl. The bottom of the bowl is filled with spicy chicken keema and chicken liver. This is topped with two perfect eggs with runny yolks and some crispy chips on the side. This is also served with scrumptious home-made buns.

As a side dish I ordered a House granola as it sounded really tasty including cashews, almonds, pistachios and cinnamon which made it sound more like a Bombay version rather than a standard granola. With this it also has oats and seeds toasted with the other ingredients and it is served with vanilla yogurt, honey and fruit. It was really refreshing and light to eat.

There was no question about the drink I was going to order, it had to be the House Chai which arrived in the traditional glass cup. Now I don’t actually drink alcohol but Dishoom offer some fantastic breakfast cocktails to help wash down your breakfast.

Would I recommend the breakfast at Dishoom? 100% I can’t even say it’s a once in a lifetime experience as you will want to go back again and again and try everything they have to offer. Breakfast is served from 8am to 11:45am on weekdays and 9am to 11:45am on weekends.