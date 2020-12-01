Farmers from key agricultural regions of India have been on the march towards the national capital, Delhi. Dubbed the Delhi Chalo farmer’s protests, here is a primer on the farmer’s concerns and their fight for their farmland.

For the past three months, farmers have led protests in their respective villages in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh which culminated into a five day march called “Delhi Chalo” — a protest against the Indian government’s three new legislations: The Farmer’s Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation), The Farmer’s (Empowerment And Protection) Agreement Of Price Assurance and Farm Services And The Essential Commodities (Amendment). The Delhi Chalo march is comprised of various national and regional farm unions all under the banner Samyukt Kisan Morcha.

Fight The Power

The agricultural sector is very much engrained in the Indian culture and history. The farming/agricultural industry employs more than half of the country’s 1.3 billion people and contributes nearly 15% to India’s $2.9 trillion economy. What concerns the farming community is that the three legislative acts which have been introduced in September have been widely viewed by them as “anti-farm” because it eliminates the security of India’s Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) mandi regulatory system, thereby leaving the crop prices and farmers being subject to predatory exploitation from the private sector.

Farmers raised their concerns to their respective state governments, which fell on deaf ears. That then led to various local protests across the farming states throughout October. As the days and weeks passed, the numbers grew with over 265 farmer unions and various opposition political parties joining in on the fight with protests happening in thousands of locations across India.

Their demands included asking the Union government to either banish the three acts of legislation or introduce a new law which would guarantee them them a minimum price for their crops among 21 other conditions including free electricity for their farms, forgiveness of dues by the sugar mills and more. Their destination at hand was Delhi eventually camping out at the border of Delhi and Haryana where the police awaited them. The tens of thousands of farmers were then tear gassed and subjected to water canons in the police’s attempt to disperse the crowd.

Strength In Numbers

According to organizers there were approximately protests in at least 20,000 locations across the country. This led to a general strike and with various other organizations and worker’s unions stepping up to back the farmers’ cause on November 26th, the same date which the protesters arrived in Delhi. The national labour strike comprised of a staggering 250 million workers.

The ongoing violence and arrests of the peaceful protesters and the overall fight of the farmers sparked outrage and solidarity on social media with various South Asian celebs including Rupi Kaur and Lilly Singh voicing their support and concern for the Indian farmers. Even this as recent as this morning, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his address to mark Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary remarked that the situation in India is “very concerning … Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of the peaceful protestors”. Which has received condemnation by the Indian government calling remarks by the the Canadian Prime Minister “unwarranted”.

More photos from the nationwide march:

The Update

As of today, tens of thousands of people continue to camp outside the borders of Delhi the Indian government has publicly acknowledged that they will be open to talks with the farmers. There are five demands that they want to present bring to the Government’s attention, according to Jigender Singh from Bhartiya Kisan Ekta Unio which include a call to ban fines for crop burning and establishing a Minimum Support Price. There will be a 35 person delegation representing all the farmers who will be attending the talks later today.

The five day protest has shaken Prime Minister Modi who has been assuring the farmers that this reform is actually beneficial to the farmers. He is also expressed his concerned for the agricultural sector and their incredible contributions it has made to the nation’s overall economy. During a rally on Monday he expressed his concerns that the farmers are being told false narrative and are being played as pawns by the opposition party who in his words “for decades have misled them” . Meanwhile Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted “Our farmers are standing up against the black laws and have reached Delhi, leaving their farms and families behind. Do you want to stand with them or with Modi’s capitalist friends?”

