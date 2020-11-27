Profiles 29 & 30: ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary Special x The ANOKHI LIST Holiday Gift Guide 2020 — Home Decor

ANOKHI LIFE’s 18th Anniversary celebrates South Asian businesses worldwide with a first of its kind collaboration between

Profile 29: Meraki Designs

Company: Meraki Designs

Category: Culture & Lifestyle

Country: Canada

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: When Eman Bachani wore shoes made exclusively by artisans in Pakistan, heads turned. That’s when she decided to start Meraki. Today, the company offers unconventionally designed, unique flats as well as gorgeous home decor items. What’s interesting is that the company supports skilled artisans, to deliver the highest quality products.

Featured Product: We love this Upcycled Kantha Quilt ($75 CAD). This one-of-a-kind blanket is handcrafted using up-cycled cotton and traditional kantha stitch techniques. Buy these and you will also be empowering and supporting artisans at Prokritee in Bangladesh. In partnership with Nisa Homes, for every purchase of our up-cycled Kanta quilt/ throw, they will be providing one to Nisa Homes shelters.

Website: www.merakidesignhouse.com

Profile 30: Venus ET Fleur — Home Decor

Company: Venus ET Fleur

Category: Culture & Lifestyle

Country: USA

Follow Them On: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

About The Company: Founded by Seema Bansal this unique florist company has an all-women farm in Ecuador from where their unique roses are cut and gathered. With an international clientele including dozens of celebs such as Gigi and Bella Hadid, The Kardashians and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Venus ET Fleur roses are noted to last for up to a year. The brand is named after Goddess Venus, an embodiment of love, beauty, and positivity.

Featured Product: From their Classic Collection, this box of gorgeous roses will add a touch of royalty to your space. Priced at $399 USD, this timeless box features 42 to 49 Eternity Roses set in an elegant square vase that will introduce an element of luxury to any space. You also have the chance to customize the vase and the flowers by choosing from a variety of colours. Check out their site for the extensive collection of wonderful floral assortments which includes custom made arrangements.



Website: www.venusetfleur.com

