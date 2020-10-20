After years of minimalistic decor aesthetics, bold textures and statement prints are making a big comeback. And that includes brocade, a classic pattern which brings an undoubtedly luxurious vibe to the home. Check out how you can bring some brocade vibes to your space for this festive season!

If you are looking to spruce up your house, then what you need is a rich, classy fabric that can create a particular theme. Choosing the right fabric is of utmost importance as it can help give your house a makeover. If you are picking a theme be it Victorian, Modern, or Asian — one fabric that will do well with any of these themes is brocade. The fabric is special, elegant, and all-things-beautiful. So, how can we add this to the home decor? That’s where we come in to help you bring some zing to your house.

1. Table Covers/Runners

Brocade mainly comes in floral patterns and geometrical patchwork type of designs. We suggest you choose beige or pink brocade silk fabric for the dining table. Place an elegant crystal showpiece on top and you have the perfect spot to elevate your dinners at home. If you don’t wish to have the entire table cloth with such expensive material, a table runner is another alternative. If the fabric doesn’t suit the table, then choose a different cover, and add brocade table mats. This will also add a quirky twist to your table.

2. Cushion Covers

Think ivory, red, or coral and jade colours for the cushion covers. This is perfect if you are looking for an Asian-inspired home decor idea. Get yourself a black sofa (or another solid vibrant colour), add cushions with bright colours and voila, you got yourself a pretty posh sitting area. You could do a combination of these cushions depending on the colour of the sofa. But make sure you have at least four of them to make a statement. If you are a fan of neutrals, then go for a soft beige colour for the cushions that will bring a sophisticated and shiny vibe to the room.

3. Wall Decor

Make a statement with this decor tip. By mixing brocade and appliqué work you get beautiful wall decor making it a superb conversation starter. From floral designs to Rajasthani intricate caricatures, these wall hangings have a story of their own. These pieces can cover an entire wall or just a part but will speak for themselves.

4. Letter Holder

Brocade designs are also pretty popular multi-functional accessories. Specifically used as letter holders in some parts of the country, these brocade holders come with three pockets and can hold delicate papers, keys, or just visiting cards. Back in the day, they were also used to store money! They come in traditional designs and add some colour to the walls. Super effortless to set up, and convenient, this one is our favourite!

5. Sofa Back Covers

If you are looking to give your living room a posh look, then keep the sofa simple, but give it a fancy brocade sofa back cover. This was it won’t be dirty, and at the same time can make the place look fancy. Think a red sofa set with an ivory coloured sofa back cover, now isn’t that what swank is all about?

6. Tray Inlays

With Navratri and Diwali around the corner, wooden trays with printed brocade inlay can be quite the centre of attention. They come in different colours and adds an artistic flair. Perfect place to present your phirni and gulab jamun during this celebratory season.

7. Curtains

Curtains can make any room brighter. They bring a certain colour and character to the room which makes it all the more important to choose them wisely. Give the room an opulent look with brocade curtains. Choose them in any colour and you rest assured that the room has plentiful colour and persona. You can also mix and match the look by getting brocade tieback. The curtains and the tieback in brocade and give the home a Victorian touch.

8. Bed Covers

Brocade bed covers will literally transport you to the Mughal era. Feel like royalty on a brocade-covered mattress boasting Damask patterns. The latest trend when it comes to bedding is the brocade patchwork. Beautiful boxes of different coloured designs all stitched together into one large fabric, will no doubt give you some serious majestic vibes!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.wayfair.ca, www.ebay.ca, www.wish.com, www.instagram.com/ambbicollections