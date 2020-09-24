India is a handicraft rich country. There are 29 states and each one has a special craft item that is not just popular within the country but is also exported across the world. With COVID-19 hitting the regional artisanal makers the most — here are a few artisanal handicrafts you can buy in order to help them out. This is a great way of reconnecting with the various regions of India and of course, helping out their respective artisanal communities.

1. From Orissa: Pattachitra & Dokhra Work

The craftsmen from Orissa are experts in making intricate paintings based on Hindi mythology, these are called Pattachitra. What is special about these paintings is that they are made from the natural extracts of fruits and vegetables. Dhokra on the other hand is a tribal craft that combines metallurgical skills with wax technique to create beautiful showpieces. These handicrafts are supposed to date back to 4,000 years.

2. From Tamil Nadu: Tanjore Paintings

Unique to this state, Tanjore paintings are made of gold leaf, gilded metal pieces, and semi-precious stones. The theme for these paintings are mostly Hindu mythology and the art itself takes about a few weeks to complete.

3. From Andra Pradesh: Bidri Work

This exquisite metal work (also known as Bidriware) has been passed on from one generation to the other since the 14th century. The style of art is a mix of Indian, Persia, Iranian, and other related styles. Interestingly, Bidri work is primarily done in a village in Andra Pradesh with the same name. Mold the metal, engrave them with silver wire, and thin silver sheets. The surface turns black after it is oxidized and thus becomes the final product.

4. From Kerala: Screw Pine & Pulpaya Mats

It is a simple method of using pine leaves to weave them into unusual products. The most common of them all are hats, household linen, bags, and baskets. Pulpaya mats (similar to papyrus mats) are world-famous for they are all eco-friendly. They are made from traditional grass mat is said to be the oldest handicraft item from Kerala. Extremely utilitarian, this one makes a picnic for your hall classy!

5. From West Bengal: Jute Crafts

This natural fiber is also known as the golden fiber by Bengalis. It’s said to be 100% biodegradable, is recyclable, and is the main occupation for several farmers in the Eastern belt of the country. There are several things that can be made from jute fiber including slippers, bags, wallets, coasters, wall hangings, etc.

6. From Madhya Pradesh: Papier Maché

Sculpted, not too heavy, and colourful — Papier Maché is popular around the world but what you get from the state of Madhya Pradesh is unmatched. Each piece is uniquely sculpted in clay and then molds of Plaster-of-Paris are made. The piece is then dried in sun and smoothened with sandpaper. After the entire process is elaborately performed, the articles are painted with pop colours. What makes this interesting is that the articles themselves are unique – birds, Hindu mythological characters, etc.

7. From Gujarat: Block Prints

One cannot go to Gujarat and return without shopping for the block printed textile. They come in different types – Ajarakh, Matani-Pachedi, Batik, Vegetable Prints, Kutch embroidery. From pillowcases, cushion covers, curtains, to quits, the block print industry is Gujarat is popular but always needs help to sustain. Designers have also used these textiles for designing modern garments – from sarees, blouses to dresses, and more.

8. From Rajasthan: Puppets, Pottery, & Leather

Remember the two puppets from Shah Rukh Khan’s Paheli? Yes, those puppets were from Rajasthan. Colourfully painted wooden heads and stuffed clothing make for adorable puppets. The men have moustaches and the women have rings. They have massive expressive eyes. The textiles used for their bodies are generally cotton and printed in pop colours. puppet shows are things of the past, but you can buy the puppets and add some colour to your hall. Rajasthan is also known for its incredible earth ware — water carrying pots which come in various sizes and shapes. Terracotta ceramics are one of their specialties and fall under our not-to-be-missed category. For some funky and quirky jhoothis (footwear), one must also check out their leatherware — that again come in different colours, have a wool theme, and have intricate weaving done in the interiors.

9. From Kashmir: The Pashmina

If you were to tackle the cold, you need pashmina shawls for it. What are they? It is said that the pashmina shawls are derived from the fleece of Himalayan goats — they are soft, dreamy with weaves, and make for warm clothes during the cold. It is said that the raw wool is turned into a fine shawl through an elaborate process and is a specialized job as the softness has to be retained through every step.

Featured Image courtesy: https://www.sudesh-artncrafts.com