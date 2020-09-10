With the rising demand for non-alcoholic drinks, companies are taking advantage and releasing a strong line of delicious drinking alternatives. Take that combined with some great mocktail recipes and you’ve got every reason to raise a glass — or two!

Mixing up any drink requires a few things: the star of the drink, the mixer, and the right tools and mixing non-alcoholic drinks are no different. Many distilleries have started making non-alcoholic siblings to their popular liquors and they are perfect to keep that flavour profile in drinks without the buzz. Check out some recipes below that are completely non-alcoholic and can be enjoyed during any occasion.

Mocktails that Wow

A quick run to the grocery store and some creativity can provide endless options for mocktails. Sparkling water, sparkling grape juice and coffee and some great bases to make some refreshing and classy drinks.

Elderflower Lime Refresher

Ingredients

1 cup sparkling water

1 tablespoon lime cordial

1 tablespoon elderflower syrup

Ice

Lime wedge to serve

Directions

Pour ice in a tall glass, add lime cordial, elderflower syrup and sparkling water. Stir with bar spoon and serve with lime wedge.

Sparkling Sorbet Float

Ingredients

2-3 small scoops of sorbet

½ – 1 cup sparkling fruit juice

Direction

Scoop the sorbet into a coupe, wine glass or champagne flute and top with sparkling fruit juice. Raspberry pairs well with sparkling grape juice, however, feel free to branch out and try a mango sorbet with sparkling apple cider, or a frose with sparkling white grape juice.

Espresso Fauxtini

Ingredients

2 shots (1/4 cup) strong espresso

2 tablespoons vanilla bean syrup (for my other article on how to make vanilla bean syrup!)

2 tablespoons water

1 or 2 espresso beans, to serve (optional)

Ice

Directions

Add ice, coffee, vanilla syrup and water to a drink shaker. Close tightly and shake. Strain and pour into martini glass and serve with espresso beans.

The Classics

The popularity of non-alcoholic beers and sparkling grape juices has spread in the last few years. To enjoy drinks closer to the traditional cocktails, snag a few of the non-alcoholic versions of liquors.

Gin and Tonic

Ceder’s Distilled Non-Alcoholic range comes in four subtle flavour profiles (Ceder’s Classic, Crisp, Wild and Pink Rose) that are reminiscent of its South African home and are completely alcohol free. To enjoy a Ceder’s Crisp and Tonic, you need:

Ingredients

3.5 tablespoon Ceder’s Crisp

2/3 cup tonic water

Ice

Sliver cucumber, for serving

Fresh mint leaves, for serving

Directions

Fill a highball glass with ice, add cucumber sliver, and pour Ceder’s crisp and tonic water over ice. Garnish with mint and serve.

Mojito

Stryyk has also been offering up some non-alcoholic versions of rum and vodka to round out the alcohol free bar. To whip up a Stryyk Mojito, you need:

Ingredients

3.5 tablespoon Stryyk Rum

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon sugar syrup

1 fresh lime wedge

5-6 fresh mint leaves

Soda water

Ice

Directions

Add lime wedge and mint to a tall glass, gently muddle until mint is fragrant. Fill glass with ice and add rum, lime juice, syrup and top with soda water.

The Tools

To bring any drink to life, the tools are very important to make that happen. Bar sets and tools are available at a wide variety of retailers for prices that fit every budget. They also make a great gifts for drink lovers.

Main Image Photo Credit: