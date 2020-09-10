Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 10, 2020
With the rising demand for non-alcoholic drinks, companies are taking advantage and releasing a strong line of delicious drinking alternatives. Take that combined with some great mocktail recipes and you’ve got every reason to raise a glass — or two!
Mixing up any drink requires a few things: the star of the drink, the mixer, and the right tools and mixing non-alcoholic drinks are no different. Many distilleries have started making non-alcoholic siblings to their popular liquors and they are perfect to keep that flavour profile in drinks without the buzz. Check out some recipes below that are completely non-alcoholic and can be enjoyed during any occasion.
Mocktails that Wow
A quick run to the grocery store and some creativity can provide endless options for mocktails. Sparkling water, sparkling grape juice and coffee and some great bases to make some refreshing and classy drinks.
Elderflower Lime Refresher
Ingredients
1 cup sparkling water
1 tablespoon lime cordial
1 tablespoon elderflower syrup
Ice
Lime wedge to serve
Directions
Pour ice in a tall glass, add lime cordial, elderflower syrup and sparkling water. Stir with bar spoon and serve with lime wedge.
Sparkling Sorbet Float
Ingredients
2-3 small scoops of sorbet
½ – 1 cup sparkling fruit juice
Direction
Scoop the sorbet into a coupe, wine glass or champagne flute and top with sparkling fruit juice. Raspberry pairs well with sparkling grape juice, however, feel free to branch out and try a mango sorbet with sparkling apple cider, or a frose with sparkling white grape juice.
Espresso Fauxtini
Ingredients
2 shots (1/4 cup) strong espresso
2 tablespoons vanilla bean syrup (for my other article on how to make vanilla bean syrup!)
2 tablespoons water
1 or 2 espresso beans, to serve (optional)
Ice
Directions
Add ice, coffee, vanilla syrup and water to a drink shaker. Close tightly and shake. Strain and pour into martini glass and serve with espresso beans.
The Classics
The popularity of non-alcoholic beers and sparkling grape juices has spread in the last few years. To enjoy drinks closer to the traditional cocktails, snag a few of the non-alcoholic versions of liquors.
Gin and Tonic
Ceder’s Distilled Non-Alcoholic range comes in four subtle flavour profiles (Ceder’s Classic, Crisp, Wild and Pink Rose) that are reminiscent of its South African home and are completely alcohol free. To enjoy a Ceder’s Crisp and Tonic, you need:
Ingredients
3.5 tablespoon Ceder’s Crisp
2/3 cup tonic water
Ice
Sliver cucumber, for serving
Fresh mint leaves, for serving
Directions
Fill a highball glass with ice, add cucumber sliver, and pour Ceder’s crisp and tonic water over ice. Garnish with mint and serve.
Mojito
Stryyk has also been offering up some non-alcoholic versions of rum and vodka to round out the alcohol free bar. To whip up a Stryyk Mojito, you need:
Ingredients
3.5 tablespoon Stryyk Rum
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 teaspoon sugar syrup
1 fresh lime wedge
5-6 fresh mint leaves
Soda water
Ice
Directions
Add lime wedge and mint to a tall glass, gently muddle until mint is fragrant. Fill glass with ice and add rum, lime juice, syrup and top with soda water.
The Tools
To bring any drink to life, the tools are very important to make that happen. Bar sets and tools are available at a wide variety of retailers for prices that fit every budget. They also make a great gifts for drink lovers.
Main Image Photo Credit:
