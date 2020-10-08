VP Debate Wrap Up: Kamala Harris Showed The World What We As Women Of Colour Have To Deal With Everyday

The VP debate brought to light the societal challenges that women of colour have been facing on a daily basis. To some it was surprising. But to others, namely women of colour, it was expected.

For only the fourth time in American electoral history has a woman been on the ticket for a national election. And with the American Presidential election coming up in less than a month, taking place in an unprecedented year, Kamala Harris has been definitely the one to watch at last night’s Vice President’s debate.

With only one debate allocated to the Vice Presidential contenders, the lead up to it, could be akin to a prize fight. Their value as a running mate is seen as more important now than ever. With both presidential candidates being in their mid to late 70s, (with the incumbent being diagnosed with Coronavirus just days ago), the health and the political fortitude of the Vice President is being dissected like no other past candidates have been.

Now add to the equation that one of them is a young woman of colour whose reputation of being a whip-smart prosecutor proceeds her. Harris the first Black and South Asian woman has broken barriers while at the same time has found herself under the glare of a harsher spotlight and a stronger magnifying glass.

The perils being a woman of colour in man’s world especially in politics was one of the main takeaways from last night’s debate. Harris had to be walk that fine line of not appearing to aggressive while at the same time trying not to be perceived as a push over. And she had to do it all with a smile. Because in 2020 apparently “likeability” for a woman is disturbingly still a character feature that people look for. Something that the men historically have been immune to. And they still are.

And as much as I was looking for a policy driven debate I couldn’t but help notice how the misogyny still managed to push through.

“I’m Speaking”

It barely broke the first five minutes of the debate before Harris had to stand her ground and ask not to be interrupted. Even more glaring because it was also not just five minutes ago when both candidates were briefed on the “no interruption” rule by the debate moderator Susan Page, the Washington Bureau Chief of USA Today. It wasn’t too long before she had to inject herself again even more sternly, something that wasn’t lost on all WOC viewers who tuned in.

“Don’t Make Faces”

Megyn Kelly formerly of Fox News and one of the moderators for the 2016 Presidential Debates, didn’t mince words when she decided to lend a little bit of advice, you know, from one woman to another. “Take it like a woman. Don’t make faces.” I mean…

“Thank you Mr. Vice President. Thank you Mr. Vice President. Thank you Mr. Vice President. Thank you Mr. Vice..”

One of the more glaring examples of complete disregard for the rules and common courtesy is the fact that Vice President Mike Pence decided to completely ignore the moderator’s (albeit weak) attempts at cuing him to stop talking. Even though the rules of a 2-minute time limit was one of the conditions that was mutually agree upon by both parties, it was clear that Pence brought his own rules to the debate stage.

The Smile

A calculating move and a necessary one simply because Harris needed to fight the “angry black woman” trope which would have immediately been the case has she shown any sense of anger or frustration. It wasn’t lost on any WOC who watched the debate.

Yes, it’s abundantly clear that Harris had to endure what we as women of colour have to deal with everyday, not only last night but I’m pretty sure throughout her barrier-breaking career, there is hope that this debate sheds more light on the tightrope walk that we as WOC have been obligated to perform throughout history. And we have to make sure that we don’t stop reminding society of it.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.bbc.com