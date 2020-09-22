Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books

As the weather gets crisp, oversized comfy sweaters and indoor socks calls for curling up on the couch with a good book. Pandemic or not, sitting indoors with a book is the best feeling so why not you indulge yourself in these fall books.

Home Body by Rupi Kaur



Sex and Vanity by Kevin Kwan

The author of the bestselling phenomenon Crazy Rich Asians is back with another New York Times bestseller, Sex and Vanity. This one’s funny and light and fully displays the clash of two cultures. A mixed-raced young woman Lucie, finds herself torn between two worlds, and two men. I can;t wait to see this one on the big screen soon.

Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind For Peace And Purpose Every Day by Jay Shetty

Jay Shetty, host of the #1 podcast ‘On Purpose’, shares the wisdom he learned as a practising monk into practical steps anyone can take every day to live a less anxious, more meaningful life.

Would Like to Meet by Rachel Winters

Can you fall in love like they do in the movies? That’s the tag line of this book. Evie Summers’s job to can’t convince her film agency’s biggest client, Ezra Chester, that it’s possible to meet a man in real life the way it happens on the big screen. So she reenacts iconic rom-com scenes in public. YUP. But can a workaholic who’s given up on love find a meet-cute of her very own?

Raise Yourself From Debt to Wealth: Eliminate Debt, Improve Wealth, Build Credit by Rev. Dr. K. Bill Dost

With 25 years in the finance, credit, and lending field, Bill has put together a simple action plan to help you get out of debt and increase your credit score.

Party of Two by Jasmine Guillory

Anyone who enjoys a good rom-com will tell you that Jasmine Guillory’s books are a must-read. A chance meeting with a handsome stranger turns into a whirlwind affair that gets everyone talking. This New York Times bestseller is tough to put down.

