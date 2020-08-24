Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 24, 2020
Adding darker hues into your home isn’t as daunting and overwhelming as it used to be. Strong graphic lines, matte finishes, and dainty decor have all made adding a touch of sultry darker tones in your home much easier.
When thinking dark tones, picture blacks, deep greys and luxurious jewel tones with rich materials to match. Many retailers have expanded lines to include darker tones into products that typically wouldn’t be dark and this is the opportunity to rethink decorating the whole home.
Big Impact
When you think about any room, adding a fresh coat of paint can give the space an instant makeover. With the right accents, decor and furniture, dark paints won’t shrink the space. Try using darker hues in non-traditional spaces like the bathroom or kitchen. Matte versions of paint allow for a chic addition of a dark colour while gloss allow for a little extra reflection of light.
However, you don’t have to rely on paint to have a big impact on a space. A little decor hunting can yield some fantastic and interesting finds that add a dramatic pop to a room. Reimaging the furniture you would like in the space is also a worthwhile endeavour. Instead of the traditional bark leathers, make a swap for midnight blues and deep greens in soft velvet.
Stark black and white lines are back in style in a major way. Sharp wallpapers, rugs and decor are available to bring a touch of geometric shapes to any space. Graphic lines don’t need to be contained to inside, outdoor decor has really levelled up recently and stores are offering some splashy outdoor pieces.
Dainty Dark Touches
Furniture, rugs, and wall décor aren’t the only things that can change the look of a room. Companies are adding darker versions of popular items which makes them an easy makeover tool for any space. The best part of these pieces, is while they make a big impact there is still lots of other space to add more colours or lighter hues to balance out the dark shades.
For simple touches of darker colours, decor pieces, such as vases, lanterns, or sculptures, are your best bet. Try using them alone or grouping them for bigger impact. One or a few of these items can get tucked in to every nook and cranny of a space, which gives you the chance to sprinkle this hot décor trend all over.
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces.
