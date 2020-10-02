4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020
Culture & Lifestyle Oct 02, 2020
October is ripe with some slick tech gadgets hitting the stores! Check them all out here!
Price: $129.99
Features: This device offers some upgrades in the smart home experience. From better sound to better capabilities of responding to questions and demands, this device has it all. It also has additional privacy features to ensure safety and security.
Price: $529
Features: The latest Apple Watch has two new features that are particularly impressive. It has blood oxygen level monitoring that takes readings whenever users would like or intermittently throughout the day. It also has ECG reading very similar to an actual electrocardiogram. It also has all of the features of the previous version and the cellular option as well as sleep tacking, water resistance and an approximately 1 day long battery life.
Price: $299.95
Features: This is the latest mid-range tracker from the company, and it offers a great range of features like a 6 day battery life, cardio fitness statistics, heart rate tracking, oxygen monitoring and even menstrual health tracking. It is also swim-proof and has cool smart watch features like music control, always on display, payments and a find my phone app.
Price: $949.99
Features: This phone has a 6.5” screen with Infinity-O display. Camera capabilities include triple rear cameras and a 32MP front camera with cool features like Night Mode. It also has a 4500mAh battery for comfortable all day use.
Main image photo credit: www.apple.com.
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah Dharmoo
