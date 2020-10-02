Culture & Lifestyle / 4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020

4 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need In October 2020

Culture & Lifestyle Oct 02, 2020

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

TAGS

, , , , , ,

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

Author

Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...

COMMENTS

Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House

Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues

Dark Is Beautiful: 9 Ways To Vibe Up Your Space With Darker Hues

I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here's Why I'm Glad I Did It

I Did A Quarantine Juice Cleanse — Here's Why I'm Glad I Did It

4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home

4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home

Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love

Finding Love The Second Time Around: Why It's Hard For Older Desi Divorced Women To Find Love

You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School

You Need These 4 Hot September Tech Gadgets For Back To School

Why Aren't Indian Students Learning About Sex In School?

Why Aren't Indian Students Learning About Sex In School?

Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market

Create These Fab 5 Mocktail Recipes With The Latest Non-Alcoholic Drinks On The Market

Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India

Luxury Indian Handbag Maker Aranyani, Focuses On Funding Education For Children In India

Toronto's Naan & Chai Gives Pakistani Cuisine A Delectable Twist

Toronto's Naan & Chai Gives Pakistani Cuisine A Delectable Twist

Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books

Turn The Page With These 6 Must-Read Fall Books

London's Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair

London's Cinnamon Kitchen City Gives The Palate A Grand Affair

Artisanal Special: Vibe Up Your Place With These Gorgeous Handicrafts From 9 Regions Of India

Artisanal Special: Vibe Up Your Place With These Gorgeous Handicrafts From 9 Regions Of India

Check Out The 6 South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020

Check Out The 6 South Asians Who Made TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020

Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces

Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces

Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way

Tips On How To Wallpaper Your Space The Right Way

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Newsletter Sign Up

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!

uncensored Logo

MONTHLY REAL TALK SHOW

AIRING

EVERY MON: 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST
EVERY TUES: 2 AM GMT / 8:30 PM IST

LISTEN HERE

Recent Shows

openchest Logo

Monthly Celebrity Talk Show

Airing

Every Tues: 6 pm PST / 9 pm EST
Every Wed: 2 pm GMT / 6:30 pm IST

Listen Here

Recent Shows