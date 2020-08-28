4 Fool-Proof Ways To Grow Your Herbs At Home
Culture & Lifestyle Aug 28, 2020
Growing herbs and fresh veggies at home are a great home project for anyone. Round up some soil and seeds and get ready for fresh produce at anytime with these 4 fool-proof ways to grow your herbs at home.
Step 1: Figure Out Lighting
Figure out the lighting situation. Depending on what you want to grow you’ll need to know how much sunlight is available. If you live in a condo, with limited space to a garden plot or would like to being outdoor potted plants in, look at the windows available. Will you get morning or afternoon light? Is there anything outside that would be blocking sunlight from coming in? Do you have sufficient space to place the plants to get the light? Once you have that figured out, it’s on to step two. However, if sunlight is sparse, never fear, just grab an indoor growing light which is a great supplement to sunlight. With the use of a grow light you can place the plant anywhere inside.
Step 2: Plant Away
Once you know what sunlight is available, you’re ready to plant. When you’re selecting plants pay attention to how large some of the plants get, you may end up with a lot of herbs but you can always dry them for future use. If you are going to plant and herbs or sprouts together be mindful of the growing sizes and amount of sunlight needed. Try and group like plants together, just leave enough space between so they aren’t competing.
What you’ll need:
A plant pot (or sprouting tray with lid if growing sprouts)
Soil
Seeds
Newspaper or a garbage bag
Mini shovel or gloves (if you don’t want to get dirty)
Water
To prep for planting:
Fill a spray bottle with room temperature water and spread newspaper or garbage bag where you will do the planting.
Next fill the plant pot three quarters of the way full with soil. If you are planting herbs or veggies, read the package for how far apart to plant them and poke little holes where the seeds will grow. Next, place a seed or 2 in each hole. Top the plant pot off with soil and spritz is its water until the soil is damp and compact. Place in the sun and water as required.
To grow sprouts, use a shallow plant tray and fill with soil leaving approximately half an inch on top. Sprinkle the sprout seeds on top and spritz with water until seeds are settled and soil is moist. Cover using clear lid and place in the sunny area.
Mess-free Herb Plants
If Planting is not your thing, at the start of the season (late spring) many retailers sell herb or veggie planters (single or grouped) which are perfect to bring home and start enjoying immediately. Just keep them watered and in a sunny area.
If you’d like to try and go for some soil-free, you can regrow food from scraps. Green onions are an easy start, trim about 1 inch from the roots on the white end. In a small dish, brace the green onions around the side and full with a little water so the roots are covered and place in a sunny spot. If you need help keeping the green onions standing, ball up a little paper towel and place in the container to help.
Step 3: Keep Them Moist
Once planted, keep an eye on the soil and add water as needed. Carefully read the packages to make sure you’re watering on time. To help keep you on track, you can snag a couple water globes. Fill with water and carefully stick into the soil close to the plant.
Step 4: Work It Into Your Decor
Planters galore are available at retailers everything. There are lots of choices that can easily be worked into any decor and colour scheme. Just ensure you get a large enough size that the plant pot can snugly sit in.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.crateandbarrel.ca, www.amazon.com, Unsplash.com (hand holding bouquet), Pexels.com (hand holding one plant)
Geeta Wahab
Author
Cultivating a life she loves, Geeta (@geets.suites) is chasing all her passions, including her love for home décor. As a brand new home owner, her current journey has launched her further into that world - check out her Instagram @geets.suites for tidbits of her story and other decorating pieces. A...
