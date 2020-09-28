India has massive regional handicrafts and textile companies, but what they need now, more than ever is the support to stay afloat. We conclude our 2-part special on India’s handicraft space by looking at how we can support local artisans and hand weavers — by buying their products. Here’s a list of online stores that showcase handicraft products by rural India.

Back in the day artists and craftsmen had to organize exhibitions to sell their products. Then there were websites, and today, we have social media that can connect you to the vendor from anywhere around the world. Several NGOs, stores, and businesses have also extended their support to these local artists by selling their products in their showroom.

How can you help? Well, shop local! This way you can give your house a makeover and at the same time, support regional handicrafts. In fact, these businesses need help and support now more than ever due to the pandemic. Here’s a list of stores you can check to buy handicraft articles online. Read on…

1. ITokri

The easiest way to support artists from rural India is by buying their products from iTokri. From block print suit sets and bedsheets to Patua, Bhil, and Patachitra paintings, you will find all this and more at their site. The export the products to any part of the world. We especially like the wooden spoons with intricate work, brass door handles, trays breadboards, and plates. They also have an exclusive line of conditioning, lotions, and shampoos which are all organic and natural.

2. Jaypore

Started by Shilpa Sharma, this site screams handicrafts of India. It is one of the largest curated platforms for handpicked handicraft items from regional parts of the country. Classy, elegant, and cute- the home decor items are unique and one-of-a-kind. We especially like the vintage category that has copper and brass items. We are also a huge fan of the silver and oxidized jewellery which are all crafted uniquely and mostly from Rajasthan and Gujarat. We are sure you’ll get reminded of your grandmother just by scrolling through the site.

3. Hands of India

Based out of Uttar Pradesh, Hands Of India is an organization that believes in supporting the massive textile and handweaving industry of India. They use minimal machinery in production and give the artisans their due credit. From jackets, kurtas, salwars to pants, they have everything and we are talking kalamkari, chikankari, bandhani, tie, and dye, etc. While one might think all the clothes are all too traditional, they also have excellent western outfits such as dresses, stoles, tunics, skirts, trousers, and jackets.

4. Kashmir Box

The founder of Kashmir Box, Muheet said to Sheroes, “KashmirBox is the creation of thoughtful young minds that went online to promote the heritage of Kashmir. Affected by the plight of Kashmiri artisans, the founders vowed to make a difference to the lives of thousands of craftspeople and create a global marketplace for them. The idea was to bring the world to their doorstep! Gradually, the idea grew and took the beautiful form of KashmirBox, taking Kashmir to the world.” From spices, textiles, Kashmiri embroidery, and home décor products – they have a lot from Kashmir.

5. Brass Tacks

Think handicraft, think Brass Tacks. With physical stores in Chennai and Bangalore, the brand majorly focusses on regional textiles from South India. The core idea of the brand is zero carbon textiles with minimal designs, and they are all for sustainability. Designer Anaka Narayanan started the store out of her search for quality, hand-woven textiles. The looks are simple but it is the fit, tailoring, and the creativity behind every piece that makes it unique.

6. Giskaa

Environmental-friendly, natural, the items you find on this site are all made with the blood and sweat of several artistes based in some of the most rural parts of the North-East part of the country. From textiles, home decor items, to even some food items you can get some very exclusive articles from this site. We were intrigued to buy a few of their Dalle Chilli which is supposed to be ultra spicy. There are also several bamboo products such as bags and wallets. For some unique crockery, check out their black pottery category that has bowls, mugs, pans, etc. The North-Eastern part of India is super popular for the pickles- Giskaa has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

7. Okhai

If you are looking for exquisite mirror and embroidery work, patchwork, paintings, traditional attire for women and men’s this site has this and much more. According to a report on Sheroes, “Okhai has been identified as a promising means of generating livelihood for hundreds of rural artisans, and has made a significant contribution to the lives of the women artisans working with it, helping improve their economic as well as social status.”

