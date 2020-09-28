Artisanal Special: Check Out These 6 Online Stores That Have The Coolest Indian Handicraft Pieces
Culture & Lifestyle Sep 28, 2020
India has massive regional handicrafts and textile companies, but what they need now, more than ever is the support to stay afloat. We conclude our 2-part special on India’s handicraft space by looking at how we can support local artisans and hand weavers — by buying their products. Here’s a list of online stores that showcase handicraft products by rural India.
*Check our story on cool handicrafts from 9 different regions of India here!*
Back in the day artists and craftsmen had to organize exhibitions to sell their products. Then there were websites, and today, we have social media that can connect you to the vendor from anywhere around the world. Several NGOs, stores, and businesses have also extended their support to these local artists by selling their products in their showroom.
How can you help? Well, shop local! This way you can give your house a makeover and at the same time, support regional handicrafts. In fact, these businesses need help and support now more than ever due to the pandemic. Here’s a list of stores you can check to buy handicraft articles online. Read on…
1. ITokri
View this post on Instagram
Sukirti Handmade Notecards, Photo Albums, Notebooks, Paper Bins & Jewelry Boxes Price starting from – 130 INR just swipe up the link in stories or check new collection link in bio to shop. 🛍 Shop – www.itokri.com Contact/whatsapp +91 7869957722 Worldwide shipping Available🌏 #handmadewithlove #handmadeisbetter #handmadegifts #handmadelove #handmadeshop #handmadebyme #handmadegift #handmadeart #artist #artwork #artoftheday #artistic #artsy #artistsofinstagram #artlife #artlovers #artstagram #artista #artisan #artphotography #Artstudio
The easiest way to support artists from rural India is by buying their products from iTokri. From block print suit sets and bedsheets to Patua, Bhil, and Patachitra paintings, you will find all this and more at their site. The export the products to any part of the world. We especially like the wooden spoons with intricate work, brass door handles, trays breadboards, and plates. They also have an exclusive line of conditioning, lotions, and shampoos which are all organic and natural.
2. Jaypore
View this post on Instagram
Carved into Rajasthan’s many picturesque colossal forts is the rich history, numerous years of toil and the hard-earned skill of the artisans from the land of the Kings. The incredible patterns that are the handiwork of the artisans, is a sight for sore eyes, and flocks tourists from across oceans to marvel at its beauty & little intricacies. One such place in Jaipur is ‘Khazane Walo Ka Rasta’ which is famous for being one of the main centres for stone carving and inlay work. Rocks of all types are collected from the oldest range in the city, Aravalis and used to carve deities, goddesses, jewelry, bowls and other swoon-worthy ornaments that are conversation-starters in their own right. Although started by Rajput rulers who invited artisans from different parts of India to decorate the many temples, and forts with their work, gemstone-carving is still a craft admired in India and throughout the world. So why the sudden interest in gemstone-carving, you ask? We have something exciting for you, stay tuned! PC1 & 2: DSource.in PC3, 4: Cooksongold.com PC5: nytimes.com PC6 & 7: Pikist . . . . . . . #creativedignity #CD #creativedignitycampaigns #ficci_india #jaypore #jayporefinds #artisanalfinds #makeinindia #supportlocal #handcrafted #madeinindia #shoplocal #atmanirbhar #artisandirect #handmadeinindia #handforhandmade #rajasthan #jayporediscovers #jayporestyle #traditionstransformed #gemstone #gemstonecarving
Started by Shilpa Sharma, this site screams handicrafts of India. It is one of the largest curated platforms for handpicked handicraft items from regional parts of the country. Classy, elegant, and cute- the home decor items are unique and one-of-a-kind. We especially like the vintage category that has copper and brass items. We are also a huge fan of the silver and oxidized jewellery which are all crafted uniquely and mostly from Rajasthan and Gujarat. We are sure you’ll get reminded of your grandmother just by scrolling through the site.
3. Hands of India
View this post on Instagram
Perfect for a brunch or summer evening soirees, these handwoven dresses with delicate aari hand-embroidery is your perfect dressing-up option without trying too hard. Feminine and delicate, just like a fragrant, cool breeze. Wear one and get enveloped in handmade perfection. #handcrafted #handmadeclothing #ethicalfashion #ethicalclothing #indowestern #desi #dressoftheday #ootd #cottondress #summerfashion #cottoniscool #handwoven #handwoventextiles #handembroidery @handsofindia Check out New Arrivals on our website!!!
Based out of Uttar Pradesh, Hands Of India is an organization that believes in supporting the massive textile and handweaving industry of India. They use minimal machinery in production and give the artisans their due credit. From jackets, kurtas, salwars to pants, they have everything and we are talking kalamkari, chikankari, bandhani, tie, and dye, etc. While one might think all the clothes are all too traditional, they also have excellent western outfits such as dresses, stoles, tunics, skirts, trousers, and jackets.
4. Kashmir Box
View this post on Instagram
A snow-white Silk Waistcoat is passionately embroidered with Aari florets and graceful vines for the most elegant summer look. Set your look crowd apart with this Waistcoat. Feel luxurious and gorgeous in it. #womenswear #ethnicwear #traditionalwear #handicrafts #handcrafted #aariembroidery #silk #waistcoats #kashmiriembroidery #kashmirilifestyle #kashmiriproducts #kashmirboxofficial
The founder of Kashmir Box, Muheet said to Sheroes, “KashmirBox is the creation of thoughtful young minds that went online to promote the heritage of Kashmir. Affected by the plight of Kashmiri artisans, the founders vowed to make a difference to the lives of thousands of craftspeople and create a global marketplace for them. The idea was to bring the world to their doorstep! Gradually, the idea grew and took the beautiful form of KashmirBox, taking Kashmir to the world.” From spices, textiles, Kashmiri embroidery, and home décor products – they have a lot from Kashmir.
5. Brass Tacks
Think handicraft, think Brass Tacks. With physical stores in Chennai and Bangalore, the brand majorly focusses on regional textiles from South India. The core idea of the brand is zero carbon textiles with minimal designs, and they are all for sustainability. Designer Anaka Narayanan started the store out of her search for quality, hand-woven textiles. The looks are simple but it is the fit, tailoring, and the creativity behind every piece that makes it unique.
6. Giskaa
Make this chic clutch bag an addition to your everyday look! Buy now @ www.giskaa.com/handmade-water-hyacinth-clutch-purple-design
Posted by Giskaa on Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Environmental-friendly, natural, the items you find on this site are all made with the blood and sweat of several artistes based in some of the most rural parts of the North-East part of the country. From textiles, home decor items, to even some food items you can get some very exclusive articles from this site. We were intrigued to buy a few of their Dalle Chilli which is supposed to be ultra spicy. There are also several bamboo products such as bags and wallets. For some unique crockery, check out their black pottery category that has bowls, mugs, pans, etc. The North-Eastern part of India is super popular for the pickles- Giskaa has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.
7. Okhai
View this post on Instagram
Bagru Hand block-printing from Jaipur, Rajasthan ✨ Sitting 30 miles outside of Jaipur’s pink city, Bagru is well known in Rajasthan for its exquisite block-printed textiles, a craft that’s been passed down from generation to generation since the Mughal Empire. Bagru is a small town known for natural dyes and hand block printing in Rajasthan. For over 200 years artisans of the Chippa community have practiced hand block printing in this region. Shri Ballabh Kothiwal was born in Bagru on 6 November 1967. He started practicing Hand Block Printing from the age of 16 with the help of his parents, National Award winner Lt. Shri Ramswaroop Kothiwal and Smt. Bhawari Devi. He received a National Award in 2003 which helped him exhibit his work in famous fairs such as Surajkund and Delhi Haat. Now, he is growing his work with the help of his family and continuing the tradition further. // Visit our website to explore a beautiful range of Bagru Hand block-printed stoles, sarees & linens straight from the artisan's family🌷 . . #artisansofindia #vocalforlocal #craftsofindia #sustainabledesign #weaversofinstagram #handmadeinindia #madeinindia #handmadewithlove #indiancraftsmanship #supportlocalartisans #creativedignity #artisandirect #artisanal #artisanalproducts #indiancrafts #indiancraftsmanship #creativedignity #rajasthancrafts #Rajasthan #bagruprints #bagruprinting #blockprinting #vocalforlocalindia #jaipurcrafts #blockprintingjaipur #bagrutextiles #bagrudupattas
If you are looking for exquisite mirror and embroidery work, patchwork, paintings, traditional attire for women and men’s this site has this and much more. According to a report on Sheroes, “Okhai has been identified as a promising means of generating livelihood for hundreds of rural artisans, and has made a significant contribution to the lives of the women artisans working with it, helping improve their economic as well as social status.”
Main Image Photo Credit: ITokri, Kashmir Box, Jaypore, Brass Tacks
Mrinalini Sundar
Author
Mrinalini Sundar (new_girl_in_to) has worked with various Indian national, international publications including Times Of India and is currently based out of Toronto. She's constantly in search of high adventure, exotic food, and new experiences. She is the happiest amidst mountains, with no wi-fi.
COMMENTS
