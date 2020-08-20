Kricket In London Reimagines The Classic British Curry House

In house dining has now been reopened in the UK and that means we are able to visit some fantastic restaurants. Kricket is the next one on the list.

Kricket was founded by two friends Will Bowlby and Rik Campbell. Post-university Campbell was offered a job for the world renowned Deloitte Bank and pursued this career for three years whist also gaining an accountancy qualification before he decided he had another dream he wanted to follow. That was the hospitality sector, so he teamed up with a talented chef and friend Bowlby in 2014 and by 2015 they had a shipping container in Pop Brixton and Kricket was born.

What started as a company serving small plates and cocktails has now turned into Indian inspired cooking with three restaurants in and around London. This was all before the pair even hit the big 30.

Bowlby has also been interested in the history of food and whilst he may not be the only caucasian chef to make Indian food, he is most definitely one of the most daring, finding a place between fine dining and a traditional British curry house.

In 2012 Bowlby worked in Mumbai’s Khyber restaurant training under some of the top Indian chef’s in India itself. And then back in the UK he worked fro Rowley Leigh’s restaurant Le Café Anglais and for Chef Vivek Singh.

The site that I visited was the Television centre in White City and this was before the lockdown during the lunchtime hours. It is in the area of the former BBC television centre yet has its own unique aura about it.

At lunch time the restaurant is full of city workers who have offices in the area and are out for lunch or wining and dining potential clients. The hustle and bustle of the restaurant gives you an amazing feeling as it is very open concept but yet very cosy.

There is a counter dining station which means you can actually eat whilst watching the Chef’s hard at work preparing your meal, which I personally feel is always a nice way to dine.

There is an outside terrace area which is beautiful in the summer to be able to watch the passers by whilst you indulge in your meal. When you walk in you will also be greeted by a phenomenal bar that stands as piece in itself, inviting you to have a cheeky cocktail.

The menu at each restaurant is different at at Kricket White City the menu is larger than the other restaurants, however it is still just as mouth watering and is always being talked about in the press for having some of the best food in London.

There are so many different twists to bhel puri and at Kricket they have decided to add my favourite mango. This meant that I had to try this to taste how this would differ from the normal bhel puri you would find anywhere else. With the combination of the yogurt, bhel and tamrind it would have been very substandard however with this slight twist of adding mango it changed the whole tasting experience and I am glad I decided to give it a go.

The Keralan fried chicken with pickled mooli and curry leaf mayonnaise is something that has been talked about many times and so I had to try it whilst I was here. The chicken is so tender and succulent it melts in your mouth and the mayonnaise is out of this world, it is not something you would usually get in a traditional curry house, yet it still combines though amazing Indian flavours with a less traditional fried chicken.

You may remember from past restaurant reviews I love paneer and will not give up an opportunity to eat paneer If it is on the menu. With that in mind people have raved on about Kricket’s Butternut Squash, makhani sauce, fresh paneer, hazelnuts and puffed wild rice. I cannot event put into words how delicious this dish was. It super exceeded my expectations as I couldn’t understand how butternut squash and paneer makhani could be made into a combination. I would suggest ordering some butter kulcha on the side as the sauce is phenomenal and you will need that to lick it all off. I can guarantee the plate will look so clean when you are finished it won’t look like it’s been used.

The best thing about Kricket is that they have been very experimental with their cuisine and not just stuck to the traditional Indian curry house menu. For example Bowlby decided to introduce Pig’s head vindaloo to his Brixton menu but also not just throw away all the cuts that were not needed. The bones from the lamb dish at the Soho branch is used for the soup at the Brixton branch which is an incredible way to work.

For anyone visiting London I would highly recommend trying out Kricket as it will leave you wonderfully stunned.