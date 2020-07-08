July 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle Jul 08, 2020
Check out these three July 2020 hot tech gadgets hitting the stores this month!
Senheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
Price: $399.95 CAD
Features: These wireless earbuds have a sleek stainless steel design and come equipped with incredible sound capabilities such as built in equalizers and noise cancellation. The earbuds also have touch pads for music control and can be used with both Google and Siri voice assistants. Battery wise, the earbuds will last 28 hours on a single charge.
Price: $429.99 CAD
Features: The latest tablet from Samsung is slim and has a 10.4” screen and stylus pen! The battery size is 7040mAh to accommodate 10-13 hours of usage. The tablet also has 4GB RAM and storage options of either 64-128 GB with an extra 1TB microSD. The tablet also has a 8MP rear camera for any impromptu photo or recording needs you might have.
Price: $1429 CAD
Features: The company’s latest gaming laptop comes in a 15” or 17” size and is sleeker and thinner than previous models. Many of the other features are also like previous models. For maximum gaming enjoyment, the keyboard has different modes like the game or performance mode.
Main Image Photo Credit: Laptop Mag
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
