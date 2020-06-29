Easy Breezy Summer Cocktail Recipes To Try At Home
Cheers to some cool summer cocktail recipes a perfect way to kick off the first long weekend of the summer and beyond!
Summer’s here and while patios are opening up, many still prefer to social distance and safely sit at home while sipping away on a drink. Sitting at home doesn’t mean you got to give up on your favourite cocktail. With a few easy steps, you can concoct delicious recipes right at home. From a fruity sangria to a trending banana bread martini, these easy DIY recipes will have you enjoying summer right in your backyard.
Banana Bread Espresso Martini
Taking inspiration from the pandemic’s Banana Bread trend, this delicious Banana Bread Espresso Martini is my favourite recipe.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz banana-infused, Georgian Bay Vodka
1.5 oz espresso, 0.5 oz Kahlua
0.25 oz simple syrup
2 dashes chocolate bitters
Directions:
Start by slicing up a banana, add Georgian Bay Vodka and bananas into a mason jar and cover it for at least two days. Then, strain and remove bananas from vodka. Add all ingredients to shaker tin with ice and shake for 20 seconds. Strain and then garnish with cinnamon and enjoy!
Mocktail alternative: You can still enjoy the banana bread espresso drink, Simply follows the steps as above and skip the vodka. It’s one refreshing espresso drink!
Strawberry Watermelon Cosmo
This is an interesting twist on the classic cosmo, adding Georgian Bay’s Strawberry Smashed Soda.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Georgian Bay Vodka,
1 can Georgian Bay Strawberry Smashed Soda,
1 oz Cranberry juice
0.5 oz Lime juice
0.5 oz Triple Sec
2 dashes Grapefruit bitters
a handful of watermelon chunks
Directions:
Add all ingredients except for Strawberry Smashed Soda into the shaker with ice and gently shake for 10-15 seconds. Then strain over ice, and top with Smashed Soda. Garnish with a slice of watermelon and enjoy this delicious cocktail!
Mocktail alternative: Add all ingredients, without the vodka and vodka soda, into the shaker with ice and gently shake for 10-15 seconds. Then strain over ice, and garnish with a slice of watermelon and enjoy this delicious cocktail!
New York Sour
I never tried mixing whiskey and wine before, and now I’m glad I did. This wine-spiked whiskey sour is fairly easy to make.
Ingredients:
2 oz rye or bourbon whiskey
1 oz fresh lemon juice
1 oz simple syrup and 1.5 ox red wine.
Directions:
Mix all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice for about 30 seconds. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Then gently pour 1.5 oz of Jackson-Triggs Grand Reserve Red Meritage (a fruity red wine) over the back of a spoon, which makes it possible for the wine to float on top of the glass.
Mocktail alternative: Use flavored tea as your mocktail base. Pour lemon juice, vanilla extract, maple syrup and add in the flavored tea into a cocktail shaker. Instead of red wine, swap with pomegranate juice and enjoy!
The Classic Caesar
Who can resist the almighty Caesar?
Ingredients:
1 oz vodka
4 oz Walter Craft Caesar Mix – Classic Spice
A squeeze of fresh lime juice
Freshly grated horseradish
Cracked black pepper
For the Rim: Lime juice, Walter Craft Caesar Rim
Garnish: Fresh celery, lime wheel
Directions:
Start by rolling the rim on the lime wheel and dip into the Walter Craft Caesar Rim filled cup. For me, a caesar isn’t complete without the rim and it’s easy to recreate at home with the readymade caesar rim. Then add all the ingredients into the rimmed glass with ice and stir gently. To finish, garnish with celery and you’re all set. This is a perfect Canada Day drink.
Mocktail alternative: You can easily recreate the recipe above and simply avoid the vodka. It still tastes delicious!
The Holly / Black Basil
I love trying new flavours and Hounds Black Vodka has a distinct flavor that kicks it up a notch. This one is a fairly simple recipe and totally doable at home.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Hounds Black Vodka
1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
1.5 oz Simple Syrup
4 leaves fresh basil
6 slices cucumber
Directions:
Simply combine all ingredients into a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain over fresh ice into a Collins glass. Garnish with a basil leaf and enjoy!
Mocktail alternative: This is a great option for a a basil lime smash mocktail, using fresh lime juice and cucumber. You can throw in grapes and sparkling water for an added twist.
Red Wine Sangria
Having never made one at home before, I gave this a try. It was perfectly easy and serves a bunch of people. Two really great options for red wines: Modus is a super Tuscan, produced by Ruffino, one of the world’s most recognized Tuscan wine producers. This wine is a blend of Sangiovese, Merlot and Cabernet grapes for a smooth, silky and structured wine. It pairs really well with a meal, and in a sangria recipe.
Ingredients:
1 bottles Modus
2 cups sparkling water
2 cups cranberry juice
3 oranges
2 cups of raspberries or strawberries
Directions: Mix them all together in punch bowl and add some ice and you’re all set!
Mocktail alternative: Add apples, oranges, lemon and lime to the bowl. Add grape juice, apple juice, orange juice, and mix altogether. Add sparkling water and you’re ready to serve a delicious mocktail sangria.
Papaya Paloma
For a lighter, healthier spin on cocktails, try a Kombucha cocktail. RISE Kombucha introduced their new 1g Collection, a line of kombucha with only 1 gram of sugar.
Ingredients:
1 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila
¾ oz Natural Agave Syrup (or honey)
1 oz Fresh Pressed Grapefruit Juice
5 oz RISE 1g Mango
Papaya Kombucha.
Directions: In a shaker, combine first three ingredients and add ice. Shake until properly chilled and diluted – for about 15 seconds. Strain into a highball glass over fresh ice. Top with 5 oz of RISE 1g Mango & Papaya Kombucha. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge and enjoy!
Mocktail alternative: Add fresh pressed lemon juice instead of tequila and drink up!
Speyside Punch
Glenfiddich single malt Scotch whisky has such a harmonized and balanced taste. Here’s a punch recipe created by Denis Pankratov, Glenfiddich Ambassador Russia.
Ingredients:
1.5oz of Glenfiddich 14 Year Old
0.5 oz Organic extract of white elderflowers
Sliced green apple
Fresh cucumber
1.5 oz sparkling water
Mix and serve in a punch bowl.
Mocktail alternative: Serve with a freshly squeezed lemon juice for a mocktail twist.
Whiskey Old Fashioned
How about an old fashioned with Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky?
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon sugar
4 dashes Angostura Bitters
1.5oz of Rampur whiskey
1 orange
Directions: Add your sugar with 4 dashes of Angostura Bitters and a splash of hot water to the glass. Stir the mix until you have dissolved all of the sugar. Add ice cubes and Rampur whisky and stir. Cut a piece of orange peel into the drink, stir and serve.
