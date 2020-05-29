Staying Indoors? Boost Your Body With These 5 Vitamin Gummies

As the pandemic takes over how we function in society, many are concerned about their health as we are encouraged to stay indoors for everyone’s safety. This means that we are lacking essential vitamins and nutrients in our immune system for our overall health.

Young and old alike are certainly worried about not getting the required vitamins — vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc. According to Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, “Adequate amounts of minerals and vitamins provided by a healthy diet helps to ensure sufficient numbers of immune cells and antibodies, which are important as the body mounts a response to infections.”

Boosting the immune system with supplements is key to staying healthy and fighting off infections. According to Health Europa: “The problem is that people simply aren’t eating enough of these nutrients. This could destroy your resistance to infections. Consequently, we will see an increase in disease and all of the extra burdens that go along with that increase.”

There’s been a trend in vitamin gummies over the last few months as many are adding a daily intake of sufficient vitamins to their diet. We have rounded up a list of vitamins that you could try out.

Centrum

The Centrum MultiGummies Women is a complete multivitamin that is specially formulated for the nutritional needs of women and is in a gummy format which is easy to take while on-the-go. This multivitamin is formulated with calcium and 1,000 IU of vitamin D. It helps to support the immune system, maintain healthy skin, metabolize carbohydrates, fats and proteins. It’s available in cherry, berry, and orange flavours and is gluten-free!

Nature’s Bounty

Nature’s Bounty also has an assortment of gummies to suit your needs: Vitamin C, Vitamin B-12, Melatonin and Hair, Skin & Nails. They also have Biotin supplements. A member of the b-family of vitamins, biotin is a water-soluble vitamin found in oatmeal, vegetables and soy. Their 10,000 mcg formula promotes hair growth along with healthier nails and skin.

Jamieson

Jamieson‘s extra strength probiotic gummies with prebiotics supports the maintenance of digestive health and provides 5 billion active cells per gummy.

Nature’s Way

Nature’s Way Sambucus Gummies is a great tasting natural remedy for children and adults. It contains standardized, Bio-Certified black elderberry extract and natural flavour in gummy form. Nature’s Way Bio-Certified Sambucus is the superior black elderberry extract.

Sundown Naturals

Sundown Naturals Adult Multivitamin gummies helps maintain bones and immune function. They come in grape, orange and cherry flavors and are non-gmo, gluten-free and dairy-free.

Main Image Photo Credit: Alex Kondratiev/ Unsplash