May 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Being at home doesn’t mean you need to social distance from the latest gizmos. Check out our list of May 2020 hot tech gadgets that are fit for some upgrade action!

MacBook Air 2020

Price: $1299-$1699 USD

Features: The latest from Apple is this ultra thin 1.61cm, 13.3” screen MacBook. It has TouchID for added security and a battery life that will last 12 hours. It can also offer 4-6K resolution and still includes a headphone jack. The laptop also has 8-16GB RAM or 256GB-512GB of storage, plus an additional 1-2TB via SSD.

Samsung Galaxy A51

Price: 479.99 USD

Features: The latest Samsung smartphone is 6.5” and has HD resolution with Super AMOLED. The phone includes 48MP+12MP+5MP+5MP multiple rear cameras. It also includes a 32MP front camera. The phone’s memory capabilities include 4GB RAM plus 48GB storage with an additional 512GB is microSD. Users can expect the phone to last up to 85 hours when listening to music and 15-16 hours when using the internet or 19 hours when watching videos.

Sony WF-XB700

Price: $179.99 USD

Features: These are the latest wireless, ergonomically designed headphones released from Sony. They include extra bass capabilities to further enjoy that aspect of music. They also have a 9 hour battery life, hands free calling and voice assistant.

Huami Amazfit X

Price: $149-$329USD

Specs: This smartwatch is one of Xiaomi’s spin off brands. It has a 2.07” AMOLED screen and offers step counting, sleep tracking through all stages of sleep, heart rate and stress monitoring, as well as the monitoring of blood oxygen levels. Creators have promised it can last up to 7 days and it is also water resistant.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.otukart.com, www.sony.com, www.samsung.com, www.wearable.com