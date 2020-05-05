May 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
Culture & Lifestyle May 05, 2020
Being at home doesn’t mean you need to social distance from the latest gizmos. Check out our list of May 2020 hot tech gadgets that are fit for some upgrade action!
Price: $1299-$1699 USD
Features: The latest from Apple is this ultra thin 1.61cm, 13.3” screen MacBook. It has TouchID for added security and a battery life that will last 12 hours. It can also offer 4-6K resolution and still includes a headphone jack. The laptop also has 8-16GB RAM or 256GB-512GB of storage, plus an additional 1-2TB via SSD.
Price: 479.99 USD
Features: The latest Samsung smartphone is 6.5” and has HD resolution with Super AMOLED. The phone includes 48MP+12MP+5MP+5MP multiple rear cameras. It also includes a 32MP front camera. The phone’s memory capabilities include 4GB RAM plus 48GB storage with an additional 512GB is microSD. Users can expect the phone to last up to 85 hours when listening to music and 15-16 hours when using the internet or 19 hours when watching videos.
Price: $179.99 USD
Features: These are the latest wireless, ergonomically designed headphones released from Sony. They include extra bass capabilities to further enjoy that aspect of music. They also have a 9 hour battery life, hands free calling and voice assistant.
Price: $149-$329USD
Specs: This smartwatch is one of Xiaomi’s spin off brands. It has a 2.07” AMOLED screen and offers step counting, sleep tracking through all stages of sleep, heart rate and stress monitoring, as well as the monitoring of blood oxygen levels. Creators have promised it can last up to 7 days and it is also water resistant.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.otukart.com, www.sony.com, www.samsung.com, www.wearable.com
Maresah Dharmoo
Author
Maresah (@sah_mare) our guest tech expert is a University of Toronto graduate with a double major in Political Science and English. She has an ever-present passion for journalism and she loves staying updated on all things tech. Maresah also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing. Check her...
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
COVID-19: Are We The Virus? The (Much) Cleaner Earth Breathes In New Life Thanks To The Global Lockdown
