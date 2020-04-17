COVID-19: These South Asian Healthcare Workers Are Making A Difference On The Frontlines
Culture & Lifestyle Apr 17, 2020
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to paralyze the world as countries all around the world implement lockdown and stay-at-home policies. The health care workers, nurses, and doctors have been the heroes at the forefront in the war against the spread of COVID-19. Check out just some (of so many) South Asian healthcare workers making a difference on the frontlines.
During this time, numerous South Asian doctors, healthcare workers, and nurses have also become prominent figures in social media and news channels where they have been playing a fundamental role in educating the public, answering questions, and speaking about health care policies. Please note, although we are highlighting the South Asian community which is contributing to this ongoing crisis, we are thankful for all healthcare workers, medical doctors, nurses, and staff who are working tirelessly all around the world regardless of their race, ethnicity, class, caste, and religion fighting to the save the lives of millions who are affected worldwide. We thought it was time to highlight some of them here:
Dr. Manoj K. Dalmia has a specialty in anesthesiology and paediatric anesthesiology has been an essential and comforting voice during the chaos of the coronavirus epidemic. On March 16th, Dalmia created an account dedicated to dismantling the fake accounts in the social media about the epidemic. He is also based in New York, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. At a time when news accounts are often giving sensationalized accounts of the events that are taking place at this time. His Facebook posts that are like journal entries paint a realistic picture of what is taking place in New York. You can check out his Facebook account here.
Dr. Amrita Kundra is a board-certified anesthesiologist from Buffalo New York who has been active on Instagram. Her posts are inspirational and informal at the same time. Her posts speak about hardline issues that are being currently debated in news channels, including coronavirus testing and the splitting of ventilators.
Dr. Elizabeth Shanika Esparaz M.D.
Dr. Shanika from North Eastern Ohio is a board-certified ophthalmologist who specializes in cataract surgery and medical retina specialist. Her latest post has been reassuring for her patients that their eye trauma-related medical issues that will still be attended to in spite of the chaos stemming from the pandemic.
Dr. Prakash Gatta from Tacoma California was recently interviewed on The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. In the interview, he shares that he not only was infected but also survived the COVID-19.
“This is the reason I felt that it was an important message because there is no good way to describe the anxiety that a healthcare worker such as me, or the nurses, the environmental service worker that comes to work, the unsung heroes of this hospital, and of medicine in general, “he remarked. “There is no way to describe the fear and the anxiety you would have of coming to work knowing that there is a disease out there – that is an invisible disease – that can actually take your life. I have never served in the military. The closest I would ever come to serving in uniform for this country [America] is to do the job I am doing today.”
Vani Sudheesh, RN
Vani Sudheesh, a registered nurse who works at a hospital in Miami, Florida shared her experiences as the last person present with a 76 year-old man suffering from COVID-19. In an interview with New India Times, Sudheesh shared that he held her hand and told her that “the whole world is talking about me, but it’s about you. You are the angels in this world. You have to take care of yourselves.” The patient has since been intubated.
Dr. Sarfaraz Munshi, who leads the urgent care at the Queen Hospital in London U.K., popularized breathing techniques that became viral leading to even getting support from, J.K. Rowling. He decided to come up with these techniques after realizing that his mother was having trouble breathing. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today Show, Munshi remarked, “‘I’m not someone who is on social media so it really wasn’t for the mass public but essentially my mother and father had COVID for the preceding ten days and dad recovered quite well but unfortunately mum started deteriorating.”
Dr. Rishi Desai, a paediatric infectious disease physician from Oakland, California who also holds a public health background, is currently working as the Chief Medical Officer at Osmosis as well as leading the Khan Academy Medicine. Recently, Desai was in the news for exposing the current administration in the United State’s failure to lead the coronavirus fight in the country. In the interview, according to Daily Kos, Desai reinforced the stay-at-home message and underscored the importance of mass testing that needed to be done as soon as possible. Clips of the interview further show Desai pointing out that the information of the virus from China was available earlier on. More importantly, he said, “Last year we knew about this. We knew coronavirus was coming. We knew it was a respiratory disease. We knew it was person-to-person. Why is it this week that the FDA finally approved these kinds of new Abbott Lab testing.”
These are just some of the people we have highlighted in this moment of crisis. Once again, we thank all of the healthcare workers that are the real soldiers in this war against the coronavirus. We cannot thank them enough for what they for us and our loved ones.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.contagionlive.com
Nidhi Shrivastava
Author
Nidhi Shrivastava (@shnidhi) is a Ph.D. candidate in the English department at Western University and works as an adjunct professor in at Sacred Heart University. She holds double masters in South Asian Studies and Women's Studies. Her research focuses on Hindi film cinema, censorship, the figure o...
COMMENTS
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
COVID-19: Feel The Groove With These Online Bollywood & Bhangra Dance Classes
-
COVID-19: 7 Chefs To Follow For Fresh Quarantine Recipes
-
COVID-19: Three Journalists Tell Us What It's Like Inside India’s 21-Day Lockdown
-
COVID-19: Clinical Psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani Shares Her Tips On How To Survive And Thrive Through This Time
-
COVID-19: Ace The Fitness Game With Bollywood Celebs & Their Trainers At Home!
-
COVID-19: 5 Key Ways To Manage Your Mental Health
-
#RajGirnThisIs50 Birthday Extravaganza Was A Night To Remember!
-
World Water Day 2020: Can A Water Treaty Save South Asian Countries?
-
March 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Why Are Pakistani Girls Being Sold As Brides To Chinese Men?
-
Namaste Trump: The Moments From Trump's India Trip That Mattered
-
Masala Zone Brings Authentic Indian Street Food To London
-
Soothe Your Soul With These 3 South Indian Soup Recipes
-
World Day Of Social Justice: How Nepal & Pakistan Are Fighting For Their People's Future
-
Mindful Money: 5 Ways To Keep Your Spending In Check
-
The Desi Rappers Who Are Fighting To Make Bernie Sanders President
-
Looking For Love? These Desi Dating Apps May Just Be For You!
-
Recipes For Romance: 3 Ways To Give Your Valentine's Day Dinner A Delicious Desi Twist
-
It's Okay To Be Alone: Why Solitude Is Good For The Soul
-
My Soul-Enriching Experience At The Sivananda Yoga Ashram In The Bahamas
-
Hot February 2020 Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
Tips On How To Embrace The New Decade With Positive Energy
-
It's Time To Recognize That Depression Is a Serious Problem For Us
-
Game On! Feed Your Super Bowl Fans These Delish Desi-Inspired Bites
-
Kutir Celebrates India's Wildlife Culinary Heritage In The Heart Of Chelsea UK
-
Pantone Colour Of The Year 2020: Brighten Up Your Haveli With These Classic Blue Touches
-
January 2020 Hot Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
2. Why The Priyanka 'Hypocrite' Story Just Won't Go Away
-
7. Trudeau In Brownface Scandal: Should We Forgive Him?
-
10. Actioning Abundance: Mindful Ways To Bring Mental, Emotional & Spiritual Abundance Into Your Life
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: The Coolest Ethnic Decor Ideas For Gifting
-
ANOKHI Life Holiday Gift Guide 2019: Be "Present" With These Mindful South Asian-Inspired Gifts
-
Hot December Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Gifts For Your Family & Friends Abroad That Won't Break The Bank!
-
Holiday Hot Spots: Rediscover These South Asian Cities This Winter
-
Getting Inspired: Our 5 Fave Speakers From Elevate Tech Fest 2019
-
Our Exclusive Look: Porsche Ignites The Auto World With Their Fully Electric Taycan
-
Apsara Reddy, India Congress' First Transgender National General Secretary & Her Dreams For LGBTQI Rights In India
-
Make Your Place Smarter With These Cool AI Accessories For The Home
-
Why We Should Never Forget India’s SuperMom & Political Powerhouse Sushma Swaraj
-
Hot November Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mississauga's Square One Glittered With The Premiere Of Their Own Diwali Market
-
A Chat With Human Rights Activist & Bangladeshi Journalist Shahidul Alam On His Battle For Freedom To Dissent
-
A Novel Idea: The Jaipur Literature Festival Comes To Toronto With A Glam 3 Day Event
-
Save Your Money & The Environment With These Cool Eco-Friendly Home Accessories
-
A Healing Tool Or A Marketing Myth: Is Reiki For Real?
-
India Is Studying Happiness And Here's Why We Should Too!
-
Priya's Shakti: The Comic Book Series That Battles Rape, Acid Attack and Human Trafficking
-
Fashion Heals For SickKids Showcased Support For The Wonderful Work At The Hospital For SickKids
-
House of Nonie, Rupi Kaur & Telus Join Forces To Battle Cyberbullying At Panel Discussion During NYFW
-
Hot October Tech Gadgets That You Need Now
-
ROOH Chicago Delights The Palate With Their New-Age Indian Cuisine
-
Howdy Modi: Our 5 Takeaways From The Modi-Trump Bromance In Texas
-
Why Ditching Plastic Straws Saves The Environment: Some Mindful Steps To Save The Climate
-
Our Desi Deep Dive: ANOKHI LIFE Launches ANOKHI UNCENSORED Radio Podcast Where Two Generations Tackle Important Issues That Concerns The Global South Asian Community!
-
The Hottest September Tech Gadgets You Can't Live Without
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, buzz, blogs and radio shows, delivered directly to your inbox!